Andrew Svoboda betting profile: U.S. Open
1 Min Read
CROMWELL, CONNECTICUT - JUNE 24: Andrew Svoboda of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the third round of the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands on June 24, 2023 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Andrew Svoboda looks to show better in the 2024 U.S. Open than the last time he played in this tournament in 2023 when he failed to make the cut.
The U.S. Open tournament and course info
- Date: June 13-16, 2024
- Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
- Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the U.S. Open
- Svoboda has entered the U.S. Open once recently, in 2023. He missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Wyndham Clark posted numbers of 5.756 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 1.058 in SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- En route to his victory last year, Clark posted an average driving distance of 325.3 (seventh in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (ninth), and took 27.5 putts per round (first).
Svoboda's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/15/2023
|MC
|70-73
|+3
Svoboda's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Svoboda has not finished in the top 20.
- He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
- Svoboda hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five events, with an average finish of 64th.
- He finished with a score of 3-under in his only made cut over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Andrew Svoboda has averaged 295.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Svoboda is averaging -0.712 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Svoboda is averaging -1.782 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Svoboda's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|289.4
|295.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|71.30%
|68.06%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.83
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|-
|17.59%
|17.59%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|17.59%
|16.20%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Svoboda's best finishes
- Svoboda participated in two tournaments last season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those two events, he made the cut one time.
- Last season Svoboda's best performance came at the Travelers Championship, where he shot 3-under and finished 64th.
Svoboda's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.839
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.387
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.358
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.712
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.782
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Svoboda's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|64
|68-65-73-71
|-3
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Svoboda as of the start of the U.S. Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.