Aaron Rai betting profile: U.S. Open

This season, Rai's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.069 (he finished 14th in that tournament).

Rai's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.316 (he finished 19th in that tournament).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rai's best effort this season was at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.234 (he finished 14th in that tournament).

At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Rai delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.718, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 16th in the field (he finished seventh in that event).