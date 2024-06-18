PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Will Zalatoris betting profile: Travelers Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Will Zalatoris betting profile: Travelers Championship

    Will Zalatoris looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club when he tees off in Cromwell, CT, for the 2024 Travelers Championship .

    Latest odds for Zalatoris at the Travelers Championship.

    The Travelers Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: June 20-23, 2024
    • Location: Cromwell, CT
    • Course: TPC River Highlands
    • Par: 70 / 6,835 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Keegan Bradley

    At the Travelers Championship

    • This is Zalatoris' first time competing at the Travelers Championship in the past five years.
    • With numbers of 0.761 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 7.288 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.036 in SG: Putting (first), Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2023.
    • Bradley averaged 315.6 yards off the tee (sixth in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 83.33% (fifth), and attempted 28 putts per round (11th) in that victory a year ago.

    Zalatoris' recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Zalatoris has an average finish of 48th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Zalatoris has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 4-over.
    • In terms of driving distance, Will Zalatoris has averaged 306.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Zalatoris is averaging -0.902 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Zalatoris is averaging -1.858 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Zalatoris' advanced stats and rankings

    • Zalatoris' Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.090 ranks 78th on TOUR this season, and his 66.9% driving accuracy average ranks 35th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Zalatoris ranks 43rd on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.325, while he ranks 133rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 62.96%.
    • On the greens, Zalatoris has delivered a -0.344 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 147th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 143rd with a putts-per-round average of 29.38, and he ranks 140th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance91298.8306.2
    Greens in Regulation %13362.96%50.35%
    Putts Per Round14329.3829.3
    Par Breakers14022.22%15.28%
    Bogey Avoidance14217.20%18.40%

    Zalatoris' best finishes

    • Zalatoris has taken part in 14 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has collected two finishes in the top-five and three finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 14 tournaments, he had a 71.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (10 cuts made).
    • Currently, Zalatoris has 1001 points, placing him 36th in the FedExCup standings.

    Zalatoris' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Zalatoris' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.599. He finished fourth in that event.
    • Zalatoris' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he delivered a 5.282 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished second in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Zalatoris' best effort this season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, as he put up a 4.060 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 41st in that event.
    • At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, Zalatoris recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.278). That ranked 14th in the field.
    • Zalatoris delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.284) in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.

    Zalatoris' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee780.0900.007
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green430.325-0.985
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green117-0.0920.024
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting147-0.344-0.902
    Average Strokes Gained: Total104-0.021-1.858

    Zalatoris' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge2081-68-79-71+11--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC76-69+5--
    January 18-21The American Express3468-69-65-68-1820
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open1373-68-68-71-853
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational266-70-65-69-14375
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard469-69-71-72-7313
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-75+4--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open7474-67-70-73+42
    April 11-14Masters Tournament970-77-72-69E180
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4468-70-68-74-416
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-73-68--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6070-70-74-80+108
    May 16-19PGA Championship4371-68-69-70-615
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4174-70-73-79+819
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC75-73+8--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Zalatoris as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

