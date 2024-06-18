PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Tommy Fleetwood betting profile: Travelers Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tommy Fleetwood betting profile: Travelers Championship

    In his last time out at the U.S. Open, Tommy Fleetwood posted a 16th-place finish, and he enters the 2024 Travelers Championship aiming to improve on that finish.

    Latest odds for Fleetwood at the Travelers Championship.

    The Travelers Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: June 20-23, 2024
    • Location: Cromwell, CT
    • Course: TPC River Highlands
    • Par: 70 / 6,835 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Keegan Bradley

    At the Travelers Championship

    • Fleetwood's average finish has been 30th, and his average score 7-under, over his last three appearances at the Travelers Championship.
    • In Fleetwood's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Keegan Bradley posted numbers of 0.761 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 7.288 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.036 in SG: Putting (first).
    • Bradley also posted numbers of 315.6 in average driving distance (sixth in field), 83.33% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 28 putts per round (11th).

    Fleetwood's recent history at the Travelers Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/22/2023MC69-69-2
    6/23/20224669-66-70-71-4
    6/20/20191366-69-67-69-9

    Fleetwood's recent performances

    • Fleetwood has finished in the top 20 in three of his last five appearances.
    • Fleetwood has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in each of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 2-under in his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Tommy Fleetwood has averaged 301.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Fleetwood is averaging 2.150 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Fleetwood is averaging 5.883 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Fleetwood's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fleetwood's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.199 ranks 58th on TOUR this season, and his 75.7% driving accuracy average ranks third.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Fleetwood ranks 125th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.194, while he ranks 95th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.63%.
    • On the greens, Fleetwood has delivered a 0.257 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 48th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 54th with a putts-per-round average of 28.57, and he ranks 170th by breaking par 19.73% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance100297.7301.6
    Greens in Regulation %9564.63%63.06%
    Putts Per Round5428.5728.9
    Par Breakers17019.73%17.78%
    Bogey Avoidance1112.47%13.33%

    Fleetwood's best finishes

    • Fleetwood has taken part in 13 tournaments this season, and he has secured one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 13 events, he made the cut 12 times (92.3%).
    • Currently, Fleetwood sits 29th in the FedExCup standings with 1078 points.

    Fleetwood's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Fleetwood's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.563.
    • Fleetwood put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 5.470.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fleetwood's best mark this season was at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he delivered a 3.500 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 13th in that event.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Fleetwood posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.379, which ranked 12th in the field). In that event, he finished 35th.
    • Fleetwood posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.154) at the Valero Texas Open (which ranked him seventh in the field). In that event, he finished seventh.

    Fleetwood's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee580.1990.892
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green125-0.1941.754
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green170.3301.088
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting480.2572.150
    Average Strokes Gained: Total410.5925.883

    Fleetwood's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC69-69-2--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open670-66-63-72-986
    July 20-22The Open Championship1066-71-71-72-477
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship366-66-66-68-14650
    August 17-20BMW Championship2570-67-69-71-3133
    August 24-27TOUR Championship671-70-65-66-8--
    January 4-7The Sentry4770-70-69-70-1314
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3169-72-68-731
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1070-68-71-67-8150
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC73-80+9--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3570-72-69-71-622
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open771-69-72-68-885
    April 11-14Masters Tournament372-71-72-69-4325
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4971-72-69-69-312
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1371-70-71-70-2135
    May 16-19PGA Championship2672-69-69-65-950
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open2167-70-64-72-741
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2069-73-73-76+398
    June 13-16U.S. Open1670-75-70-68+3115

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fleetwood as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
