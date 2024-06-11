Adam Hadwin betting profile: U.S. Open
DUBLIN, OHIO - JUNE 09: Adam Hadwin of Canada plays his shot from the 14th tee during the final round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 09, 2024 in Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Adam Hadwin will play June 13-16 in Village of Pinehurst, NC, at the 2024 U.S. Open. In his most recent tournament he took third in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, shooting 4-under at Muirfield Village Golf Club.
The U.S. Open tournament and course info
- Date: June 13-16, 2024
- Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
- Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the U.S. Open
- Hadwin's average finish has been 44th, and his average score 9-over, over his last six appearances at the U.S. Open.
- In 2023, Hadwin finished 59th (with a score of 11-over) in his most recent appearance at the U.S. Open.
- Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 5.756 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 1.058 in SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Clark averaged 325.3 yards off the tee (seventh in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (ninth), and attempted 27.5 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.
Hadwin's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/15/2023
|59
|70-72-74-75
|+11
|6/16/2022
|7
|66-72-70-71
|-1
|6/17/2021
|40
|70-72-75-73
|+6
|9/17/2020
|54
|72-73-74-80
|+19
|6/14/2018
|MC
|83-75
|+18
Hadwin's recent performances
- Hadwin has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
- Hadwin has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events, including two finishes within five strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score relative to par of 35-under in his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Adam Hadwin has averaged 293.9 yards in his past five starts.
- Hadwin has an average of -1.635 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hadwin has an average of 1.500 in his past five tournaments.
Hadwin's advanced stats and rankings
- Hadwin has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.013, which ranks 102nd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (295.1 yards) ranks 116th, and his 66.3% driving accuracy average ranks 39th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hadwin ranks 75th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.139. Additionally, he ranks 135th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.24%.
- On the greens, Hadwin has registered a -0.069 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 109th on TOUR, while he ranks 32nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.34. He has broken par 26.71% of the time (32nd on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|116
|295.1
|293.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|135
|63.24%
|47.22%
|Putts Per Round
|32
|28.34
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|32
|26.71%
|17.90%
|Bogey Avoidance
|132
|16.55%
|14.81%
Hadwin's best finishes
- Hadwin has played 16 tournaments this season, and he has collected three top-five finishes and five top-10 finishes.
- In those 16 tournaments, he had a 75% success rate in terms of making the cut (12 cuts made).
- Currently, Hadwin has 1075 points, ranking him 24th in the FedExCup standings.
Hadwin's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Hadwin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he produced a 4.115 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
- Hadwin posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (June 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 7.594.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hadwin's best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he produced a 3.290 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Hadwin recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.936), which ranked sixth in the field.
- Hadwin recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.339) at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (which ranked him third in the field). In that event, he finished third.
Hadwin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|102
|-0.013
|-0.073
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|75
|0.139
|1.926
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|58
|0.145
|1.282
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|109
|-0.069
|-1.635
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|83
|0.203
|1.500
Hadwin's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|59
|70-72-74-75
|+11
|6
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|2
|66-68-63-67
|-40
|245
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|16
|67-66-69-69
|-9
|200
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|44
|72-70-72-72
|+6
|48
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|2
|67-68-63-67
|-19
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|70-66-70-64
|-22
|113
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|67-72
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|6
|65-65-66-67
|-25
|92
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|73-67-70
|-6
|18
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|4
|69-70-67-65
|-13
|300
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|52
|69-75-76-74
|+6
|12
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|5
|68-71-68-69
|-8
|96
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|53
|75-73-82-70
|+12
|11
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|42
|67-70-70-72
|-5
|18
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|10
|63-69-64-71
|-141
|46
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|52
|71-71-79-71
|+8
|11
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|60
|68-72-71-69
|-4
|8
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|3
|66-72-72-74
|-4
|350
All stats in this article are accurate for Hadwin as of the start of the U.S. Open.
