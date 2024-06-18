Tony Finau betting profile: Travelers Championship

This season, Finau delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking second in the field at 5.073.

Finau's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he delivered a 7.030 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Finau's best performance this season was in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.462. He finished second in that event.

At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, Finau recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.710 (his best mark this season), which ranked 21st in the field. He finished eighth in that tournament.