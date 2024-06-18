Tom Hoge betting profile: Travelers Championship
Tom Hoge shot 5-under and took 60th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC River Highlands June 20-23 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Travelers Championship.
The Travelers Championship tournament and course info
- Date: June 20-23, 2024
- Location: Cromwell, CT
- Course: TPC River Highlands
- Par: 70 / 6,835 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Keegan Bradley
At the Travelers Championship
- Hoge's average finish has been 56th, and his average score 3-under, over his last seven appearances at the Travelers Championship.
- Hoge finished 60th (with a score of 5-under) in his most recent go-round at the Travelers Championship (in 2023).
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Keegan Bradley posted numbers of 0.761 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 7.288 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.036 in SG: Putting (first).
- Bradley's average driving distance was 315.6 (sixth in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 28 putts per round (11th) en route to his win last year.
Hoge's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/22/2023
|60
|68-67-68-72
|-5
|6/23/2022
|MC
|73-74
|+7
|6/24/2021
|66
|67-71-72-70
|E
|6/25/2020
|37
|67-68-66-70
|-9
|6/20/2019
|80
|67-69-76
|+2
|6/21/2018
|MC
|71-68
|-1
Hoge's recent performances
- Hoge has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five events.
- Hoge has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
- He has carded an average score of 1-over over his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Tom Hoge has averaged 296.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Hoge has an average of -0.219 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hoge has an average of 1.181 in his past five tournaments.
Hoge's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoge's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.018 ranks 102nd on TOUR this season, and his 62.8% driving accuracy average ranks 76th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hoge ranks fourth on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.868, while he ranks 37th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.02%.
- On the greens, Hoge's 0.170 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 66th this season, while he averages 28.46 putts per round (43rd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|135
|292.8
|296.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|37
|67.02%
|59.88%
|Putts Per Round
|43
|28.46
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|21
|26.98%
|20.37%
|Bogey Avoidance
|35
|13.84%
|18.83%
Hoge's best finishes
- Hoge has played 19 tournaments this season, coming away with two top-10 finishes.
- In those 19 tournaments, he had a 84.2% success rate in terms of making the cut (16 cuts made).
- With 1068 points, Hoge currently sits 32nd in the FedExCup standings.
Hoge's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hoge posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Charles Schwab Challenge, ranking eighth in the field at 2.921. In that event, he finished 17th.
- Hoge delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (March 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.109.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoge's best performance this season was in April 2024 at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.315. He finished 18th in that tournament.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Hoge recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.257, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished 14th in that tournament).
- Hoge recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, which ranked 14th in the field. He finished 14th in that event.
Hoge's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|102
|-0.018
|0.941
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|4
|0.868
|1.739
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|149
|-0.297
|-1.280
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|66
|0.170
|-0.219
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|28
|0.724
|1.181
Hoge's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|60
|68-67-68-72
|-5
|5
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|79-67
|+2
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|19
|69-66-66-73
|-6
|42
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|20
|68-69-68-67
|-12
|39
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|43
|67-69-73-67
|-4
|44
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|21
|71-69-70-65
|-5
|172
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|13
|71-65-69-70
|-13
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|48
|68-76-67-73
|+4
|--
|December 8-10
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|16
|66-71-66
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|38
|67-69-71-68
|-17
|22
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|17
|69-68-65-65
|-21
|48
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|71-70-75-71
|-1
|5
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|6
|71-66-66
|-13
|238
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|17
|70-70-68-66
|-10
|47
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|8
|66-70-70-67
|-11
|225
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|70-69-68-68
|-9
|27
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|12
|72-71-69-73
|-3
|133
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|67-69-75-75
|-2
|9
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|14
|71-66-68-67
|-8
|55
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|67-64-70-74
|-9
|88
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-72
|-6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|41
|68-67-69-67
|-13
|12
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|38
|70-73-72-73
|+4
|21
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|23
|66-73-68-67
|-10
|80
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|17
|71-69-71-67
|-2
|45
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|45
|72-74-77-75
|+10
|15
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoge as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
