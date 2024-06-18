Victor Perez betting profile: Travelers Championship
DUBLIN, OHIO - JUNE 06: Victor Perez of France plays his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 06, 2024 in Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Victor Perez takes to the links in the 2024 Travelers Championship June 20-23. He is aiming for better results than his last competition when he missed the cut at the U.S. Open.
The Travelers Championship tournament and course info
- Date: June 20-23, 2024
- Location: Cromwell, CT
- Course: TPC River Highlands
- Par: 70 / 6,835 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Keegan Bradley
At the Travelers Championship
- This is Perez's first time competing at the Travelers Championship in the past five years.
- Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.761 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 7.288 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.036 in SG: Putting (first).
- In addition, Bradley's average driving distance was 315.6 (sixth in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (11th).
Perez's recent performances
- Perez has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
- Perez has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 4-under.
- Victor Perez has averaged 301.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Perez has an average of 1.299 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Perez is averaging 2.009 Strokes Gained: Total.
Perez's advanced stats and rankings
- Perez has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.061 this season, which ranks 84th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (299.7 yards) ranks 84th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Perez ranks 31st on TOUR with a mark of 0.390.
- On the greens, Perez's 0.007 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 90th on TOUR this season, and his 29.34 putts-per-round average ranks 141st. He has broken par 20.33% of the time (165th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|84
|299.7
|301.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|27
|67.56%
|57.99%
|Putts Per Round
|141
|29.34
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|165
|20.33%
|18.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|44
|14.11%
|17.01%
Perez's best finishes
- Perez hasn't won any of the 16 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has secured two top-five finishes.
- In those 16 events, he made the cut 10 times, a success rate of 62.5%.
- With 551 points, Perez currently sits 66th in the FedExCup standings.
Perez's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Perez put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Myrtle Beach Classic, ranking 11th in the field at 2.518. In that tournament, he finished 46th.
- Perez produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, ranking seventh in the field at 4.333. In that tournament, he finished 12th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Perez's best performance this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 2.744 (he finished 17th in that tournament).
- At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Perez posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (9.309), which ranked second in the field.
- Perez delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.875) at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024. That ranked third in the field.
Perez's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|84
|0.061
|-0.962
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|31
|0.390
|1.152
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|81
|0.050
|0.521
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|90
|0.007
|1.299
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|45
|0.508
|2.009
Perez's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|35
|69-69-68-70
|-4
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|41
|74-71-71-70
|+2
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|52
|70-70-69-71
|-4
|6
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|16
|67-66-70-70
|-11
|49
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|3
|69-68-68-65
|-18
|83
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|17
|68-70-67-68
|-7
|48
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|45
|72-70-75-70
|-1
|10
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|43
|70-70-71-70
|-7
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-73
|-67
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|46
|71-66-72-69
|-6
|6
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|79-71
|+8
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|50
|70-71-71-71
|+3
|7
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|3
|70-68-64-64
|-14
|190
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|12
|71-74-68-75
|E
|145
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-74
|+9
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Perez as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
