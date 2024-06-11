Adrian Meronk betting profile: U.S. Open
HUMBLE, TEXAS - JUNE 09: Adrian Meronk of Cleeks GC plays his shot from the fourth tee during day three of the LIV Golf Invitational - Houston at Golf Club of Houston on June 09, 2024 in Humble, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
At the PGA Championship, Adrian Meronk struggled, missing the cut at Valhalla Golf Club. He is seeking better results in Village of Pinehurst, NC, at the 2024 U.S. Open from June 13-16.
The U.S. Open tournament and course info
- Date: June 13-16, 2024
- Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
- Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the U.S. Open
- Over Meronk's last two visits to the the U.S. Open, he has missed the cut each time.
- Meronk missed the cut (with a score of 3-over) in his most recent appearance at the U.S. Open in 2023.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Wyndham Clark posted numbers of 5.756 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 1.058 in SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- En route to his victory last year, Clark posted an average driving distance of 325.3 (seventh in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (ninth), and took 27.5 putts per round (first).
Meronk's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/15/2023
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|6/17/2021
|MC
|72-79
|+9
Meronk's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Meronk finished outside the top 20.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
- Meronk has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five tournaments, he finished 0 relative to par in his only made cut.
- Adrian Meronk has averaged 303.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Meronk is averaging 0.177 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Meronk is averaging -0.065 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Meronk's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|306.2
|303.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|63.49%
|64.81%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.64
|30.6
|Par Breakers
|-
|18.45%
|13.89%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|16.67%
|18.98%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Meronk's best finishes
- Meronk, who took part in 10 tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
- In those 10 tournaments, he had a 40% success rate in terms of making the cut (four cuts made).
- Last season Meronk's best performance came when he shot even-par and finished 23rd at The Open Championship.
Meronk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|1.827
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.454
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.968
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.177
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.065
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Meronk's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|23
|72-71-74-67
|E
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|78-80
|+14
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Meronk as of the start of the U.S. Open.
