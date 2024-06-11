Adam Hadwin betting profile: U.S. Open

Hadwin has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.

He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.

Hadwin has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events, including two finishes within five strokes of the leader.

He has an average score relative to par of 35-under in his last five tournaments.

In terms of driving distance, Adam Hadwin has averaged 293.9 yards in his past five starts.

Hadwin has an average of -1.635 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.