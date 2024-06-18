Wyndham Clark betting profile: Travelers Championship
Wyndham Clark enters the 2024 Travelers Championship June 20-23 after a 56th-place finish in the U.S. Open in his most recent competition.
The Travelers Championship tournament and course info
- Date: June 20-23, 2024
- Location: Cromwell, CT
- Course: TPC River Highlands
- Par: 70 / 6,835 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Keegan Bradley
At the Travelers Championship
- Clark's average finish has been 26th, and his average score 9-under, over his last six appearances at the Travelers Championship.
- In Clark's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2023, he finished 29th after posting a score of 12-under.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Keegan Bradley posted numbers of 0.761 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 7.288 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.036 in SG: Putting (first).
- Bradley's average driving distance was 315.6 (sixth in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 28.00 putts per round (11th) en route to his win last year.
Clark's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/22/2023
|29
|68-67-67-66
|-12
|6/23/2022
|35
|66-68-71-68
|-7
|6/24/2021
|MC
|71-77
|+8
|6/25/2020
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|6/20/2019
|15
|68-67-68-69
|-8
Clark's recent performances
- Clark has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Clark has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average once.
- He has carded an average score of 1-over over his last five tournaments.
- Wyndham Clark has averaged 317.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Clark is averaging -0.313 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Clark is averaging -0.599 Strokes Gained: Total.
Clark's advanced stats and rankings
- Clark owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.427 (21st) this season, while his average driving distance of 313.5 yards ranks sixth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Clark ranks 76th on TOUR with a mark of 0.143.
- On the greens, Clark has registered a 0.343 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 33rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 46th with a putts-per-round average of 28.49, and he ranks 17th by breaking par 27.26% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|6
|313.5
|317.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|86
|64.86%
|55.90%
|Putts Per Round
|46
|28.49
|27.8
|Par Breakers
|17
|27.26%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|106
|15.89%
|19.79%
Clark's best finishes
- Clark has taken part in 14 tournaments this season, securing one win along with four top-five finishes.
- In those 14 tournaments, he had a 71.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (10 cuts made).
- Clark, who has 1915 points, currently sits sixth in the FedExCup standings.
Clark's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Clark's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he put up a 4.302 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 31st in that tournament.
- Clark's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 5.585 mark ranked 12th in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Clark's best effort this season was at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he delivered a 2.951 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished third in that event.
- At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Clark posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.917), which ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Clark recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (16.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, a performance that ranked him second in the field.
Clark's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|21
|0.427
|0.724
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|76
|0.143
|-0.994
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|82
|0.048
|-0.015
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|33
|0.343
|-0.313
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|18
|0.961
|-0.599
Clark's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|29
|68-67-67-66
|-12
|27
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|25
|68-67-70-70
|-5
|29
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|33
|68-73-71-73
|+1
|22
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|66
|70-76-70-68
|+4
|14
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|15
|66-71-68-69
|-6
|200
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|3
|68-67-68-65
|-12
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|19
|76-73-71-70
|+2
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|29
|71-68-71-63
|-19
|48
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|70-64-68-69
|-17
|14
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|1
|72-67-60
|-17
|700
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|72-65-66-75
|-6
|12
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|2
|71-66-71-70
|-10
|400
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|2
|65-65-70-69
|-19
|358
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|31
|70-68-72-66
|-4
|24
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|73-78
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|3
|72-66-66-65
|-15
|338
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|73-73-72-73
|+7
|14
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-72
|+5
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|56
|73-71-71-77
|+12
|9
All stats in this article are accurate for Clark as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
