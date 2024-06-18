Thomas Detry betting profile: Travelers Championship
1 Min Read
In his last tournament at the U.S. Open, Thomas Detry carded a 14th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 Travelers Championship aiming for better results.
The Travelers Championship tournament and course info
- Date: June 20-23, 2024
- Location: Cromwell, CT
- Course: TPC River Highlands
- Par: 70 / 6,835 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Keegan Bradley
At the Travelers Championship
- Detry missed the cut in his only recent appearance at the Travelers Championship in 2023.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Keegan Bradley posted numbers of 0.761 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 7.288 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.036 in SG: Putting (first).
- Bradley's average driving distance was 315.6 (sixth in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 28 putts per round (11th) en route to his win last year.
Detry's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/22/2023
|MC
|70-68
|-2
Detry's recent performances
- Detry has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
- Detry has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
- He has an average score relative to par of even-par in his last five events.
- Off the tee, Thomas Detry has averaged 299.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Detry has an average of 3.445 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Detry is averaging 3.871 Strokes Gained: Total.
Detry's advanced stats and rankings
- Detry owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.104 (75th) this season, while his average driving distance of 300.9 yards ranks 69th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Detry ranks 115th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.125, while he ranks 144th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 62.36%.
- On the greens, Detry's 0.697 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him seventh on TOUR this season, and his 28.02 putts-per-round average ranks 11th. He has broken par 28.00% of the time (10th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|69
|300.9
|299.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|144
|62.36%
|55.56%
|Putts Per Round
|11
|28.02
|27.6
|Par Breakers
|10
|28.00%
|19.75%
|Bogey Avoidance
|133
|16.78%
|18.21%
Detry's best finishes
- Detry has taken part in 16 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has come away with three finishes in the top-five and four finishes in the top-10.
- In those 16 events, he made the cut 12 times.
- Currently, Detry has 1164 points, placing him 22nd in the FedExCup standings.
Detry's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Detry's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.809 (he finished 28th in that event).
- Detry put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking 27th in the field at 2.117. In that tournament, he finished 17th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Detry's best performance this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he produced a 2.702 mark, which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
- At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Detry recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.285 (his best mark this season), which ranked third in the field. He finished 28th in that event.
- Detry posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that event.
Detry's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|75
|0.104
|-0.480
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|115
|-0.125
|0.460
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|138
|-0.197
|0.447
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|7
|0.697
|3.445
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|50
|0.480
|3.871
Detry's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|42
|64-72-68-73
|-3
|10
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|13
|74-69-67-71
|-3
|63
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|21
|66-71-64-70
|-9
|43
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|61
|72-64-75-69
|E
|19
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|74-72-70-69
|+5
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|38
|71-68-66-68
|-15
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|70-66-65-67
|-14
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-66-72
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|20
|66-68-73-74
|-7
|41
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|4
|63-70-69
|-14
|313
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|69-68-71-68
|-8
|24
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|78-69
|+5
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-80
|+11
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|62
|71-72-74-70
|-1
|8
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|69-71-69-71
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|2
|70-64-67-68
|-11
|167
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|28
|68-68-67-73
|-8
|50
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|8
|62-71-64-69
|-22
|52
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-67
|-5
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|4
|66-67-70-66
|-15
|313
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|56
|69-71-71-73
|+4
|5
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|41
|72-76-71-77
|+8
|19
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|14
|69-67-76-70
|+2
|130
All stats in this article are accurate for Detry as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.