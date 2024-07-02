PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Troy Merritt betting profile:

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Troy Merritt betting profile:

    After he placed 17th in this tournament in 2023, Troy Merritt has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2024 in Silvis, Illinois, USA, July 4-7.

    The tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    • In his last five appearances at the , Merritt has an average finish of 40th, and an average score of 10-under.
    • In Merritt's most recent appearance at the , in 2023, he finished 17th after posting a score of 14-under.
    • When Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth).
    • In addition, Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (15th).

    Merritt's recent history at the

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/6/20231769-67-69-65-14
    7/8/2021MC74-70+2
    7/11/2019MC73-70+1
    7/12/20184372-67-68-67-10

    Merritt's recent performances

    • Merritt has earned one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five events.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Merritt has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 9-under in his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Troy Merritt has averaged 295.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Merritt is averaging 2.015 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Merritt is averaging 3.546 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Merritt's advanced stats and rankings

    • Merritt has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.134 this season, which ranks 121st on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (290.8 yards) ranks 147th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Merritt owns a 0.169 average that ranks 70th on TOUR. He ranks 96th with a 65.39% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Merritt's -0.039 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 105th on TOUR this season, and his 28.60 putts-per-round average ranks 49th. He has broken par 25.12% of the time (57th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance147290.8295.2
    Greens in Regulation %9665.39%66.67%
    Putts Per Round4928.6028.5
    Par Breakers5725.12%23.77%
    Bogey Avoidance8414.93%13.58%

    Merritt's best finishes

    • While Merritt has not won any of the 17 tournaments he has played this season, he has secured one top-10 finish.
    • In those 17 tournaments, he made the cut on nine occasions.
    • Merritt, who has 210 points, currently sits 125th in the FedExCup standings.

    Merritt's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Merritt's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 1.639 mark ranked 21st in the field.
    • Merritt's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 3.941 (he finished 47th in that tournament).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Merritt delivered his best performance this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking sixth in the field with a mark of 4.076.
    • At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Merritt recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.899 (his best mark this season), which ranked sixth in the field. He finished ninth in that tournament.
    • Merritt recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (which ranked him ninth in the field). In that tournament, he finished ninth.

    Merritt's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee121-0.134-0.263
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green700.1691.582
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green510.1800.212
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting105-0.0392.015
    Average Strokes Gained: Total800.1763.546

    Merritt's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere Classic1769-67-69-65-1448
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-72+3--
    July 27-303M OpenMC72-71+1--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship5870-63-70-75-25
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship774-67-69-65-13--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship968-65-71-68-16--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open6468-71-71-72-2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship6571-68-73-65-11--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship7269-67-71-72-5--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC77-64-1--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii2468-66-66-70-1033
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-64-70-12--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC70-77+3--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC69-74+1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta5871-69-69-72-35
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4768-72-69-69-69
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open2368-71-69-68-1220
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-77+5--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC71-77+4--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship6766-74-71-77E2
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-77E--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson967-62-70-67-1873
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic4068-71-67-71-78
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge4570-72-70-70+210
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-69+1--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic1769-64-70-73-1249

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

