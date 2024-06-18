Thomas Detry betting profile: Travelers Championship

This season, Detry's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.809 (he finished 28th in that event).

Detry put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking 27th in the field at 2.117. In that tournament, he finished 17th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Detry's best performance this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he produced a 2.702 mark, which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished second in that tournament.

At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Detry recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.285 (his best mark this season), which ranked third in the field. He finished 28th in that event.