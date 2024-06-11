Ben Kohles betting profile: U.S. Open

Kohles has finished in the top five once over his last five events.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.

Kohles has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.

He has finished with an average score of -10 those four times he's made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, Ben Kohles has averaged 291.5 yards in his past five starts.

Kohles has an average of 2.937 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.