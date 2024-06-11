PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
21M AGO

Aaron Rai betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Aaron Rai of England lines up a putt on the 14th green during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

    Aaron Rai enters play June 13-16 in the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club following a 14th-place finish in the RBC Canadian Open his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Rai at the U.S. Open.

    The U.S. Open tournament and course info

    • Date: June 13-16, 2024
    • Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
    • Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the U.S. Open

    • Rai has played the U.S. Open once in recent years (in 2017), posting a score of 9-over and missing the cut.
    • Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 5.756 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 1.058 in SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • In addition, Clark's average driving distance was 325.3 (seventh in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (ninth), and he averaged 27.5 putts per round (first).

    Rai's recent performances

    • Rai has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
    • Rai has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 11-under.
    • Aaron Rai has averaged 295.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Rai is averaging -2.035 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Rai is averaging 6.195 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Rai's advanced stats and rankings

    • Rai owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.406 (25th) this season, while his average driving distance of 292.4 yards ranks 139th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Rai ranks seventh on TOUR with a mark of 0.668.
    • On the greens, Rai's -0.231 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 128th on TOUR this season, and his 29.44 putts-per-round average ranks 151st. He has broken par 26.33% of the time (44th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance139292.4295.5
    Greens in Regulation %271.56%60.00%
    Putts Per Round15129.4429.9
    Par Breakers4426.33%23.06%
    Bogey Avoidance1012.33%9.17%

    Rai's best finishes

    • Rai has not won any of the 16 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 16 tournaments, he had a 75% success rate in terms of making the cut (12 cuts made).
    • With 409 points, Rai currently ranks 81st in the FedExCup standings.

    Rai's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Rai's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.069 (he finished 14th in that tournament).
    • Rai's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.316 (he finished 19th in that tournament).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rai's best effort this season was at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.234 (he finished 14th in that tournament).
    • At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Rai delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.718, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 16th in the field (he finished seventh in that event).
    • Rai posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024. That ranked seventh in the field.

    Rai's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee250.4063.115
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green70.6683.819
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green620.1391.297
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting128-0.231-2.035
    Average Strokes Gained: Total140.9826.195

    Rai's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 22-25Travelers Championship2467-66-68-66-1334
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic965-68-66-71-1870
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-68-1--
    July 27-303M Open2069-68-67-68-1239
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-70E--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship4966-68-70-73-334
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2871-66-69-66-12--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2173-70-70-67E--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5765-69-70-70-65
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-71-66-10--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3366-70-75-72-522
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC76-65-1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1968-70-69-67-1043
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open2369-69-70-68-1220
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3571-72-68-71-622
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open766-70-67-67-1083
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5872-73-74-70+14
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC71-76+3--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2361-70-68-71-189
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson467-65-68-64-20109
    May 16-19PGA Championship3968-68-70-71-720
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3271-71-67-71E22
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1467-70-65-70-851

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rai as of the start of the U.S. Open.

