Viktor Hovland betting profile: Travelers Championship

Over his last five appearances, Hovland has finished in the top five once.

He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.

Hovland has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.

In his last five events, his average score has been 5-under.

Off the tee, Viktor Hovland has averaged 301.3 yards in his past five tournaments.

Hovland has an average of 0.369 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.