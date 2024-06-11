Andrew Svoboda betting profile: U.S. Open

In his last five tournaments, Svoboda has not finished in the top 20.

He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.

Svoboda hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five events, with an average finish of 64th.

He finished with a score of 3-under in his only made cut over his last five tournaments.

Off the tee, Andrew Svoboda has averaged 295.3 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Svoboda is averaging -0.712 Strokes Gained: Putting.