6H AGO
Troy Merritt betting profile:
1 Min Read
After he placed 17th in this tournament in 2023, Troy Merritt has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2024 in Silvis, Illinois, USA, July 4-7.
Latest odds for Merritt at the .
The tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- In his last five appearances at the , Merritt has an average finish of 40th, and an average score of 10-under.
- In Merritt's most recent appearance at the , in 2023, he finished 17th after posting a score of 14-under.
- When Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth).
- In addition, Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (15th).
Merritt's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2023
|17
|69-67-69-65
|-14
|7/8/2021
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|7/11/2019
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|7/12/2018
|43
|72-67-68-67
|-10
Merritt's recent performances
- Merritt has earned one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five events.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Merritt has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score relative to par of 9-under in his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Troy Merritt has averaged 295.2 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Merritt is averaging 2.015 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Merritt is averaging 3.546 Strokes Gained: Total.
Bet now on Merritt .
Merritt's advanced stats and rankings
- Merritt has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.134 this season, which ranks 121st on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (290.8 yards) ranks 147th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Merritt owns a 0.169 average that ranks 70th on TOUR. He ranks 96th with a 65.39% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Merritt's -0.039 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 105th on TOUR this season, and his 28.60 putts-per-round average ranks 49th. He has broken par 25.12% of the time (57th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|147
|290.8
|295.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|96
|65.39%
|66.67%
|Putts Per Round
|49
|28.60
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|57
|25.12%
|23.77%
|Bogey Avoidance
|84
|14.93%
|13.58%
Merritt's best finishes
- While Merritt has not won any of the 17 tournaments he has played this season, he has secured one top-10 finish.
- In those 17 tournaments, he made the cut on nine occasions.
- Merritt, who has 210 points, currently sits 125th in the FedExCup standings.
Merritt's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Merritt's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 1.639 mark ranked 21st in the field.
- Merritt's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 3.941 (he finished 47th in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Merritt delivered his best performance this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking sixth in the field with a mark of 4.076.
- At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Merritt recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.899 (his best mark this season), which ranked sixth in the field. He finished ninth in that tournament.
- Merritt recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (which ranked him ninth in the field). In that tournament, he finished ninth.
Merritt's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|121
|-0.134
|-0.263
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|70
|0.169
|1.582
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|51
|0.180
|0.212
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|105
|-0.039
|2.015
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|80
|0.176
|3.546
Merritt's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|17
|69-67-69-65
|-14
|48
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|58
|70-63-70-75
|-2
|5
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|7
|74-67-69-65
|-13
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|9
|68-65-71-68
|-16
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|64
|68-71-71-72
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|65
|71-68-73-65
|-11
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|72
|69-67-71-72
|-5
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|77-64
|-1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|24
|68-66-66-70
|-10
|33
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-64-70
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|58
|71-69-69-72
|-3
|5
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|47
|68-72-69-69
|-6
|9
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|68-71-69-68
|-12
|20
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-77
|+5
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-77
|+4
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|67
|66-74-71-77
|E
|2
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-77
|E
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|9
|67-62-70-67
|-18
|73
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|40
|68-71-67-71
|-7
|8
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|45
|70-72-70-70
|+2
|10
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|17
|69-64-70-73
|-12
|49
All stats in this article are accurate for Merritt as of the start of the .
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.