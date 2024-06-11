Ben Kohles betting profile: U.S. Open
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Ben Kohles hits a tee shot on the 18th hole during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)
Ben Kohles takes the course in the 2024 U.S. Open June 13-16. He is looking for better results than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
The U.S. Open tournament and course info
- Date: June 13-16, 2024
- Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
- Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the U.S. Open
- Kohles has entered the U.S. Open once in recent years (in 2017), posting a score of 7-over and missing the cut.
- With numbers of 5.756 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 1.058 in SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 in SG: Putting (fourth), Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023.
- Clark's average driving distance was 325.3 (seventh in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (ninth), with 27.5 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.
Kohles' recent performances
- Kohles has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Kohles has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has finished with an average score of -10 those four times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Ben Kohles has averaged 291.5 yards in his past five starts.
- Kohles has an average of 2.937 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kohles is averaging 2.271 Strokes Gained: Total.
Kohles' advanced stats and rankings
- Kohles has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.075 this season (112th on TOUR). His average driving distance (285.8 yards) ranks 168th, while his 67.6% driving accuracy average ranks 29th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kohles sports a -0.297 mark (140th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Kohles' -0.098 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 115th this season, and his 29.05 putts-per-round average ranks 117th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|168
|285.8
|291.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|124
|64.10%
|49.07%
|Putts Per Round
|117
|29.05
|27.9
|Par Breakers
|84
|24.64%
|25.31%
|Bogey Avoidance
|138
|16.81%
|12.04%
Kohles' best finishes
- Kohles has played 16 tournaments this season, and he has secured one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 16 events, he made the cut eight times, a success rate of 50%.
- As of now, Kohles has accumulated 436 points, which ranks him 80th in the FedExCup standings.
Kohles' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Kohles produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 11th in the field at 3.224. In that event, he finished 78th.
- Kohles put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking seventh in the field at 4.408. In that tournament, he finished second.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kohles delivered his best performance this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking eighth in the field at 2.826. In that tournament, he finished second.
- At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Kohles posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.901, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 12th in the field.
- Kohles posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (which ranked him second in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.
Kohles' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|112
|-0.075
|-0.278
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|140
|-0.297
|0.239
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|164
|-0.420
|-0.627
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|115
|-0.098
|2.937
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|163
|-0.890
|2.271
Kohles' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|5
|66-67-67-63
|-19
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|52
|66-69-71-67
|-7
|7
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|47
|66-66-71-69
|-16
|9
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-77
|+4
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-69
|+2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|W/D
|76
|+5
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-77
|+4
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|6
|69-66-63-73
|-17
|55
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|80-73
|+9
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|78-71
|+7
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|78
|74-71-76-73
|+6
|2
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|61-72-65-73
|-17
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|2
|65-66-65-66
|-22
|300
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|58
|71-71-73-78
|+9
|9
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|26
|67-73-67-68
|-9
|50
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kohles as of the start of the U.S. Open.
