Tony Finau betting profile: Travelers Championship
1 Min Read
After he placed 45th in this tournament in 2023, Tony Finau has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2024 Travelers Championship in Cromwell, CT, June 20-23.
The Travelers Championship tournament and course info
- Date: June 20-23, 2024
- Location: Cromwell, CT
- Course: TPC River Highlands
- Par: 70 / 6,835 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Keegan Bradley
At the Travelers Championship
- In his last six appearances at the Travelers Championship, Finau has an average finish of 25th, and an average score of 8-under.
- Finau finished 45th (with a score of 9-under) in his most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship (in 2023).
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Keegan Bradley posted numbers of 0.761 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 7.288 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.036 in SG: Putting (first).
- En route to his victory last year, Bradley posted an average driving distance of 315.6 (sixth in field), hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 28 putts per round (11th).
Finau's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/22/2023
|45
|69-66-66-70
|-9
|6/23/2022
|13
|68-68-65-69
|-10
|6/24/2021
|MC
|76-67
|+3
|6/25/2020
|MC
|68-69
|-3
|6/20/2019
|MC
|71-71
|+2
Finau's recent performances
- Finau has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five appearances.
- Finau has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score four times.
- He has an average score relative to par of 2-under in his last five events.
- Tony Finau has averaged 311.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Finau has an average of 0.267 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Finau is averaging 6.175 Strokes Gained: Total.
Finau's advanced stats and rankings
- Finau has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.194, which ranks 60th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (308.2 yards) ranks 25th, and his 62.2% driving accuracy average ranks 84th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Finau has a 0.875 mark (third on TOUR).
- On the greens, Finau's -0.258 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 135th this season, while he averages 29.11 putts per round (122nd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|25
|308.2
|311.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|19
|68.32%
|62.78%
|Putts Per Round
|122
|29.11
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|37
|26.02%
|21.39%
|Bogey Avoidance
|56
|14.52%
|14.72%
Finau's best finishes
- Finau has participated in 16 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has come away with two finishes in the top-five and four finishes in the top-10.
- In those 16 events, he made the cut 15 times, a success rate of 93.8%.
- Finau, who has 1317 points, currently sits 15th in the FedExCup standings.
Finau's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Finau delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking second in the field at 5.073.
- Finau's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he delivered a 7.030 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Finau's best performance this season was in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.462. He finished second in that event.
- At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, Finau recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.710 (his best mark this season), which ranked 21st in the field. He finished eighth in that tournament.
- Finau posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (which ranked him second in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.
Finau's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|60
|0.194
|0.069
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|3
|0.875
|4.134
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|22
|0.310
|1.706
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|135
|-0.258
|0.267
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|11
|1.121
|6.175
Finau's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|45
|69-66-66-70
|-9
|10
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|7
|66-66-67-70
|-15
|85
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|64
|67-73-69-73
|+2
|17
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|37
|74-68-69-71
|+2
|72
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|20
|70-68-70-68
|-4
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|4
|67-71-68-67
|-15
|--
|December 8-10
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|4
|56-70-67
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|38
|69-66-71-69
|-17
|22
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|68-67-67-67
|-19
|30
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|6
|69-66-74-69
|-10
|92
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|72-72-67
|-5
|13
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|19
|70-67-70-71
|-6
|95
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|13
|69-67-69-68
|-11
|54
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|69-72-69-74
|-4
|14
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|2
|69-62-72-66
|-11
|167
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|55
|71-78-72-80
|+13
|10
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|12
|70-69-69-65
|-11
|136
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|52
|72-73-73-74
|+8
|11
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|18
|65-69-69-70
|-11
|100
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|17
|66-69-68-75
|-2
|45
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|8
|71-70-73-73
|-1
|191
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|3
|68-69-72-67
|-4
|338
All stats in this article are accurate for Finau as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.