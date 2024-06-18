Rickie Fowler betting profile: Travelers Championship

This season Fowler's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he delivered a 3.989 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 37th in that tournament.

Fowler's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where his 3.762 mark ranked 12th in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fowler's best effort this season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where his 2.611 mark ranked in the field.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Fowler recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (2.621, which ranked 23rd in the field). In that event, he finished 41st.