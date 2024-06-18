PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Rickie Fowler betting profile: Travelers Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Rickie Fowler betting profile: Travelers Championship

    Rickie Fowler seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 Travelers Championship. He took 13th at the par-70 TPC River Highlands in 2023.

    Latest odds for Fowler at the Travelers Championship.

    The Travelers Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: June 20-23, 2024
    • Location: Cromwell, CT
    • Course: TPC River Highlands
    • Par: 70 / 6,835 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Keegan Bradley

    At the Travelers Championship

    • Over his last three trips to the Travelers Championship, Fowler has an average score of 16-under, with an average finish of 13th.
    • In Fowler's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2023, he finished 13th after posting a score of 16-under.
    • Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.761 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 7.288 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.036 in SG: Putting (first).
    • Bradley also posted numbers of 315.6 in average driving distance (sixth in field), 83.33% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 28 putts per round (11th).

    Fowler's recent history at the Travelers Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/22/20231370-65-60-69-16
    6/23/2022MC72-71+3
    6/24/2021MC69-75+4

    Fowler's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Fowler has an average finish of 48th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Fowler has not finished within five shots of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 1-over.
    • In terms of driving distance, Rickie Fowler has averaged 303.0 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Fowler is averaging -0.782 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Fowler is averaging -2.846 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Fowler .

    Fowler's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fowler owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.300 (144th) this season, while his average driving distance of 298.6 yards ranks 92nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Fowler owns a -0.317 mark (142nd on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Fowler has registered a -0.244 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 131st on TOUR, while he ranks 66th with a putts-per-round average of 28.71. He has broken par 20.70% of the time (160th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance92298.6303.0
    Greens in Regulation %15061.98%57.29%
    Putts Per Round6628.7128.7
    Par Breakers16020.70%15.97%
    Bogey Avoidance12716.67%20.49%

    Fowler's best finishes

    • Fowler has participated in 16 tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
    • In those 16 tournaments, he had a 68.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (11 cuts made).
    • As of now, Fowler has collected 254 points, which ranks him 110th in the FedExCup standings.

    Fowler's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Fowler's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he delivered a 3.989 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 37th in that tournament.
    • Fowler's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where his 3.762 mark ranked 12th in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fowler's best effort this season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where his 2.611 mark ranked in the field.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Fowler recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (2.621, which ranked 23rd in the field). In that event, he finished 41st.
    • Fowler recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (2.627) in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which ranked 41st in the field. He finished 41st in that tournament.

    Fowler's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee144-0.3000.872
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green142-0.317-2.053
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green960.010-0.881
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting131-0.244-0.782
    Average Strokes Gained: Total163-0.851-2.846

    Fowler's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 22-25Travelers Championship1370-65-60-69-1659
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic167-65-64-68-38500
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open4267-67-69-74-310
    July 20-22The Open Championship2372-73-67-72E36
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship5870-74-67-68-121
    August 17-20BMW Championship2566-69-73-69-3133
    August 24-27TOUR Championship1668-73-68-66-5--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6471-73-67-76+7--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1774-70-73-69-2--
    December 8-10Grant Thornton Invitational660-68-66E--
    January 4-7The Sentry5670-67-75-70-1010
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-68-76-2--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4767-71-73-513
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-75+6--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3570-69-71-71-325
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4171-67-67-72-713
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3675-72-71-72+221
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6874-69-76-71+26
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC76-72+4--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3076-74-71-72+540
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1870-71-67-67-988
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4371-75-73-71+617
    May 16-19PGA Championship6372-69-69-71-37
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3770-69-66-76+116
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-82+14--
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC71-77+8--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fowler as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.