3H AGO
Rickie Fowler betting profile: Travelers Championship
1 Min Read
Rickie Fowler seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 Travelers Championship. He took 13th at the par-70 TPC River Highlands in 2023.
Latest odds for Fowler at the Travelers Championship.
The Travelers Championship tournament and course info
- Date: June 20-23, 2024
- Location: Cromwell, CT
- Course: TPC River Highlands
- Par: 70 / 6,835 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Keegan Bradley
At the Travelers Championship
- Over his last three trips to the Travelers Championship, Fowler has an average score of 16-under, with an average finish of 13th.
- In Fowler's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2023, he finished 13th after posting a score of 16-under.
- Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.761 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 7.288 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.036 in SG: Putting (first).
- Bradley also posted numbers of 315.6 in average driving distance (sixth in field), 83.33% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 28 putts per round (11th).
Fowler's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/22/2023
|13
|70-65-60-69
|-16
|6/23/2022
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|6/24/2021
|MC
|69-75
|+4
Fowler's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Fowler has an average finish of 48th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Fowler has not finished within five shots of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 1-over.
- In terms of driving distance, Rickie Fowler has averaged 303.0 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Fowler is averaging -0.782 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Fowler is averaging -2.846 Strokes Gained: Total.
Bet now on Fowler .
Fowler's advanced stats and rankings
- Fowler owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.300 (144th) this season, while his average driving distance of 298.6 yards ranks 92nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Fowler owns a -0.317 mark (142nd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Fowler has registered a -0.244 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 131st on TOUR, while he ranks 66th with a putts-per-round average of 28.71. He has broken par 20.70% of the time (160th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|92
|298.6
|303.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|150
|61.98%
|57.29%
|Putts Per Round
|66
|28.71
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|160
|20.70%
|15.97%
|Bogey Avoidance
|127
|16.67%
|20.49%
Fowler's best finishes
- Fowler has participated in 16 tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
- In those 16 tournaments, he had a 68.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (11 cuts made).
- As of now, Fowler has collected 254 points, which ranks him 110th in the FedExCup standings.
Fowler's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Fowler's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he delivered a 3.989 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 37th in that tournament.
- Fowler's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where his 3.762 mark ranked 12th in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fowler's best effort this season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where his 2.611 mark ranked in the field.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Fowler recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (2.621, which ranked 23rd in the field). In that event, he finished 41st.
- Fowler recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (2.627) in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which ranked 41st in the field. He finished 41st in that tournament.
Fowler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|144
|-0.300
|0.872
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|142
|-0.317
|-2.053
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|96
|0.010
|-0.881
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|131
|-0.244
|-0.782
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|163
|-0.851
|-2.846
Fowler's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|13
|70-65-60-69
|-16
|59
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|1
|67-65-64-68
|-38
|500
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|42
|67-67-69-74
|-3
|10
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|23
|72-73-67-72
|E
|36
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|58
|70-74-67-68
|-1
|21
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|25
|66-69-73-69
|-3
|133
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|16
|68-73-68-66
|-5
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|64
|71-73-67-76
|+7
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|17
|74-70-73-69
|-2
|--
|December 8-10
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|6
|60-68-66
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|56
|70-67-75-70
|-10
|10
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-68-76
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|67-71-73
|-5
|13
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|35
|70-69-71-71
|-3
|25
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|41
|71-67-67-72
|-7
|13
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|75-72-71-72
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|68
|74-69-76-71
|+2
|6
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|30
|76-74-71-72
|+5
|40
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|70-71-67-67
|-9
|88
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|43
|71-75-73-71
|+6
|17
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|63
|72-69-69-71
|-3
|7
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|37
|70-69-66-76
|+1
|16
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-82
|+14
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-77
|+8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Fowler as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.