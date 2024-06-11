Adam Schenk betting profile: U.S. Open
1 Min Read
DUBLIN, OHIO - JUNE 07: Adam Schenk of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 07, 2024 in Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Adam Schenk enters play June 13-16 in the 2024 U.S. Open after missing the cut in the same event in 2023.
The U.S. Open tournament and course info
- Date: June 13-16, 2024
- Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
- Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the U.S. Open
- In his last two appearances at the U.S. Open, Schenk has an average finish of 24th, and an average score of 4-over.
- In 2023, Schenk failed to make the cut (with a score of 4-over) in his most recent appearance at the U.S. Open.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Wyndham Clark posted numbers of 5.756 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 1.058 in SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Clark averaged 325.3 yards off the tee (seventh in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (ninth), and attempted 27.5 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.
Schenk's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/15/2023
|MC
|75-69
|+4
|6/16/2022
|24
|70-70-73-71
|+4
Schenk's recent performances
- Schenk has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Over his last five appearances, Schenk has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of 3-under over his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Adam Schenk has averaged 296.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Schenk is averaging 0.793 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Schenk is averaging -2.828 Strokes Gained: Total.
Schenk's advanced stats and rankings
- Schenk has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.215 this season, which ranks 57th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (300.0 yards) ranks 77th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Schenk owns a -0.428 average that ranks 153rd on TOUR. He ranks 108th with a 64.68% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Schenk's 0.250 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 49th this season, and his 28.63 putts-per-round average ranks 64th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|77
|300.0
|296.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|108
|64.68%
|61.11%
|Putts Per Round
|64
|28.63
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|114
|23.61%
|21.37%
|Bogey Avoidance
|66
|14.58%
|17.09%
Schenk's best finishes
- Although Schenk has not won any of the 18 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has secured one top-five finish.
- In those 18 events, he made the cut 12 times, a success rate of 66.7%.
- With 568 points, Schenk currently ranks 61st in the FedExCup standings.
Schenk's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Schenk's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 3.667. He finished 19th in that event.
- Schenk's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he put up a 3.278 mark, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schenk's best effort this season was in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.432. He finished 33rd in that tournament.
- At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Schenk delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.258 (his best mark this season), which ranked sixth in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
- Schenk delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.154) at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, a performance that ranked him fifth in the field.
Schenk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|57
|0.215
|-0.519
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|153
|-0.428
|-1.764
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|98
|-0.005
|-1.337
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|49
|0.250
|0.793
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|96
|0.032
|-2.828
Schenk's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-69
|+4
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|7
|65-68-69-66
|-20
|90
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|4
|65-66-67-68
|-18
|123
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|79-75
|+12
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|64
|73-65-70-72
|E
|4
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|6
|69-66-68-66
|-11
|323
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|34
|72-69-68-72
|+1
|84
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|9
|63-70-69-69
|-9
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|73-73-69-70
|+5
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|19
|68-66-67-65
|-16
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|29
|69-65-70-69
|-19
|48
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-67-68
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|70-68-73-71
|-6
|30
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|74-71-66
|-5
|13
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|17
|70-69-70-65
|-10
|47
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|56
|70-69-73-68
|-4
|6
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|71-71-66-71
|-9
|90
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|70-71-70-71
|-2
|18
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|5
|71-69-72-67
|-9
|105
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|12
|73-71-72-73
|+1
|140
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|49
|73-69-65-74
|-3
|12
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|66-67-68-66
|-17
|53
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|64
|72-73-73-78
|+12
|7
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|W/D
|75
|+5
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|72-81
|+9
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Schenk as of the start of the U.S. Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.