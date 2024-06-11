Akshay Bhatia betting profile: U.S. Open
DUBLIN, OHIO - JUNE 09: Akshay Bhatia of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 09, 2024 in Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
After he placed 57th in this tournament in 2021, Akshay Bhatia has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2024 U.S. Open in Village of Pinehurst, NC, June 13-16.
The U.S. Open tournament and course info
- Date: June 13-16, 2024
- Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
- Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the U.S. Open
- Bhatia finished 57th (with a score of 10-over) in his only appearance at the U.S. Open in recent years (in 2021).
- Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 5.756 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 1.058 in SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Clark averaged 325.3 yards off the tee (seventh in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (ninth), and attempted 27.5 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.
Bhatia's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/17/2021
|57
|73-73-73-75
|+10
Bhatia's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Bhatia has an average finish of 41st.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
- Over his last five events, Bhatia has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of 3-over over his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Akshay Bhatia has averaged 297.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Bhatia has an average of 0.250 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bhatia is averaging -0.988 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bhatia's advanced stats and rankings
- Bhatia has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.247 this season (49th on TOUR). His average driving distance (297.8 yards) ranks 94th, while his 68% driving accuracy average ranks 23rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bhatia ranks 13th on TOUR with a mark of 0.519.
- On the greens, Bhatia's 0.262 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 44th this season, and his 28.57 putts-per-round average ranks 57th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|94
|297.8
|297.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|88
|65.23%
|59.03%
|Putts Per Round
|57
|28.57
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|82
|24.69%
|19.10%
|Bogey Avoidance
|88
|15.23%
|20.49%
Bhatia's best finishes
- Bhatia has played 17 tournaments this season, taking home the win in one of them. He has also collected .
- In those 17 events, he made the cut 11 times.
- Bhatia, who has 1045 points, currently sits 27th in the FedExCup standings.
Bhatia's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Bhatia's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.270.
- Bhatia's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 8.178 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bhatia's best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he posted a 6.346 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
- At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, Bhatia delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.895), which ranked fifth in the field.
- Bhatia recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (21.154) at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
Bhatia's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|49
|0.247
|0.122
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|13
|0.519
|0.290
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|133
|-0.180
|-1.650
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|44
|0.262
|0.250
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|21
|0.849
|-0.988
Bhatia's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|35
|66-69-69-70
|-10
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|9
|68-68-70-65
|-17
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|43
|66-72-72-70
|-8
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|35
|68-70-68-67
|-11
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|71-69-70-70
|E
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|10
|69-66-70-64
|-19
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|20
|65-66-70-68
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|38
|69-66-67-68
|-12
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|69-64-66-71
|-22
|113
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|13
|69-64-68-67
|-12
|55
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-67-67
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|70-71-69-70
|-8
|53
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|74-68-70-68
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|11
|67-68-67-69
|-9
|65
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|1
|63-70-68-67
|-39
|500
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|35
|72-75-74-73
|+6
|24
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|71-67-69-68
|-9
|88
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|42
|74-70-71-74
|+5
|19
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|60
|69-69-74-69
|+1
|5
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|22
|69-72-75-76
|+4
|80
All stats in this article are accurate for Bhatia as of the start of the U.S. Open.
