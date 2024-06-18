Webb Simpson betting profile: Travelers Championship

This season Simpson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he posted a 3.360 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 45th in that event.

Simpson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking 14th in the field at 3.195. In that event, he finished 66th.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Simpson's best performance this season was in April 2024 at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.315. He finished 42nd in that tournament.

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Simpson posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.129). That ranked in the field.