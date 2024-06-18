Will Zalatoris betting profile: Travelers Championship
Will Zalatoris looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club when he tees off in Cromwell, CT, for the 2024 Travelers Championship .
The Travelers Championship tournament and course info
- Date: June 20-23, 2024
- Location: Cromwell, CT
- Course: TPC River Highlands
- Par: 70 / 6,835 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Keegan Bradley
At the Travelers Championship
- This is Zalatoris' first time competing at the Travelers Championship in the past five years.
- With numbers of 0.761 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 7.288 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.036 in SG: Putting (first), Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2023.
- Bradley averaged 315.6 yards off the tee (sixth in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 83.33% (fifth), and attempted 28 putts per round (11th) in that victory a year ago.
Zalatoris' recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Zalatoris has an average finish of 48th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Zalatoris has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 4-over.
- In terms of driving distance, Will Zalatoris has averaged 306.2 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Zalatoris is averaging -0.902 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Zalatoris is averaging -1.858 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Zalatoris' advanced stats and rankings
- Zalatoris' Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.090 ranks 78th on TOUR this season, and his 66.9% driving accuracy average ranks 35th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Zalatoris ranks 43rd on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.325, while he ranks 133rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 62.96%.
- On the greens, Zalatoris has delivered a -0.344 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 147th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 143rd with a putts-per-round average of 29.38, and he ranks 140th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|91
|298.8
|306.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|133
|62.96%
|50.35%
|Putts Per Round
|143
|29.38
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|140
|22.22%
|15.28%
|Bogey Avoidance
|142
|17.20%
|18.40%
Zalatoris' best finishes
- Zalatoris has taken part in 14 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has collected two finishes in the top-five and three finishes in the top-10.
- In those 14 tournaments, he had a 71.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (10 cuts made).
- Currently, Zalatoris has 1001 points, placing him 36th in the FedExCup standings.
Zalatoris' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Zalatoris' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.599. He finished fourth in that event.
- Zalatoris' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he delivered a 5.282 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished second in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Zalatoris' best effort this season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, as he put up a 4.060 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 41st in that event.
- At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, Zalatoris recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.278). That ranked 14th in the field.
- Zalatoris delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.284) in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
Zalatoris' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|78
|0.090
|0.007
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|43
|0.325
|-0.985
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|117
|-0.092
|0.024
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|147
|-0.344
|-0.902
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|104
|-0.021
|-1.858
Zalatoris' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|20
|81-68-79-71
|+11
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|76-69
|+5
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|34
|68-69-65-68
|-18
|20
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|73-68-68-71
|-8
|53
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|2
|66-70-65-69
|-14
|375
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|4
|69-69-71-72
|-7
|313
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|74
|74-67-70-73
|+4
|2
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|9
|70-77-72-69
|E
|180
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|44
|68-70-68-74
|-4
|16
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-73
|-68
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|60
|70-70-74-80
|+10
|8
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|43
|71-68-69-70
|-6
|15
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|41
|74-70-73-79
|+8
|19
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Zalatoris as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
