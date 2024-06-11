Austin Eckroat betting profile: U.S. Open
DUBLIN, OHIO - JUNE 06: Austin Eckroat of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 06, 2024 in Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
In his last tournament at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Austin Eckroat carded a 39th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 U.S. Open trying to improve on that finish.
The U.S. Open tournament and course info
- Date: June 13-16, 2024
- Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
- Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the U.S. Open
- In his last two appearances at the U.S. Open, Eckroat has an average finish of 10th, and an average score of 3-under.
- Eckroat last played at the U.S. Open in 2023, finishing 10th with a score of 3-under.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Wyndham Clark posted numbers of 5.756 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 1.058 in SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Clark's average driving distance was 325.3 (seventh in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (ninth), with 27.5 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.
Eckroat's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/15/2023
|10
|71-68-73-65
|-3
|6/13/2019
|MC
|72-75
|+5
Eckroat's recent performances
- Eckroat has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five events.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Eckroat has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 3-under.
- Off the tee, Austin Eckroat has averaged 298.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Eckroat is averaging 0.097 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Eckroat is averaging -0.753 Strokes Gained: Total.
Eckroat's advanced stats and rankings
- Eckroat's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.302 ranks 39th on TOUR this season, and his 70.2% driving accuracy average ranks 12th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Eckroat ranks 20th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.457, while he ranks 109th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.67%.
- On the greens, Eckroat has registered a -0.089 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 113th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 67th with a putts-per-round average of 28.68, and he ranks 30th by breaking par 26.78% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|105
|296.6
|298.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|109
|64.67%
|45.99%
|Putts Per Round
|67
|28.68
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|30
|26.78%
|20.99%
|Bogey Avoidance
|101
|15.67%
|15.12%
Eckroat's best finishes
- Eckroat has participated in 16 tournaments this season, earning one win .
- In those 16 events, he made the cut 13 times, a success rate of 81.3%.
- Currently, Eckroat has 900 points, ranking him 41st in the FedExCup standings.
Eckroat's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Eckroat's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he posted a 3.983 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 17th in that event.
- Eckroat's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.835. He finished first in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Eckroat's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he put up a 4.230 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 38th in that event.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Eckroat delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.652). That ranked eighth in the field.
- Eckroat delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.
Eckroat's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|39
|0.302
|0.638
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|20
|0.457
|1.163
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|124
|-0.124
|-2.649
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|113
|-0.089
|0.097
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|48
|0.525
|-0.753
Eckroat's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|10
|71-68-73-65
|-3
|75
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|24
|67-65-68-67
|-13
|34
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|65
|71-67-72-70
|E
|4
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|68
|73-74-71-70
|+8
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|69-69-65-68
|-17
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|8
|65-68-66-65
|-18
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|65-66-69-72
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|69-65-69-66
|-19
|30
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|37
|68-72-71-73
|-4
|17
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|69-70-70-68
|-7
|15
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|1
|65-67-68-67
|-17
|500
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|72-69-74-75
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|71-69-68-76
|-4
|14
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|33
|68-74-73-70
|-3
|21
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|17
|66-69-72-67
|-10
|115
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|64-72-63-69
|-20
|31
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|63
|75-73-72-75
|+11
|8
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|18
|67-67-69-70
|-11
|100
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|39
|77-71-71-76
|+7
|21
All stats in this article are accurate for Eckroat as of the start of the U.S. Open.
