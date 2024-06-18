Viktor Hovland betting profile: Travelers Championship
1 Min Read
When he hits the links June 20-23, Viktor Hovland will look to build upon his last performance at the Travelers Championship. In 2023, he shot 12-under and placed 29th at TPC River Highlands.
The Travelers Championship tournament and course info
- Date: June 20-23, 2024
- Location: Cromwell, CT
- Course: TPC River Highlands
- Par: 70 / 6,835 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Keegan Bradley
At the Travelers Championship
- Over his last three trips to the Travelers Championship, Hovland has an average score of 9-under, with an average finish of 31st.
- Hovland finished 29th (with a score of 12-under) in his most recent go-round at the Travelers Championship (in 2023).
- When Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.761 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in the field), 7.288 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.036 SG: Putting (first).
- En route to his victory last year, Bradley posted an average driving distance of 315.6 (sixth in field), hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 28 putts per round (11th).
Hovland's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/22/2023
|29
|67-65-70-66
|-12
|6/25/2020
|11
|63-69-67-68
|-13
|6/20/2019
|54
|67-71-68-73
|-1
Hovland's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Hovland has finished in the top five once.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Hovland has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 5-under.
- Off the tee, Viktor Hovland has averaged 301.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Hovland has an average of 0.369 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hovland is averaging 5.392 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hovland's advanced stats and rankings
- Hovland has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.592 this season, which ranks 13th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (300.3 yards) ranks 74th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hovland ranks 19th on TOUR with a mark of 0.459.
- On the greens, Hovland's 0.169 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 67th on TOUR this season, and his 28.46 putts-per-round average ranks 43rd. He has broken par 23.49% of the time (110th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|74
|300.3
|301.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|52
|66.35%
|65.63%
|Putts Per Round
|43
|28.46
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|110
|23.49%
|22.57%
|Bogey Avoidance
|54
|14.44%
|15.28%
Hovland's best finishes
- Hovland has participated in 10 tournaments this season, earning one top-five finish.
- In those 10 events, he made the cut eight times, a success rate of 80%.
- Currently, Hovland has 751 points, ranking him 49th in the FedExCup standings.
Hovland's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hovland produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking 13th in the field at 3.448. In that tournament, he finished 62nd.
- Hovland's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where his 4.494 mark ranked fifth in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hovland's best effort this season was at The Sentry, where he ranked 41st in the field with a mark of -0.841 (he finished 22nd in that tournament).
- At The Sentry in January 2024, Hovland recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.790 (his best mark this season), which ranked 17th in the field. He finished 22nd in that event.
- Hovland posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.339) in June 2024 at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. That ranked 15th in the field.
Hovland's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|13
|0.592
|2.513
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|19
|0.459
|4.025
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|175
|-0.646
|-1.514
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|67
|0.169
|0.369
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|42
|0.574
|5.392
Hovland's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|29
|67-65-70-66
|-12
|27
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|25
|73-63-67-72
|-5
|29
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|13
|70-72-66-73
|-3
|63
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|13
|72-64-65-69
|-10
|229
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|1
|69-68-65-61
|-17
|0
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|1
|68-64-66-63
|-19
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|10
|73-73-70-63
|-9
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|22
|65-67-72-67
|-21
|85
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|69-72-72
|-3
|8
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|19
|70-69-70-69
|-6
|95
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|71-69-75-75
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|62
|73-69-71-74
|-1
|8
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|71-81
|+8
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|24
|72-72-72-69
|+1
|70
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|3
|68-66-66-66
|-18
|350
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|15
|69-69-77-75
|+2
|115
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|78-68
|+6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hovland as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.