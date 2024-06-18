Tom Kim betting profile: Travelers Championship

This season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where his 2.683 mark ranked 10th in the field.

Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he put up a 5.429 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 17th in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim posted his best effort this season at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking sixth in the field at 2.967. In that event, he finished fourth.

At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Kim delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.555, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fifth in the field (he finished 18th in that tournament).