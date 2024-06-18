PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Xander Schauffele betting profile: Travelers Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Xander Schauffele placed 19th in the Travelers Championship in 2023, shooting a 14-under on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher June 20-23 in Cromwell, CT, at TPC River Highlands .

    Latest odds for Schauffele at the Travelers Championship.

    The Travelers Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: June 20-23, 2024
    • Location: Cromwell, CT
    • Course: TPC River Highlands
    • Par: 70 / 6,835 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Keegan Bradley

    At the Travelers Championship

    • Schauffele has entered the Travelers Championship five times of late, with one win. His average score has been 13-under, and his average finish has been 14th.
    • Schauffele last participated in the Travelers Championship in 2023, finishing 19th with a score of 14-under.
    • Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.761 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 7.288 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.036 in SG: Putting (first).
    • Bradley's average driving distance was 315.6 (sixth in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 28 putts per round (11th) en route to his win last year.

    Schauffele's recent history at the Travelers Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/22/20231968-64-67-67-14
    6/23/2022163-63-67-68-19
    6/25/20202063-68-70-67-12
    6/21/2018MC67-73E

    Schauffele's recent performances

    • Schauffele has finished atop the leaderboard once while also posting two top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes over his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Schauffele has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner three times. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 36-under.
    • Xander Schauffele has averaged 313.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Schauffele is averaging 3.579 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Schauffele is averaging 13.135 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Schauffele .

    Schauffele's advanced stats and rankings

    • Schauffele has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.687 this season, which ranks ninth on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (306.4 yards) ranks 35th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Schauffele sports a 0.773 mark (fifth on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Schauffele has registered a 0.521 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 17th on TOUR, while he ranks 22nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.24. He has broken par 28.21% of the time (eighth on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance35306.4313.4
    Greens in Regulation %2068.30%53.61%
    Putts Per Round2228.2428.0
    Par Breakers828.21%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance210.13%9.17%

    Schauffele's best finishes

    • Schauffele has played 15 tournaments this season, coming away with one win along with six top-five finishes and 11 top-10 finishes.
    • In those 15 events, he made the cut 15 times.
    • Currently, Schauffele ranks second in the FedExCup standings with 3117 points.

    Schauffele's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Schauffele's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he posted a 5.656 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that event.
    • Schauffele's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.475.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schauffele's best performance this season was in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 3.036. He finished fifth in that event.
    • At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, Schauffele posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.014, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished eighth in that tournament).
    • Schauffele delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (16.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.

    Schauffele's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee90.6873.119
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green50.7735.155
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green210.3131.284
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting170.5213.579
    Average Strokes Gained: Total22.29513.135

    Schauffele's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 22-25Travelers Championship1968-64-67-67-1443
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open4270-66-67-74-310
    July 20-22The Open Championship1770-74-68-70-255
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2466-68-70-69-7130
    August 17-20BMW Championship871-65-67-68-9330
    August 24-27TOUR Championship267-64-68-62-19--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3867-69-75-71+2--
    January 4-7The Sentry1066-69-65-68-24170
    January 18-21The American Express364-69-63-65-27145
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open969-68-72-70-973
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5473-72-67-410
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational470-66-65-70-13300
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2572-70-76-70E65
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship265-69-65-70-19358
    March 21-24Valspar Championship568-72-71-65-896
    April 11-14Masters Tournament872-72-70-73-1225
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1872-64-67-72-988
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2365-67-68-70-1459
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship264-67-70-71-12400
    May 16-19PGA Championship162-68-68-65-21750
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday868-73-71-75-1191
    June 13-16U.S. Open770-69-72-68-1238

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schauffele as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data.

