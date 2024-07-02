Troy Merritt betting profile:

This season Merritt's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 1.639 mark ranked 21st in the field.

Merritt's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 3.941 (he finished 47th in that tournament).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Merritt delivered his best performance this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking sixth in the field with a mark of 4.076.

At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Merritt recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.899 (his best mark this season), which ranked sixth in the field. He finished ninth in that tournament.