Wyndham Clark betting profile: Travelers Championship

This season Clark's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he put up a 4.302 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 31st in that tournament.

Clark's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 5.585 mark ranked 12th in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Clark's best effort this season was at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he delivered a 2.951 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished third in that event.

At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Clark posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.917), which ranked No. 1 in the field.