Beau Hossler betting profile: U.S. Open
HAMILTON, ONTARIO - MAY 30: Beau Hossler of the United States looks on as he walks off the 16th tee during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf & Country Club on May 30, 2024 in Hamilton, Ontario. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
Beau Hossler looks for a higher finish in the 2024 U.S. Open after he placed 53rd shooting 11-over in this tournament in 2022.
The U.S. Open tournament and course info
- Date: June 13-16, 2024
- Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
- Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the U.S. Open
- Hossler has entered the U.S. Open once of late, in 2022. He finished 53rd, posting a score of 11-over.
- With numbers of 5.756 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 1.058 in SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 in SG: Putting (fourth), Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Clark's average driving distance was 325.3 (seventh in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (ninth), and he averaged 27.5 putts per round (first).
Hossler's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/16/2022
|53
|69-67-78-77
|+11
Hossler's recent performances
- Hossler has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Hossler has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of 11-under over his last five appearances.
- Beau Hossler has averaged 300.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hossler is averaging 3.041 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hossler is averaging 2.847 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hossler's advanced stats and rankings
- Hossler has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.025 this season, which ranks 91st on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (297.5 yards) ranks 97th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hossler ranks 158th on TOUR with a mark of -0.458.
- On the greens, Hossler has registered a 0.609 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 10th on TOUR, while he ranks 45th with a putts-per-round average of 28.47. He has broken par 25.18% of the time (73rd on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|97
|297.5
|300.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|71
|65.96%
|63.19%
|Putts Per Round
|45
|28.47
|27.4
|Par Breakers
|73
|25.18%
|22.92%
|Bogey Avoidance
|28
|13.36%
|10.42%
Hossler's best finishes
- Hossler has played 16 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has come away with one finish in the top-five and two finishes in the top-10.
- In those 16 events, he made the cut 11 times, a success rate of 68.8%.
- As of now, Hossler has compiled 446 points, which ranks him 77th in the FedExCup standings.
Hossler's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Hossler's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 2.307 mark ranked 20th in the field.
- Hossler's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 3.158 mark ranked 14th in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hossler's best effort this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where his 4.264 mark ranked second in the field.
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Hossler recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.478). That ranked fifth in the field.
- Hossler delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic (which ranked him fourth in the field). In that tournament, he finished fourth.
Hossler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|91
|0.025
|0.001
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|158
|-0.458
|-2.130
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|15
|0.344
|1.935
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|10
|0.609
|3.041
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|50
|0.519
|2.847
Hossler's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-68
|-3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|75-66
|-3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|26
|69-67-67-69
|-12
|31
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|13
|68-69-72-62
|-13
|53
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|77-67
|+4
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|20
|71-67-65-69
|-8
|168
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|70-69-71-71
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28
|68-67-72-71
|-10
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|7
|62-71-68-66
|-17
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|2
|68-65-69-70
|-8
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|15
|66-72-67-65
|-18
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|47
|69-70-64-69
|-16
|9
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|6
|68-70-72-68
|-10
|92
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|14
|69-67-70
|-10
|118
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|72-66-72-68
|-6
|12
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|68-70-68-73
|-5
|65
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|69-70-71-65
|-9
|27
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|66-73-71-70
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|78
|74-71-75-74
|+6
|2
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-70
|-6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|52
|67-68-73-66
|-10
|6
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|4
|64-69-69-67
|-15
|59
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|14
|70-70-66-66
|-8
|51
All stats in this article are accurate for Hossler as of the start of the U.S. Open.
