Wyndham Clark betting profile: Travelers Championship

PINEHURST, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 14: Wyndham Clark of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the 124th U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort on June 14, 2024 in Pinehurst, North Carolina. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    Wyndham Clark enters the 2024 Travelers Championship June 20-23 after a 56th-place finish in the U.S. Open in his most recent competition.

    Latest odds for Clark at the Travelers Championship.

    The Travelers Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: June 20-23, 2024
    • Location: Cromwell, CT
    • Course: TPC River Highlands
    • Par: 70 / 6,835 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Keegan Bradley

    At the Travelers Championship

    • Clark's average finish has been 26th, and his average score 9-under, over his last six appearances at the Travelers Championship.
    • In Clark's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2023, he finished 29th after posting a score of 12-under.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Keegan Bradley posted numbers of 0.761 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 7.288 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.036 in SG: Putting (first).
    • Bradley's average driving distance was 315.6 (sixth in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 28.00 putts per round (11th) en route to his win last year.

    Clark's recent history at the Travelers Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/22/20232968-67-67-66-12
    6/23/20223566-68-71-68-7
    6/24/2021MC71-77+8
    6/25/2020MC71-71+2
    6/20/20191568-67-68-69-8

    Clark's recent performances

    • Clark has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Clark has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average once.
    • He has carded an average score of 1-over over his last five tournaments.
    • Wyndham Clark has averaged 317.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Clark is averaging -0.313 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Clark is averaging -0.599 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Clark's advanced stats and rankings

    • Clark owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.427 (21st) this season, while his average driving distance of 313.5 yards ranks sixth on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Clark ranks 76th on TOUR with a mark of 0.143.
    • On the greens, Clark has registered a 0.343 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 33rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 46th with a putts-per-round average of 28.49, and he ranks 17th by breaking par 27.26% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance6313.5317.5
    Greens in Regulation %8664.86%55.90%
    Putts Per Round4628.4927.8
    Par Breakers1727.26%19.44%
    Bogey Avoidance10615.89%19.79%

    Clark's best finishes

    • Clark has taken part in 14 tournaments this season, securing one win along with four top-five finishes.
    • In those 14 tournaments, he had a 71.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (10 cuts made).
    • Clark, who has 1915 points, currently sits sixth in the FedExCup standings.

    Clark's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Clark's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he put up a 4.302 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 31st in that tournament.
    • Clark's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 5.585 mark ranked 12th in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Clark's best effort this season was at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he delivered a 2.951 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished third in that event.
    • At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Clark posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.917), which ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Clark recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (16.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, a performance that ranked him second in the field.

    Clark's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee210.4270.724
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green760.143-0.994
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green820.048-0.015
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting330.343-0.313
    Average Strokes Gained: Total180.961-0.599

    Clark's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 22-25Travelers Championship2968-67-67-66-1227
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open2568-67-70-70-529
    July 20-22The Open Championship3368-73-71-73+122
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6670-76-70-68+414
    August 17-20BMW Championship1566-71-68-69-6200
    August 24-27TOUR Championship368-67-68-65-12--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1976-73-71-70+2--
    January 4-7The Sentry2971-68-71-63-1948
    January 18-21The American Express3970-64-68-69-1714
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am172-67-60-17700
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4172-65-66-75-612
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC71-73+2--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard271-66-71-70-10400
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship265-65-70-69-19358
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3170-68-72-66-424
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC73-78+7--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage372-66-66-65-15338
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4773-73-72-73+714
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC71-75+4--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC77-72+5--
    June 13-16U.S. Open5673-71-71-77+129

    All stats in this article are accurate for Clark as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

