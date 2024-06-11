PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
21M AGO

Adrian Meronk betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HUMBLE, TEXAS - JUNE 09: Adrian Meronk of Cleeks GC plays his shot from the fourth tee during day three of the LIV Golf Invitational - Houston at Golf Club of Houston on June 09, 2024 in Humble, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

    At the PGA Championship, Adrian Meronk struggled, missing the cut at Valhalla Golf Club. He is seeking better results in Village of Pinehurst, NC, at the 2024 U.S. Open from June 13-16.

    Latest odds for Meronk at the U.S. Open.

    The U.S. Open tournament and course info

    • Date: June 13-16, 2024
    • Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
    • Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the U.S. Open

    • Over Meronk's last two visits to the the U.S. Open, he has missed the cut each time.
    • Meronk missed the cut (with a score of 3-over) in his most recent appearance at the U.S. Open in 2023.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Wyndham Clark posted numbers of 5.756 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 1.058 in SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • En route to his victory last year, Clark posted an average driving distance of 325.3 (seventh in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (ninth), and took 27.5 putts per round (first).

    Meronk's recent history at the U.S. Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/15/2023MC70-73+3
    6/17/2021MC72-79+9

    Meronk's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Meronk finished outside the top 20.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
    • Meronk has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five tournaments, he finished 0 relative to par in his only made cut.
    • Adrian Meronk has averaged 303.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Meronk is averaging 0.177 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Meronk is averaging -0.065 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Meronk .

    Meronk's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-306.2303.0
    Greens in Regulation %-63.49%64.81%
    Putts Per Round-29.6430.6
    Par Breakers-18.45%13.89%
    Bogey Avoidance-16.67%18.98%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Meronk's best finishes

    • Meronk, who took part in 10 tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
    • In those 10 tournaments, he had a 40% success rate in terms of making the cut (four cuts made).
    • Last season Meronk's best performance came when he shot even-par and finished 23rd at The Open Championship.

    Meronk's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--1.827
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---1.454
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---0.968
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.177
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.065

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Meronk's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC70-73+3--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-68-1--
    July 20-22The Open Championship2372-71-74-67E--
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC78-80+14--
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC74-69+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Meronk as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

