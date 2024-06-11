Adrian Meronk betting profile: U.S. Open

In his last five tournaments, Meronk finished outside the top 20.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.

Meronk has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.

In his last five tournaments, he finished 0 relative to par in his only made cut.

Adrian Meronk has averaged 303.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Meronk is averaging 0.177 Strokes Gained: Putting.