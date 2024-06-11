Adam Svensson betting profile: U.S. Open
DUBLIN, OHIO - JUNE 08: Adam Svensson of Canada plays his shot from the 18th tee during the third round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 08, 2024 in Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Adam Svensson hits the links June 13-16 in the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club following a 27th-place finish in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday his last time in competition.
The U.S. Open tournament and course info
- Date: June 13-16, 2024
- Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
- Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the U.S. Open
- Svensson finished 60th (with a score of 12-over) in his lone appearance at the U.S. Open in recent years (in 2023).
- Wyndham Clark finished with 5.756 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 1.058 SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Clark averaged 325.3 yards off the tee (seventh in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (ninth), and attempted 27.5 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.
Svensson's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/15/2023
|60
|71-70-77-74
|+12
Svensson's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Svensson has an average finish of 38th.
- Svensson has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 1-over over his last five events.
- Off the tee, Adam Svensson has averaged 297.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Svensson has an average of -3.133 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Svensson is averaging 1.122 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Svensson's advanced stats and rankings
- Svensson has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.025 this season (91st on TOUR). His average driving distance (297.2 yards) ranks 99th, while his 62% driving accuracy average ranks 84th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Svensson ranks 36th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.369, while he ranks 113th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.48%.
- On the greens, Svensson has registered a -0.582 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 167th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 129th with a putts-per-round average of 29.18, and he ranks 176th by breaking par 18.76% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|99
|297.2
|297.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|113
|64.48%
|64.44%
|Putts Per Round
|129
|29.18
|30.0
|Par Breakers
|176
|18.76%
|15.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|79
|14.85%
|16.67%
Svensson's best finishes
- While Svensson has not won any of the 18 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has secured one top-10 finish.
- In those 18 tournaments, he had a 72.2% success rate in terms of making the cut (13 cuts made).
- As of now, Svensson has accumulated 366 points, which ranks him 87th in the FedExCup standings.
Svensson's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Svensson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.425 (he finished 51st in that event).
- Svensson's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 4.949 mark ranked 11th in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Svensson posted his best mark this season at The Genesis Invitational, ranking 12th in the field at 2.412. In that event, he finished 10th.
- At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Svensson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.986), which ranked 20th in the field.
- Svensson recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.337) in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge. That ranked 24th in the field.
Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|91
|0.025
|1.670
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|36
|0.369
|2.025
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|95
|0.000
|0.560
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|167
|-0.582
|-3.133
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|118
|-0.189
|1.122
Svensson's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|60
|71-70-77-74
|+12
|6
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|40
|71-67-71-68
|-11
|13
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|21
|69-66-67-69
|-13
|39
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|37
|66-69-73-67
|-9
|17
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|63-67-70-68
|-12
|80
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|37
|66-69-70-70
|-5
|66
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|15
|70-69-66-69
|-6
|200
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|67-69-66-74
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|18
|70-65-65-69
|-15
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|73-75-70-65
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|71-67-69-67
|-14
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|5
|68-66-67-62
|-19
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|33
|70-68-68-68
|-18
|27
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|71-67-64-69
|-9
|21
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|70-73-68
|-5
|13
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|10
|67-72-67-70
|-8
|150
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|79-80
|+15
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|49
|66-72-69-77
|E
|8
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|66-73-68-73
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|69-75-77-67
|E
|7
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|44
|72-66-70-72
|-4
|16
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|72-70-73-76
|+7
|14
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|43
|70-69-70-69
|-6
|15
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|24
|70-71-68-70
|-1
|32
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|51
|72-68-69-70
|-1
|7
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|27
|72-73-76-72
|+5
|53
All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the U.S. Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.