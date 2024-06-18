Xander Schauffele betting profile: Travelers Championship
Xander Schauffele placed 19th in the Travelers Championship in 2023, shooting a 14-under on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher June 20-23 in Cromwell, CT, at TPC River Highlands .
The Travelers Championship tournament and course info
- Date: June 20-23, 2024
- Location: Cromwell, CT
- Course: TPC River Highlands
- Par: 70 / 6,835 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Keegan Bradley
At the Travelers Championship
- Schauffele has entered the Travelers Championship five times of late, with one win. His average score has been 13-under, and his average finish has been 14th.
- Schauffele last participated in the Travelers Championship in 2023, finishing 19th with a score of 14-under.
- Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.761 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 7.288 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.036 in SG: Putting (first).
- Bradley's average driving distance was 315.6 (sixth in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 28 putts per round (11th) en route to his win last year.
Schauffele's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/22/2023
|19
|68-64-67-67
|-14
|6/23/2022
|1
|63-63-67-68
|-19
|6/25/2020
|20
|63-68-70-67
|-12
|6/21/2018
|MC
|67-73
|E
Schauffele's recent performances
- Schauffele has finished atop the leaderboard once while also posting two top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes over his last five appearances.
- Over his last five tournaments, Schauffele has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner three times. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 36-under.
- Xander Schauffele has averaged 313.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Schauffele is averaging 3.579 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Schauffele is averaging 13.135 Strokes Gained: Total.
Schauffele's advanced stats and rankings
- Schauffele has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.687 this season, which ranks ninth on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (306.4 yards) ranks 35th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Schauffele sports a 0.773 mark (fifth on TOUR).
- On the greens, Schauffele has registered a 0.521 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 17th on TOUR, while he ranks 22nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.24. He has broken par 28.21% of the time (eighth on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|35
|306.4
|313.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|20
|68.30%
|53.61%
|Putts Per Round
|22
|28.24
|28.0
|Par Breakers
|8
|28.21%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|2
|10.13%
|9.17%
Schauffele's best finishes
- Schauffele has played 15 tournaments this season, coming away with one win along with six top-five finishes and 11 top-10 finishes.
- In those 15 events, he made the cut 15 times.
- Currently, Schauffele ranks second in the FedExCup standings with 3117 points.
Schauffele's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Schauffele's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he posted a 5.656 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that event.
- Schauffele's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.475.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schauffele's best performance this season was in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 3.036. He finished fifth in that event.
- At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, Schauffele posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.014, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished eighth in that tournament).
- Schauffele delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (16.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
Schauffele's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|9
|0.687
|3.119
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|5
|0.773
|5.155
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|21
|0.313
|1.284
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|17
|0.521
|3.579
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|2
|2.295
|13.135
Schauffele's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|19
|68-64-67-67
|-14
|43
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|42
|70-66-67-74
|-3
|10
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|17
|70-74-68-70
|-2
|55
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|24
|66-68-70-69
|-7
|130
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|8
|71-65-67-68
|-9
|330
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|2
|67-64-68-62
|-19
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|38
|67-69-75-71
|+2
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|10
|66-69-65-68
|-24
|170
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|3
|64-69-63-65
|-27
|145
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|9
|69-68-72-70
|-9
|73
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|54
|73-72-67
|-4
|10
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|4
|70-66-65-70
|-13
|300
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|25
|72-70-76-70
|E
|65
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|2
|65-69-65-70
|-19
|358
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|5
|68-72-71-65
|-8
|96
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|8
|72-72-70-73
|-1
|225
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|72-64-67-72
|-9
|88
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|65-67-68-70
|-145
|9
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|2
|64-67-70-71
|-12
|400
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|1
|62-68-68-65
|-21
|750
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|8
|68-73-71-75
|-1
|191
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|7
|70-69-72-68
|-1
|238
All stats in this article are accurate for Schauffele as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
