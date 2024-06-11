PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
21M AGO

Adam Schenk betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

DUBLIN, OHIO - JUNE 07: Adam Schenk of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 07, 2024 in Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Adam Schenk enters play June 13-16 in the 2024 U.S. Open after missing the cut in the same event in 2023.

    Latest odds for Schenk at the U.S. Open.

    The U.S. Open tournament and course info

    • Date: June 13-16, 2024
    • Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
    • Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the U.S. Open

    • In his last two appearances at the U.S. Open, Schenk has an average finish of 24th, and an average score of 4-over.
    • In 2023, Schenk failed to make the cut (with a score of 4-over) in his most recent appearance at the U.S. Open.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Wyndham Clark posted numbers of 5.756 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 1.058 in SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Clark averaged 325.3 yards off the tee (seventh in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (ninth), and attempted 27.5 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.

    Schenk's recent history at the U.S. Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/15/2023MC75-69+4
    6/16/20222470-70-73-71+4

    Schenk's recent performances

    • Schenk has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • Over his last five appearances, Schenk has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has carded an average score of 3-under over his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Adam Schenk has averaged 296.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Schenk is averaging 0.793 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Schenk is averaging -2.828 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Schenk .

    Schenk's advanced stats and rankings

    • Schenk has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.215 this season, which ranks 57th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (300.0 yards) ranks 77th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Schenk owns a -0.428 average that ranks 153rd on TOUR. He ranks 108th with a 64.68% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Schenk's 0.250 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 49th this season, and his 28.63 putts-per-round average ranks 64th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance77300.0296.5
    Greens in Regulation %10864.68%61.11%
    Putts Per Round6428.6328.8
    Par Breakers11423.61%21.37%
    Bogey Avoidance6614.58%17.09%

    Schenk's best finishes

    • Although Schenk has not won any of the 18 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has secured one top-five finish.
    • In those 18 events, he made the cut 12 times, a success rate of 66.7%.
    • With 568 points, Schenk currently ranks 61st in the FedExCup standings.

    Schenk's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Schenk's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 3.667. He finished 19th in that event.
    • Schenk's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he put up a 3.278 mark, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schenk's best effort this season was in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.432. He finished 33rd in that tournament.
    • At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Schenk delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.258 (his best mark this season), which ranked sixth in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
    • Schenk delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.154) at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, a performance that ranked him fifth in the field.

    Schenk's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee570.215-0.519
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green153-0.428-1.764
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green98-0.005-1.337
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting490.2500.793
    Average Strokes Gained: Total960.032-2.828

    Schenk's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC68-70-2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic765-68-69-66-2090
    July 6-9John Deere Classic465-66-67-68-18123
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC79-75+12--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship6473-65-70-72E4
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship669-66-68-66-11323
    August 17-20BMW Championship3472-69-68-72+184
    August 24-27TOUR Championship963-70-69-69-9--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-68-2--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5173-73-69-70+5--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic1968-66-67-65-16--
    January 4-7The Sentry2969-65-70-69-1948
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-67-68-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2570-68-73-71-630
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4774-71-66-513
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1770-69-70-65-1047
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC74-73+5--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches5670-69-73-68-46
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC72-76+4--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1971-71-66-71-990
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3370-71-70-71-218
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open571-69-72-67-9105
    April 11-14Masters Tournament1273-71-72-73+1140
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4973-69-65-74-312
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson1366-67-68-66-1753
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6472-73-73-78+127
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC71-72+1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeW/D75+5--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC72-81+9--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schenk as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

