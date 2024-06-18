PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Victor Perez betting profile: Travelers Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

DUBLIN, OHIO - JUNE 06: Victor Perez of France plays his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 06, 2024 in Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Victor Perez takes to the links in the 2024 Travelers Championship June 20-23. He is aiming for better results than his last competition when he missed the cut at the U.S. Open.

    Latest odds for Perez at the Travelers Championship.

    The Travelers Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: June 20-23, 2024
    • Location: Cromwell, CT
    • Course: TPC River Highlands
    • Par: 70 / 6,835 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Keegan Bradley

    At the Travelers Championship

    • This is Perez's first time competing at the Travelers Championship in the past five years.
    • Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.761 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 7.288 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.036 in SG: Putting (first).
    • In addition, Bradley's average driving distance was 315.6 (sixth in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (11th).

    Perez's recent performances

    • Perez has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
    • Perez has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 4-under.
    • Victor Perez has averaged 301.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Perez has an average of 1.299 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Perez is averaging 2.009 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Perez .

    Perez's advanced stats and rankings

    • Perez has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.061 this season, which ranks 84th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (299.7 yards) ranks 84th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Perez ranks 31st on TOUR with a mark of 0.390.
    • On the greens, Perez's 0.007 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 90th on TOUR this season, and his 29.34 putts-per-round average ranks 141st. He has broken par 20.33% of the time (165th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance84299.7301.6
    Greens in Regulation %2767.56%57.99%
    Putts Per Round14129.3429.1
    Par Breakers16520.33%18.06%
    Bogey Avoidance4414.11%17.01%

    Perez's best finishes

    • Perez hasn't won any of the 16 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has secured two top-five finishes.
    • In those 16 events, he made the cut 10 times, a success rate of 62.5%.
    • With 551 points, Perez currently sits 66th in the FedExCup standings.

    Perez's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Perez put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Myrtle Beach Classic, ranking 11th in the field at 2.518. In that tournament, he finished 46th.
    • Perez produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, ranking seventh in the field at 4.333. In that tournament, he finished 12th.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Perez's best performance this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 2.744 (he finished 17th in that tournament).
    • At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Perez posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (9.309), which ranked second in the field.
    • Perez delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.875) at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024. That ranked third in the field.

    Perez's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee840.061-0.962
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green310.3901.152
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green810.0500.521
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting900.0071.299
    Average Strokes Gained: Total450.5082.009

    Perez's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open3569-69-68-70-4--
    July 20-22The Open Championship4174-71-71-70+2--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-73E--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC74-69+1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta5270-70-69-71-46
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches1667-66-70-70-1149
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open369-68-68-65-1883
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1768-70-67-68-748
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open4572-70-75-70-110
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4370-70-71-70-77
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-73-67--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic4671-66-72-69-66
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC79-71+8--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5070-71-71-71+37
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open370-68-64-64-14190
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1271-74-68-75E145
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC75-74+9--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Perez as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

