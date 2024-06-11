Beau Hossler betting profile: U.S. Open

Hossler has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.

He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.

Over his last five tournaments, Hossler has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.

He has carded an average score of 11-under over his last five appearances.

Beau Hossler has averaged 300.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Hossler is averaging 3.041 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.