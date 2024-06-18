PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Webb Simpson betting profile: Travelers Championship

    Webb Simpson looks to improve upon his 52nd-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands June 20-23.

    The Travelers Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: June 20-23, 2024
    • Location: Cromwell, CT
    • Course: TPC River Highlands
    • Par: 70 / 6,835 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Keegan Bradley

    At the Travelers Championship

    • Over his last four trips to the Travelers Championship, Simpson has an average score of 8-under, with an average finish of 24th.
    • In Simpson's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2023, he finished 52nd after posting a score of 7-under.
    • Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.761 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 7.288 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.036 in SG: Putting (first).
    • Bradley averaged 315.6 yards off the tee (sixth in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 83.33% (fifth), and attempted 28 putts per round (11th) in that victory a year ago.

    Simpson's recent history at the Travelers Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/22/20235270-66-69-68-7
    6/23/20221364-69-66-71-10
    6/21/2018MC68-77+5

    Simpson's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Simpson has an average finish of 40th.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Simpson has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 1-under in his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Webb Simpson has averaged 303.0 yards in his past five starts.
    • Simpson is averaging -1.142 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Simpson has an average of 0.198 in his past five tournaments.
    Simpson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Simpson has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.156 this season, which ranks 68th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (298.6 yards) ranks 92nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Simpson ranks 137th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.280. Additionally, he ranks 171st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 59.68%.
    • On the greens, Simpson has delivered a -0.433 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 157th on TOUR, while he ranks 51st with a putts-per-round average of 28.54. He has broken par 19.05% of the time (174th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance92298.6303.0
    Greens in Regulation %17159.68%54.63%
    Putts Per Round5128.5428.1
    Par Breakers17419.05%18.21%
    Bogey Avoidance8515.40%17.28%

    Simpson's best finishes

    • Simpson has taken part in 10 tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
    • In those 10 events, he made the cut eight times.
    • Currently, Simpson has 170 points, placing him 133rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Simpson's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Simpson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he posted a 3.360 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 45th in that event.
    • Simpson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking 14th in the field at 3.195. In that event, he finished 66th.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Simpson's best performance this season was in April 2024 at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.315. He finished 42nd in that tournament.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Simpson posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.129). That ranked in the field.
    • Simpson posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (2.154) at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), which ranked him 45th in the field. He finished 45th in that tournament.

    Simpson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee680.156-0.146
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green137-0.280-1.316
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green30.5162.802
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting157-0.433-1.142
    Average Strokes Gained: Total105-0.0410.198

    Simpson's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 22-25Travelers Championship5270-66-69-68-77
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-70-2--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship567-69-68-63-13105
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-74+3--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4669-68-68-70-9--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC73-68-1--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii6665-70-72-69-44
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3973-68-69-618
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3073-71-70-75+138
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-71E--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship5472-70-71-72+16
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open4573-67-75-72-110
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4271-70-69-69-518
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2470-73-71-71+170
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5069-67-75-72+37
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC75-73+8--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Simpson as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

