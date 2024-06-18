Webb Simpson betting profile: Travelers Championship
Webb Simpson looks to improve upon his 52nd-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands June 20-23.
The Travelers Championship tournament and course info
- Date: June 20-23, 2024
- Location: Cromwell, CT
- Course: TPC River Highlands
- Par: 70 / 6,835 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Keegan Bradley
At the Travelers Championship
- Over his last four trips to the Travelers Championship, Simpson has an average score of 8-under, with an average finish of 24th.
- In Simpson's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2023, he finished 52nd after posting a score of 7-under.
- Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.761 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 7.288 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.036 in SG: Putting (first).
- Bradley averaged 315.6 yards off the tee (sixth in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 83.33% (fifth), and attempted 28 putts per round (11th) in that victory a year ago.
Simpson's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/22/2023
|52
|70-66-69-68
|-7
|6/23/2022
|13
|64-69-66-71
|-10
|6/21/2018
|MC
|68-77
|+5
Simpson's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Simpson has an average finish of 40th.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Simpson has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 1-under in his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Webb Simpson has averaged 303.0 yards in his past five starts.
- Simpson is averaging -1.142 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Simpson has an average of 0.198 in his past five tournaments.
Simpson's advanced stats and rankings
- Simpson has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.156 this season, which ranks 68th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (298.6 yards) ranks 92nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Simpson ranks 137th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.280. Additionally, he ranks 171st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 59.68%.
- On the greens, Simpson has delivered a -0.433 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 157th on TOUR, while he ranks 51st with a putts-per-round average of 28.54. He has broken par 19.05% of the time (174th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|92
|298.6
|303.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|171
|59.68%
|54.63%
|Putts Per Round
|51
|28.54
|28.1
|Par Breakers
|174
|19.05%
|18.21%
|Bogey Avoidance
|85
|15.40%
|17.28%
Simpson's best finishes
- Simpson has taken part in 10 tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those 10 events, he made the cut eight times.
- Currently, Simpson has 170 points, placing him 133rd in the FedExCup standings.
Simpson's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Simpson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he posted a 3.360 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 45th in that event.
- Simpson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking 14th in the field at 3.195. In that event, he finished 66th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Simpson's best performance this season was in April 2024 at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.315. He finished 42nd in that tournament.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Simpson posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.129). That ranked in the field.
- Simpson posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (2.154) at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), which ranked him 45th in the field. He finished 45th in that tournament.
Simpson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|68
|0.156
|-0.146
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|137
|-0.280
|-1.316
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|3
|0.516
|2.802
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|157
|-0.433
|-1.142
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|105
|-0.041
|0.198
Simpson's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|52
|70-66-69-68
|-7
|7
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|5
|67-69-68-63
|-13
|105
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|69-68-68-70
|-9
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|66
|65-70-72-69
|-4
|4
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|73-68-69
|-6
|18
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|30
|73-71-70-75
|+1
|38
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|54
|72-70-71-72
|+1
|6
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|45
|73-67-75-72
|-1
|10
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|42
|71-70-69-69
|-5
|18
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|24
|70-73-71-71
|+1
|70
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|50
|69-67-75-72
|+3
|7
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Simpson as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
