Xander Schauffele betting profile: Travelers Championship

This season Schauffele's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he posted a 5.656 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that event.

Schauffele's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.475.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schauffele's best performance this season was in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 3.036. He finished fifth in that event.

At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, Schauffele posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.014, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished eighth in that tournament).