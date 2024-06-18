Tom Kim betting profile: Travelers Championship
In his most recent tournament at the U.S. Open, Tom Kim ended the weekend at 6-over, good for a 26th-place finish. He heads into the 2024 Travelers Championship June 20-23 seeking an improved score.
The Travelers Championship tournament and course info
- Date: June 20-23, 2024
- Location: Cromwell, CT
- Course: TPC River Highlands
- Par: 70 / 6,835 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Keegan Bradley
At the Travelers Championship
- Kim finished 38th (with a score of 10-under) in his lone appearance at the Travelers Championship in recent years (in 2023).
- Keegan Bradley finished with 0.761 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in the field), 7.288 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.036 SG: Putting (first) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Bradley's average driving distance was 315.6 (sixth in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (11th).
Kim's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/22/2023
|38
|69-64-72-65
|-10
Kim's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Kim has finished in the top five once.
- Kim has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score relative to par of 2-under in his last five appearances.
- Tom Kim has averaged 303.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has an average of 0.181 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kim has an average of 5.165 in his past five tournaments.
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.056 this season, which ranks 85th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (296.7 yards) ranks 109th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim ranks 78th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.131. Additionally, he ranks 98th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.57%.
- On the greens, Kim has registered a -0.040 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 106th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 72nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.75, and he ranks 91st by breaking par 24.04% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|109
|296.7
|303.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|98
|64.57%
|62.22%
|Putts Per Round
|72
|28.75
|28.2
|Par Breakers
|91
|24.04%
|21.39%
|Bogey Avoidance
|112
|16.12%
|14.44%
Kim's best finishes
- Kim has played 17 tournaments this season, and he has earned one top-five finish.
- In those 17 events, he made the cut 15 times (88.2%).
- Currently, Kim has 601 points, ranking him 61st in the FedExCup standings.
Kim's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where his 2.683 mark ranked 10th in the field.
- Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he put up a 5.429 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 17th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim posted his best effort this season at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking sixth in the field at 2.967. In that event, he finished fourth.
- At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Kim delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.555, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fifth in the field (he finished 18th in that tournament).
- Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.875) at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, a performance that ranked him fourth in the field.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|85
|0.056
|2.010
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|78
|0.131
|2.253
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|75
|0.065
|0.722
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|106
|-0.040
|0.181
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|79
|0.211
|5.165
Kim's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|38
|69-64-72-65
|-10
|15
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|6
|66-65-67-73
|-9
|86
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|2
|74-68-68-67
|-7
|203
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|24
|64-68-69-72
|-7
|130
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|10
|72-72-66-63
|-7
|262
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|20
|67-70-72-67
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|1
|68-68-62-66
|-20
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|45
|68-70-74-66
|-14
|16
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-71-65
|-11
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|71-67-71
|-7
|31
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|17
|74-66-67-67
|-10
|47
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|69-69-72-69
|-5
|65
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|62
|68-68-70-76
|-2
|5
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|52
|73-74-70-77
|+6
|12
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-78
|+7
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|30
|72-78-77-66
|+5
|40
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|69-66-69-71
|-9
|88
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|52
|69-67-69-69
|-10
|6
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|73-69-73-76
|+7
|14
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|26
|66-71-68-70
|-9
|50
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|24
|69-68-68-74
|-1
|32
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|4
|70-68-65-64
|-13
|123
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|43
|70-75-78-74
|+9
|18
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|26
|71-68-71-76
|+6
|58
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.