22M AGO

Adam Hadwin betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

DUBLIN, OHIO - JUNE 09: Adam Hadwin of Canada plays his shot from the 14th tee during the final round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 09, 2024 in Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Adam Hadwin will play June 13-16 in Village of Pinehurst, NC, at the 2024 U.S. Open. In his most recent tournament he took third in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, shooting 4-under at Muirfield Village Golf Club.

    Latest odds for Hadwin at the U.S. Open.

    The U.S. Open tournament and course info

    • Date: June 13-16, 2024
    • Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
    • Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the U.S. Open

    • Hadwin's average finish has been 44th, and his average score 9-over, over his last six appearances at the U.S. Open.
    • In 2023, Hadwin finished 59th (with a score of 11-over) in his most recent appearance at the U.S. Open.
    • Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 5.756 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 1.058 in SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Clark averaged 325.3 yards off the tee (seventh in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (ninth), and attempted 27.5 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.

    Hadwin's recent history at the U.S. Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/15/20235970-72-74-75+11
    6/16/2022766-72-70-71-1
    6/17/20214070-72-75-73+6
    9/17/20205472-73-74-80+19
    6/14/2018MC83-75+18

    Hadwin's recent performances

    • Hadwin has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
    • Hadwin has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events, including two finishes within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 35-under in his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Adam Hadwin has averaged 293.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • Hadwin has an average of -1.635 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hadwin has an average of 1.500 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Hadwin .

    Hadwin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hadwin has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.013, which ranks 102nd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (295.1 yards) ranks 116th, and his 66.3% driving accuracy average ranks 39th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hadwin ranks 75th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.139. Additionally, he ranks 135th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.24%.
    • On the greens, Hadwin has registered a -0.069 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 109th on TOUR, while he ranks 32nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.34. He has broken par 26.71% of the time (32nd on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance116295.1293.9
    Greens in Regulation %13563.24%47.22%
    Putts Per Round3228.3428.9
    Par Breakers3226.71%17.90%
    Bogey Avoidance13216.55%14.81%

    Hadwin's best finishes

    • Hadwin has played 16 tournaments this season, and he has collected three top-five finishes and five top-10 finishes.
    • In those 16 tournaments, he had a 75% success rate in terms of making the cut (12 cuts made).
    • Currently, Hadwin has 1075 points, ranking him 24th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hadwin's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Hadwin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he produced a 4.115 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
    • Hadwin posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (June 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 7.594.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hadwin's best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he produced a 3.290 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Hadwin recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.936), which ranked sixth in the field.
    • Hadwin recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.339) at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (which ranked him third in the field). In that event, he finished third.

    Hadwin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee102-0.013-0.073
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green750.1391.926
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green580.1451.282
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting109-0.069-1.635
    Average Strokes Gained: Total830.2031.500

    Hadwin's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 15-18U.S. Open5970-72-74-75+116
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic266-68-63-67-40245
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC70-73+1--
    July 27-303M OpenMC70-69-3--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC73-69+2--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship1667-66-69-69-9200
    August 17-20BMW Championship4472-70-72-72+648
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open267-68-63-67-19--
    January 4-7The Sentry1470-66-70-64-22113
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC67-72-1--
    January 18-21The American Express665-65-66-67-2592
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3973-67-70-618
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC75-71+4--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational469-70-67-65-13300
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5269-75-76-74+612
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-73+4--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship568-71-68-69-896
    April 11-14Masters Tournament5375-73-82-70+1211
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4267-70-70-72-518
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1063-69-64-71-14146
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship5271-71-79-71+811
    May 16-19PGA Championship6068-72-71-69-48
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-70+2--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday366-72-72-74-4350

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hadwin as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

