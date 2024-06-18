PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Thomas Detry betting profile: Travelers Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Thomas Detry betting profile: Travelers Championship

    In his last tournament at the U.S. Open, Thomas Detry carded a 14th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 Travelers Championship aiming for better results.

    The Travelers Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: June 20-23, 2024
    • Location: Cromwell, CT
    • Course: TPC River Highlands
    • Par: 70 / 6,835 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Keegan Bradley

    At the Travelers Championship

    • Detry missed the cut in his only recent appearance at the Travelers Championship in 2023.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Keegan Bradley posted numbers of 0.761 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 7.288 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.036 in SG: Putting (first).
    • Bradley's average driving distance was 315.6 (sixth in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 28 putts per round (11th) en route to his win last year.

    Detry's recent history at the Travelers Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/22/2023MC70-68-2

    Detry's recent performances

    • Detry has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
    • Detry has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
    • He has an average score relative to par of even-par in his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Thomas Detry has averaged 299.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Detry has an average of 3.445 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Detry is averaging 3.871 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Detry .

    Detry's advanced stats and rankings

    • Detry owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.104 (75th) this season, while his average driving distance of 300.9 yards ranks 69th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Detry ranks 115th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.125, while he ranks 144th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 62.36%.
    • On the greens, Detry's 0.697 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him seventh on TOUR this season, and his 28.02 putts-per-round average ranks 11th. He has broken par 28.00% of the time (10th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance69300.9299.4
    Greens in Regulation %14462.36%55.56%
    Putts Per Round1128.0227.6
    Par Breakers1028.00%19.75%
    Bogey Avoidance13316.78%18.21%

    Detry's best finishes

    • Detry has taken part in 16 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has come away with three finishes in the top-five and four finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 16 events, he made the cut 12 times.
    • Currently, Detry has 1164 points, placing him 22nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Detry's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Detry's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.809 (he finished 28th in that event).
    • Detry put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking 27th in the field at 2.117. In that tournament, he finished 17th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Detry's best performance this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he produced a 2.702 mark, which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
    • At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Detry recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.285 (his best mark this season), which ranked third in the field. He finished 28th in that event.
    • Detry posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that event.

    Detry's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee750.104-0.480
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green115-0.1250.460
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green138-0.1970.447
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting70.6973.445
    Average Strokes Gained: Total500.4803.871

    Detry's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC70-68-2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-72+1--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open4264-72-68-73-310
    July 20-22The Open Championship1374-69-67-71-363
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2166-71-64-70-943
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6172-64-75-69E19
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5174-72-70-69+5--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship3871-68-66-68-15--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC72-67-3--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2870-66-65-67-14--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-66-72-8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2066-68-73-74-741
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am463-70-69-14313
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2869-68-71-68-824
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC78-69+5--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-80+11--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6271-72-74-70-18
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1769-71-69-71-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open270-64-67-68-11167
    April 18-21RBC Heritage2868-68-67-73-850
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans862-71-64-69-2252
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-67-5--
    May 16-19PGA Championship466-67-70-66-15313
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5669-71-71-73+45
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4172-76-71-77+819
    June 13-16U.S. Open1469-67-76-70+2130

    All stats in this article are accurate for Detry as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

