23M AGO

Ben Kohles betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Ben Kohles hits a tee shot on the 18th hole during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)

    Ben Kohles takes the course in the 2024 U.S. Open June 13-16. He is looking for better results than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Latest odds for Kohles at the U.S. Open.

    The U.S. Open tournament and course info

    • Date: June 13-16, 2024
    • Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
    • Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the U.S. Open

    • Kohles has entered the U.S. Open once in recent years (in 2017), posting a score of 7-over and missing the cut.
    • With numbers of 5.756 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 1.058 in SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 in SG: Putting (fourth), Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023.
    • Clark's average driving distance was 325.3 (seventh in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (ninth), with 27.5 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.

    Kohles' recent performances

    • Kohles has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Kohles has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • He has finished with an average score of -10 those four times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Ben Kohles has averaged 291.5 yards in his past five starts.
    • Kohles has an average of 2.937 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Kohles is averaging 2.271 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Kohles .

    Kohles' advanced stats and rankings

    • Kohles has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.075 this season (112th on TOUR). His average driving distance (285.8 yards) ranks 168th, while his 67.6% driving accuracy average ranks 29th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kohles sports a -0.297 mark (140th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Kohles' -0.098 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 115th this season, and his 29.05 putts-per-round average ranks 117th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance168285.8291.5
    Greens in Regulation %12464.10%49.07%
    Putts Per Round11729.0527.9
    Par Breakers8424.64%25.31%
    Bogey Avoidance13816.81%12.04%

    Kohles' best finishes

    • Kohles has played 16 tournaments this season, and he has secured one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 16 events, he made the cut eight times, a success rate of 50%.
    • As of now, Kohles has accumulated 436 points, which ranks him 80th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kohles' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Kohles produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 11th in the field at 3.224. In that event, he finished 78th.
    • Kohles put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking seventh in the field at 4.408. In that tournament, he finished second.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kohles delivered his best performance this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking eighth in the field at 2.826. In that tournament, he finished second.
    • At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Kohles posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.901, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 12th in the field.
    • Kohles posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (which ranked him second in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.

    Kohles' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee112-0.075-0.278
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green140-0.2970.239
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green164-0.420-0.627
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting115-0.0982.937
    Average Strokes Gained: Total163-0.8902.271

    Kohles' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 16-19The RSM Classic566-67-67-63-19--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5266-69-71-67-77
    January 18-21The American Express4766-66-71-69-169
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-77+4--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC75-69+2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaW/D76+5--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-77+4--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open669-66-63-73-1755
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC80-73+9--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC78-71+7--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open7874-71-76-73+62
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2861-72-65-73-175
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson265-66-65-66-22300
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship5871-71-73-78+99
    May 16-19PGA Championship2667-73-67-68-950
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-71+4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kohles as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

