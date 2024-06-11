PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
23M AGO

Beau Hossler betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HAMILTON, ONTARIO - MAY 30: Beau Hossler of the United States looks on as he walks off the 16th tee during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf & Country Club on May 30, 2024 in Hamilton, Ontario. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

HAMILTON, ONTARIO - MAY 30: Beau Hossler of the United States looks on as he walks off the 16th tee during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf & Country Club on May 30, 2024 in Hamilton, Ontario. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

    Beau Hossler looks for a higher finish in the 2024 U.S. Open after he placed 53rd shooting 11-over in this tournament in 2022.

    Latest odds for Hossler at the U.S. Open.

    The U.S. Open tournament and course info

    • Date: June 13-16, 2024
    • Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
    • Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the U.S. Open

    • Hossler has entered the U.S. Open once of late, in 2022. He finished 53rd, posting a score of 11-over.
    • With numbers of 5.756 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 1.058 in SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 in SG: Putting (fourth), Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Clark's average driving distance was 325.3 (seventh in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (ninth), and he averaged 27.5 putts per round (first).

    Hossler's recent history at the U.S. Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/16/20225369-67-78-77+11

    Hossler's recent performances

    • Hossler has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Hossler has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has carded an average score of 11-under over his last five appearances.
    • Beau Hossler has averaged 300.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Hossler is averaging 3.041 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hossler is averaging 2.847 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Hossler .

    Hossler's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hossler has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.025 this season, which ranks 91st on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (297.5 yards) ranks 97th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hossler ranks 158th on TOUR with a mark of -0.458.
    • On the greens, Hossler has registered a 0.609 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 10th on TOUR, while he ranks 45th with a putts-per-round average of 28.47. He has broken par 25.18% of the time (73rd on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance97297.5300.0
    Greens in Regulation %7165.96%63.19%
    Putts Per Round4528.4727.4
    Par Breakers7325.18%22.92%
    Bogey Avoidance2813.36%10.42%

    Hossler's best finishes

    • Hossler has played 16 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has come away with one finish in the top-five and two finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 16 events, he made the cut 11 times, a success rate of 68.8%.
    • As of now, Hossler has compiled 446 points, which ranks him 77th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hossler's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Hossler's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 2.307 mark ranked 20th in the field.
    • Hossler's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 3.158 mark ranked 14th in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hossler's best effort this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where his 4.264 mark ranked second in the field.
    • At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Hossler recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.478). That ranked fifth in the field.
    • Hossler delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic (which ranked him fourth in the field). In that tournament, he finished fourth.

    Hossler's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee910.0250.001
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green158-0.458-2.130
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green150.3441.935
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting100.6093.041
    Average Strokes Gained: Total500.5192.847

    Hossler's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC69-68-3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC75-66-3--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic2669-67-67-69-1231
    July 27-303M Open1368-69-72-62-1353
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC77-67+4--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2071-67-65-69-8168
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3070-69-71-71-7--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship2868-67-72-71-10--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open762-71-68-66-17--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP268-65-69-70-8--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1566-72-67-65-18--
    January 18-21The American Express4769-70-64-69-169
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open668-70-72-68-1092
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1469-67-70-10118
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4172-66-72-68-612
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational2468-70-68-73-565
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2869-70-71-65-927
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC69-75+2--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5766-73-71-70E5
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open7874-71-75-74+62
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-70-6--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5267-68-73-66-106
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic464-69-69-67-1559
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-71+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1470-70-66-66-851

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hossler as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.