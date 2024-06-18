Tommy Fleetwood betting profile: Travelers Championship
In his last time out at the U.S. Open, Tommy Fleetwood posted a 16th-place finish, and he enters the 2024 Travelers Championship aiming to improve on that finish.
The Travelers Championship tournament and course info
- Date: June 20-23, 2024
- Location: Cromwell, CT
- Course: TPC River Highlands
- Par: 70 / 6,835 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Keegan Bradley
At the Travelers Championship
- Fleetwood's average finish has been 30th, and his average score 7-under, over his last three appearances at the Travelers Championship.
- In Fleetwood's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Keegan Bradley posted numbers of 0.761 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 7.288 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.036 in SG: Putting (first).
- Bradley also posted numbers of 315.6 in average driving distance (sixth in field), 83.33% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 28 putts per round (11th).
Fleetwood's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/22/2023
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|6/23/2022
|46
|69-66-70-71
|-4
|6/20/2019
|13
|66-69-67-69
|-9
Fleetwood's recent performances
- Fleetwood has finished in the top 20 in three of his last five appearances.
- Fleetwood has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in each of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 2-under in his last five events.
- Off the tee, Tommy Fleetwood has averaged 301.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Fleetwood is averaging 2.150 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Fleetwood is averaging 5.883 Strokes Gained: Total.
Fleetwood's advanced stats and rankings
- Fleetwood's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.199 ranks 58th on TOUR this season, and his 75.7% driving accuracy average ranks third.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Fleetwood ranks 125th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.194, while he ranks 95th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.63%.
- On the greens, Fleetwood has delivered a 0.257 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 48th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 54th with a putts-per-round average of 28.57, and he ranks 170th by breaking par 19.73% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|100
|297.7
|301.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|95
|64.63%
|63.06%
|Putts Per Round
|54
|28.57
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|170
|19.73%
|17.78%
|Bogey Avoidance
|11
|12.47%
|13.33%
Fleetwood's best finishes
- Fleetwood has taken part in 13 tournaments this season, and he has secured one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 13 events, he made the cut 12 times (92.3%).
- Currently, Fleetwood sits 29th in the FedExCup standings with 1078 points.
Fleetwood's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Fleetwood's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.563.
- Fleetwood put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 5.470.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fleetwood's best mark this season was at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he delivered a 3.500 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 13th in that event.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Fleetwood posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.379, which ranked 12th in the field). In that event, he finished 35th.
- Fleetwood posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.154) at the Valero Texas Open (which ranked him seventh in the field). In that event, he finished seventh.
Fleetwood's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|58
|0.199
|0.892
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|125
|-0.194
|1.754
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|17
|0.330
|1.088
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|48
|0.257
|2.150
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|41
|0.592
|5.883
Fleetwood's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|6
|70-66-63-72
|-9
|86
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|10
|66-71-71-72
|-4
|77
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|3
|66-66-66-68
|-14
|650
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|25
|70-67-69-71
|-3
|133
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|6
|71-70-65-66
|-8
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|47
|70-70-69-70
|-13
|14
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|69-72-68
|-7
|31
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|10
|70-68-71-67
|-8
|150
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|73-80
|+9
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|70-72-69-71
|-6
|22
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|7
|71-69-72-68
|-8
|85
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|3
|72-71-72-69
|-4
|325
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|49
|71-72-69-69
|-3
|12
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|13
|71-70-71-70
|-2
|135
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|26
|72-69-69-65
|-9
|50
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|21
|67-70-64-72
|-7
|41
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|20
|69-73-73-76
|+3
|98
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|16
|70-75-70-68
|+3
|115
All stats in this article are accurate for Fleetwood as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
