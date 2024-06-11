Austin Eckroat betting profile: U.S. Open

Eckroat has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five events.

He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.

Over his last five tournaments, Eckroat has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.

In his last five events, his average score has been 3-under.

Off the tee, Austin Eckroat has averaged 298.3 yards in his past five tournaments.

Eckroat is averaging 0.097 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.