Tommy Fleetwood betting profile: Travelers Championship

This season, Fleetwood's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.563.

Fleetwood put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 5.470.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fleetwood's best mark this season was at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he delivered a 3.500 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 13th in that event.

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Fleetwood posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.379, which ranked 12th in the field). In that event, he finished 35th.