22M AGO

Akshay Bhatia betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

DUBLIN, OHIO - JUNE 09: Akshay Bhatia of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 09, 2024 in Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

    After he placed 57th in this tournament in 2021, Akshay Bhatia has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2024 U.S. Open in Village of Pinehurst, NC, June 13-16.

    Latest odds for Bhatia at the U.S. Open.

    The U.S. Open tournament and course info

    • Date: June 13-16, 2024
    • Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
    • Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the U.S. Open

    • Bhatia finished 57th (with a score of 10-over) in his only appearance at the U.S. Open in recent years (in 2021).
    • Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 5.756 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 1.058 in SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Clark averaged 325.3 yards off the tee (seventh in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (ninth), and attempted 27.5 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.

    Bhatia's recent history at the U.S. Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/17/20215773-73-73-75+10

    Bhatia's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Bhatia has an average finish of 41st.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
    • Over his last five events, Bhatia has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has carded an average score of 3-over over his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Akshay Bhatia has averaged 297.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Bhatia has an average of 0.250 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Bhatia is averaging -0.988 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bhatia's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bhatia has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.247 this season (49th on TOUR). His average driving distance (297.8 yards) ranks 94th, while his 68% driving accuracy average ranks 23rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bhatia ranks 13th on TOUR with a mark of 0.519.
    • On the greens, Bhatia's 0.262 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 44th this season, and his 28.57 putts-per-round average ranks 57th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance94297.8297.2
    Greens in Regulation %8865.23%59.03%
    Putts Per Round5728.5729.2
    Par Breakers8224.69%19.10%
    Bogey Avoidance8815.23%20.49%

    Bhatia's best finishes

    • Bhatia has played 17 tournaments this season, taking home the win in one of them. He has also collected .
    • In those 17 events, he made the cut 11 times.
    • Bhatia, who has 1045 points, currently sits 27th in the FedExCup standings.

    Bhatia's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Bhatia's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.270.
    • Bhatia's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 8.178 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bhatia's best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he posted a 6.346 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
    • At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, Bhatia delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.895), which ranked fifth in the field.
    • Bhatia recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (21.154) at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.

    Bhatia's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee490.2470.122
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green130.5190.290
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green133-0.180-1.650
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting440.2620.250
    Average Strokes Gained: Total210.849-0.988

    Bhatia's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-69-2--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic3566-69-69-70-10--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship968-68-70-65-17--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-71+3--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-69-2--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship4366-72-72-70-8--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open3568-70-68-67-11--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2171-69-70-70E--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1069-66-70-64-19--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2065-66-70-68-15--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic3869-66-67-68-12--
    January 4-7The Sentry1469-64-66-71-22113
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1369-64-68-67-1255
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-67-67-12--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open1370-71-69-70-853
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC75-71+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-74+3--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1774-68-70-68-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1167-68-67-69-965
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open163-70-68-67-39500
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3572-75-74-73+624
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1871-67-69-68-988
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4274-70-71-74+519
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC73-70+1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-72+5--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open6069-69-74-69+15
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2269-72-75-76+480

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bhatia as of the start of the U.S. Open.

