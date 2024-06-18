PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Tom Hoge betting profile: Travelers Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tom Hoge betting profile: Travelers Championship

    Tom Hoge shot 5-under and took 60th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC River Highlands June 20-23 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Travelers Championship.

    The Travelers Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: June 20-23, 2024
    • Location: Cromwell, CT
    • Course: TPC River Highlands
    • Par: 70 / 6,835 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Keegan Bradley

    At the Travelers Championship

    • Hoge's average finish has been 56th, and his average score 3-under, over his last seven appearances at the Travelers Championship.
    • Hoge finished 60th (with a score of 5-under) in his most recent go-round at the Travelers Championship (in 2023).
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Keegan Bradley posted numbers of 0.761 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 7.288 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.036 in SG: Putting (first).
    • Bradley's average driving distance was 315.6 (sixth in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 28 putts per round (11th) en route to his win last year.

    Hoge's recent history at the Travelers Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/22/20236068-67-68-72-5
    6/23/2022MC73-74+7
    6/24/20216667-71-72-70E
    6/25/20203767-68-66-70-9
    6/20/20198067-69-76+2
    6/21/2018MC71-68-1

    Hoge's recent performances

    • Hoge has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five events.
    • Hoge has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
    • He has carded an average score of 1-over over his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Tom Hoge has averaged 296.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Hoge has an average of -0.219 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hoge has an average of 1.181 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Hoge .

    Hoge's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hoge's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.018 ranks 102nd on TOUR this season, and his 62.8% driving accuracy average ranks 76th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hoge ranks fourth on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.868, while he ranks 37th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.02%.
    • On the greens, Hoge's 0.170 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 66th this season, while he averages 28.46 putts per round (43rd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance135292.8296.1
    Greens in Regulation %3767.02%59.88%
    Putts Per Round4328.4628.5
    Par Breakers2126.98%20.37%
    Bogey Avoidance3513.84%18.83%

    Hoge's best finishes

    • Hoge has played 19 tournaments this season, coming away with two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 19 tournaments, he had a 84.2% success rate in terms of making the cut (16 cuts made).
    • With 1068 points, Hoge currently sits 32nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Hoge's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Hoge posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Charles Schwab Challenge, ranking eighth in the field at 2.921. In that event, he finished 17th.
    • Hoge delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (March 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.109.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoge's best performance this season was in April 2024 at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.315. He finished 18th in that tournament.
    • At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Hoge recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.257, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished 14th in that tournament).
    • Hoge recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, which ranked 14th in the field. He finished 14th in that event.

    Hoge's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee102-0.0180.941
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green40.8681.739
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green149-0.297-1.280
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting660.170-0.219
    Average Strokes Gained: Total280.7241.181

    Hoge's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 22-25Travelers Championship6068-67-68-72-55
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC79-67+2--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open1969-66-66-73-642
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC72-75+5--
    July 27-303M Open2068-69-68-67-1239
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship4367-69-73-67-444
    August 17-20BMW Championship2171-69-70-65-5172
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1371-65-69-70-13--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC71-71E--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4868-76-67-73+4--
    December 8-10Grant Thornton Invitational1666-71-66E--
    January 4-7The Sentry3867-69-71-68-1722
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-67-1--
    January 18-21The American Express1769-68-65-65-2148
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5671-70-75-71-15
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am671-66-66-13238
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1770-70-68-66-1047
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational866-70-70-67-11225
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2870-69-68-68-927
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1272-71-69-73-3133
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5467-69-75-75-29
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1471-66-68-67-855
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1867-64-70-74-988
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-72-6--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4168-67-69-67-1312
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship3870-73-72-73+421
    May 16-19PGA Championship2366-73-68-67-1080
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1771-69-71-67-245
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4572-74-77-75+1015
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC75-73+8--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hoge as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

