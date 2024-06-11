Aaron Rai betting profile: U.S. Open
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Aaron Rai of England lines up a putt on the 14th green during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)
Aaron Rai enters play June 13-16 in the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club following a 14th-place finish in the RBC Canadian Open his last time in competition.
The U.S. Open tournament and course info
- Date: June 13-16, 2024
- Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
- Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the U.S. Open
- Rai has played the U.S. Open once in recent years (in 2017), posting a score of 9-over and missing the cut.
- Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 5.756 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 1.058 in SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- In addition, Clark's average driving distance was 325.3 (seventh in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (ninth), and he averaged 27.5 putts per round (first).
Rai's recent performances
- Rai has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
- Rai has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 11-under.
- Aaron Rai has averaged 295.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Rai is averaging -2.035 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Rai is averaging 6.195 Strokes Gained: Total.
Rai's advanced stats and rankings
- Rai owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.406 (25th) this season, while his average driving distance of 292.4 yards ranks 139th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Rai ranks seventh on TOUR with a mark of 0.668.
- On the greens, Rai's -0.231 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 128th on TOUR this season, and his 29.44 putts-per-round average ranks 151st. He has broken par 26.33% of the time (44th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|139
|292.4
|295.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|2
|71.56%
|60.00%
|Putts Per Round
|151
|29.44
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|44
|26.33%
|23.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|10
|12.33%
|9.17%
Rai's best finishes
- Rai has not won any of the 16 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 16 tournaments, he had a 75% success rate in terms of making the cut (12 cuts made).
- With 409 points, Rai currently ranks 81st in the FedExCup standings.
Rai's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Rai's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.069 (he finished 14th in that tournament).
- Rai's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.316 (he finished 19th in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rai's best effort this season was at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.234 (he finished 14th in that tournament).
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Rai delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.718, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 16th in the field (he finished seventh in that event).
- Rai posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024. That ranked seventh in the field.
Rai's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|25
|0.406
|3.115
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|7
|0.668
|3.819
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|62
|0.139
|1.297
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|128
|-0.231
|-2.035
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|14
|0.982
|6.195
Rai's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|24
|67-66-68-66
|-13
|34
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|9
|65-68-66-71
|-18
|70
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|20
|69-68-67-68
|-12
|39
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|49
|66-68-70-73
|-3
|34
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|71-66-69-66
|-12
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|73-70-70-67
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|65-69-70-70
|-6
|5
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-71-66
|-10
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|33
|66-70-75-72
|-5
|22
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-65
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|19
|68-70-69-67
|-10
|43
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|69-69-70-68
|-12
|20
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|71-72-68-71
|-6
|22
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|7
|66-70-67-67
|-10
|83
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|72-73-74-70
|+1
|4
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|61-70-68-71
|-18
|9
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|4
|67-65-68-64
|-20
|109
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|39
|68-68-70-71
|-7
|20
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|32
|71-71-67-71
|E
|22
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|14
|67-70-65-70
|-8
|51
All stats in this article are accurate for Rai as of the start of the U.S. Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.