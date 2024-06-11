PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
23M AGO

Austin Eckroat betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

DUBLIN, OHIO - JUNE 06: Austin Eckroat of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 06, 2024 in Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    In his last tournament at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Austin Eckroat carded a 39th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 U.S. Open trying to improve on that finish.

    Latest odds for Eckroat at the U.S. Open.

    The U.S. Open tournament and course info

    • Date: June 13-16, 2024
    • Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
    • Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the U.S. Open

    • In his last two appearances at the U.S. Open, Eckroat has an average finish of 10th, and an average score of 3-under.
    • Eckroat last played at the U.S. Open in 2023, finishing 10th with a score of 3-under.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Wyndham Clark posted numbers of 5.756 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 1.058 in SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Clark's average driving distance was 325.3 (seventh in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (ninth), with 27.5 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.

    Eckroat's recent history at the U.S. Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/15/20231071-68-73-65-3
    6/13/2019MC72-75+5

    Eckroat's recent performances

    • Eckroat has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five events.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Eckroat has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 3-under.
    • Off the tee, Austin Eckroat has averaged 298.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Eckroat is averaging 0.097 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Eckroat is averaging -0.753 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Eckroat .

    Eckroat's advanced stats and rankings

    • Eckroat's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.302 ranks 39th on TOUR this season, and his 70.2% driving accuracy average ranks 12th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Eckroat ranks 20th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.457, while he ranks 109th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.67%.
    • On the greens, Eckroat has registered a -0.089 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 113th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 67th with a putts-per-round average of 28.68, and he ranks 30th by breaking par 26.78% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance105296.6298.3
    Greens in Regulation %10964.67%45.99%
    Putts Per Round6728.6828.8
    Par Breakers3026.78%20.99%
    Bogey Avoidance10115.67%15.12%

    Eckroat's best finishes

    • Eckroat has participated in 16 tournaments this season, earning one win .
    • In those 16 events, he made the cut 13 times, a success rate of 81.3%.
    • Currently, Eckroat has 900 points, ranking him 41st in the FedExCup standings.

    Eckroat's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Eckroat's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he posted a 3.983 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 17th in that event.
    • Eckroat's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.835. He finished first in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Eckroat's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he put up a 4.230 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 38th in that event.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Eckroat delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.652). That ranked eighth in the field.
    • Eckroat delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.

    Eckroat's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee390.3020.638
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green200.4571.163
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green124-0.124-2.649
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting113-0.0890.097
    Average Strokes Gained: Total480.525-0.753

    Eckroat's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 15-18U.S. Open1071-68-73-65-375
    June 22-25Travelers Championship2467-65-68-67-1334
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC74-70E--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open6571-67-72-70E4
    July 27-303M OpenMC74-70+2--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-71+2--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC71-69-2--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6873-74-71-70+8--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship2369-69-65-68-17--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic865-68-66-65-18--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4265-66-69-72-811
    January 18-21The American Express2569-65-69-66-1930
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3768-72-71-73-417
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-73+2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3869-70-70-68-715
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches165-67-68-67-17500
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3672-69-74-75+221
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4571-69-68-76-414
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3368-74-73-70-321
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC74-77+7--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1766-69-72-67-10115
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1164-72-63-69-2031
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6375-73-72-75+118
    May 16-19PGA Championship1867-67-69-70-11100
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-72+4--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3977-71-71-76+721

    All stats in this article are accurate for Eckroat as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

