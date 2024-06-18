PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Tony Finau betting profile: Travelers Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tony Finau betting profile: Travelers Championship

    After he placed 45th in this tournament in 2023, Tony Finau has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2024 Travelers Championship in Cromwell, CT, June 20-23.

    Latest odds for Finau at the Travelers Championship.

    The Travelers Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: June 20-23, 2024
    • Location: Cromwell, CT
    • Course: TPC River Highlands
    • Par: 70 / 6,835 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Keegan Bradley

    At the Travelers Championship

    • In his last six appearances at the Travelers Championship, Finau has an average finish of 25th, and an average score of 8-under.
    • Finau finished 45th (with a score of 9-under) in his most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship (in 2023).
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Keegan Bradley posted numbers of 0.761 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 7.288 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.036 in SG: Putting (first).
    • En route to his victory last year, Bradley posted an average driving distance of 315.6 (sixth in field), hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 28 putts per round (11th).

    Finau's recent history at the Travelers Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/22/20234569-66-66-70-9
    6/23/20221368-68-65-69-10
    6/24/2021MC76-67+3
    6/25/2020MC68-69-3
    6/20/2019MC71-71+2

    Finau's recent performances

    • Finau has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five appearances.
    • Finau has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score four times.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 2-under in his last five events.
    • Tony Finau has averaged 311.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Finau has an average of 0.267 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Finau is averaging 6.175 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Finau .

    Finau's advanced stats and rankings

    • Finau has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.194, which ranks 60th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (308.2 yards) ranks 25th, and his 62.2% driving accuracy average ranks 84th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Finau has a 0.875 mark (third on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Finau's -0.258 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 135th this season, while he averages 29.11 putts per round (122nd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance25308.2311.8
    Greens in Regulation %1968.32%62.78%
    Putts Per Round12229.1128.4
    Par Breakers3726.02%21.39%
    Bogey Avoidance5614.52%14.72%

    Finau's best finishes

    • Finau has participated in 16 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has come away with two finishes in the top-five and four finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 16 events, he made the cut 15 times, a success rate of 93.8%.
    • Finau, who has 1317 points, currently sits 15th in the FedExCup standings.

    Finau's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Finau delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking second in the field at 5.073.
    • Finau's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he delivered a 7.030 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Finau's best performance this season was in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.462. He finished second in that event.
    • At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, Finau recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.710 (his best mark this season), which ranked 21st in the field. He finished eighth in that tournament.
    • Finau posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (which ranked him second in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.

    Finau's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee600.1940.069
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green30.8754.134
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green220.3101.706
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting135-0.2580.267
    Average Strokes Gained: Total111.1216.175

    Finau's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 22-25Travelers Championship4569-66-66-70-910
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-71-1--
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC73-75+6--
    July 27-303M Open766-66-67-70-1585
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6467-73-69-73+217
    August 17-20BMW Championship3774-68-69-71+272
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2070-68-70-68-4--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge467-71-68-67-15--
    December 8-10Grant Thornton Invitational456-70-67E--
    January 4-7The Sentry3869-66-71-69-1722
    January 18-21The American Express2568-67-67-67-1930
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open669-66-74-69-1092
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4772-72-67-513
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1970-67-70-71-695
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1369-67-69-68-1154
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4569-72-69-74-414
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-75+5--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open269-62-72-66-11167
    April 11-14Masters Tournament5571-78-72-80+1310
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1270-69-69-65-11136
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship5272-73-73-74+811
    May 16-19PGA Championship1865-69-69-70-11100
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1766-69-68-75-245
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday871-70-73-73-1191
    June 13-16U.S. Open368-69-72-67-4338

    All stats in this article are accurate for Finau as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.