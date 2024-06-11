Adam Schenk betting profile: U.S. Open

Schenk has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.

Over his last five appearances, Schenk has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He has carded an average score of 3-under over his last five appearances.

Off the tee, Adam Schenk has averaged 296.5 yards in his past five tournaments.

Schenk is averaging 0.793 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.