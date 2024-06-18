Will Zalatoris betting profile: Travelers Championship

This season, Zalatoris' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.599. He finished fourth in that event.

Zalatoris' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he delivered a 5.282 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished second in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Zalatoris' best effort this season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, as he put up a 4.060 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 41st in that event.

At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, Zalatoris recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.278). That ranked 14th in the field.