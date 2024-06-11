PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
21M AGO

Adam Svensson betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

DUBLIN, OHIO - JUNE 08: Adam Svensson of Canada plays his shot from the 18th tee during the third round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 08, 2024 in Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

    Adam Svensson hits the links June 13-16 in the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club following a 27th-place finish in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Svensson at the U.S. Open.

    The U.S. Open tournament and course info

    • Date: June 13-16, 2024
    • Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
    • Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the U.S. Open

    • Svensson finished 60th (with a score of 12-over) in his lone appearance at the U.S. Open in recent years (in 2023).
    • Wyndham Clark finished with 5.756 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 1.058 SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Clark averaged 325.3 yards off the tee (seventh in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (ninth), and attempted 27.5 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.

    Svensson's recent history at the U.S. Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/15/20236071-70-77-74+12

    Svensson's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Svensson has an average finish of 38th.
    • Svensson has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of 1-over over his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Adam Svensson has averaged 297.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Svensson has an average of -3.133 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Svensson is averaging 1.122 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Svensson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Svensson has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.025 this season (91st on TOUR). His average driving distance (297.2 yards) ranks 99th, while his 62% driving accuracy average ranks 84th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Svensson ranks 36th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.369, while he ranks 113th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.48%.
    • On the greens, Svensson has registered a -0.582 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 167th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 129th with a putts-per-round average of 29.18, and he ranks 176th by breaking par 18.76% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance99297.2297.8
    Greens in Regulation %11364.48%64.44%
    Putts Per Round12929.1830.0
    Par Breakers17618.76%15.83%
    Bogey Avoidance7914.85%16.67%

    Svensson's best finishes

    • While Svensson has not won any of the 18 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has secured one top-10 finish.
    • In those 18 tournaments, he had a 72.2% success rate in terms of making the cut (13 cuts made).
    • As of now, Svensson has accumulated 366 points, which ranks him 87th in the FedExCup standings.

    Svensson's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Svensson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.425 (he finished 51st in that event).
    • Svensson's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 4.949 mark ranked 11th in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Svensson posted his best mark this season at The Genesis Invitational, ranking 12th in the field at 2.412. In that event, he finished 10th.
    • At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Svensson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.986), which ranked 20th in the field.
    • Svensson recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.337) in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge. That ranked 24th in the field.

    Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee910.0251.670
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green360.3692.025
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green950.0000.560
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting167-0.582-3.133
    Average Strokes Gained: Total118-0.1891.122

    Svensson's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 15-18U.S. Open6071-70-77-74+126
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC71-69E--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic4071-67-71-68-1113
    July 6-9John Deere Classic2169-66-67-69-1339
    July 27-303M Open3766-69-73-67-917
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship763-67-70-68-1280
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3766-69-70-70-566
    August 17-20BMW Championship1570-69-66-69-6200
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1667-69-66-74-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1870-65-65-69-15--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4173-75-70-65+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship4571-67-69-67-14--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic568-66-67-62-19--
    January 4-7The Sentry3370-68-68-68-1827
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3071-67-64-69-921
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-74+5--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4770-73-68-513
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-70-1--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1067-72-67-70-8150
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-75+3--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC79-80+15--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-73+3--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4966-72-69-77E8
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5766-73-68-73E5
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5169-75-77-67E7
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4472-66-70-72-416
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4772-70-73-76+714
    May 16-19PGA Championship4370-69-70-69-615
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge2470-71-68-70-132
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open5172-68-69-70-17
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2772-73-76-72+553

    All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

