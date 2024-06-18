PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Tom Kim betting profile: Travelers Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    In his most recent tournament at the U.S. Open, Tom Kim ended the weekend at 6-over, good for a 26th-place finish. He heads into the 2024 Travelers Championship June 20-23 seeking an improved score.

    Latest odds for Kim at the Travelers Championship.

    The Travelers Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: June 20-23, 2024
    • Location: Cromwell, CT
    • Course: TPC River Highlands
    • Par: 70 / 6,835 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Keegan Bradley

    At the Travelers Championship

    • Kim finished 38th (with a score of 10-under) in his lone appearance at the Travelers Championship in recent years (in 2023).
    • Keegan Bradley finished with 0.761 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in the field), 7.288 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.036 SG: Putting (first) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Bradley's average driving distance was 315.6 (sixth in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (11th).

    Kim's recent history at the Travelers Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/22/20233869-64-72-65-10

    Kim's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Kim has finished in the top five once.
    • Kim has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 2-under in his last five appearances.
    • Tom Kim has averaged 303.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has an average of 0.181 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kim has an average of 5.165 in his past five tournaments.
    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.056 this season, which ranks 85th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (296.7 yards) ranks 109th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim ranks 78th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.131. Additionally, he ranks 98th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.57%.
    • On the greens, Kim has registered a -0.040 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 106th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 72nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.75, and he ranks 91st by breaking par 24.04% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance109296.7303.3
    Greens in Regulation %9864.57%62.22%
    Putts Per Round7228.7528.2
    Par Breakers9124.04%21.39%
    Bogey Avoidance11216.12%14.44%

    Kim's best finishes

    • Kim has played 17 tournaments this season, and he has earned one top-five finish.
    • In those 17 events, he made the cut 15 times (88.2%).
    • Currently, Kim has 601 points, ranking him 61st in the FedExCup standings.

    Kim's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where his 2.683 mark ranked 10th in the field.
    • Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he put up a 5.429 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 17th in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim posted his best effort this season at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking sixth in the field at 2.967. In that event, he finished fourth.
    • At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Kim delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.555, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fifth in the field (he finished 18th in that tournament).
    • Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.875) at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, a performance that ranked him fourth in the field.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee850.0562.010
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green780.1312.253
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green750.0650.722
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting106-0.0400.181
    Average Strokes Gained: Total790.2115.165

    Kim's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 22-25Travelers Championship3869-64-72-65-1015
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-69-2--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open666-65-67-73-986
    July 20-22The Open Championship274-68-68-67-7203
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2464-68-69-72-7130
    August 17-20BMW Championship1072-72-66-63-7262
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2067-70-72-67-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open168-68-62-66-20--
    January 4-7The Sentry4568-70-74-66-1416
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-71-65-11--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3171-67-71-731
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1774-66-67-67-1047
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational2469-69-72-69-565
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6268-68-70-76-25
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5273-74-70-77+612
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-78+7--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3072-78-77-66+540
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1869-66-69-71-988
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5269-67-69-69-106
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4773-69-73-76+714
    May 16-19PGA Championship2666-71-68-70-950
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge2469-68-68-74-132
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open470-68-65-64-13123
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4370-75-78-74+918
    June 13-16U.S. Open2671-68-71-76+658

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

