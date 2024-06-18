Chris Kirk betting profile: Travelers Championship
Chris Kirk enters play June 20-23 in the 2024 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands following a 26th-place finish in the U.S. Open his last time in competition.
The Travelers Championship tournament and course info
- Date: June 20-23, 2024
- Location: Cromwell, CT
- Course: TPC River Highlands
- Par: 70 / 6,835 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Keegan Bradley
At the Travelers Championship
- Kirk missed the cut in his only recent appearance at the Travelers Championship in 2021.
- Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.761 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 7.288 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.036 in SG: Putting (first).
- Bradley's average driving distance was 315.6 (sixth in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 28 putts per round (11th) en route to his win last year.
Kirk's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/24/2021
|MC
|71-70
|+1
Kirk's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Kirk has an average finish of 35th.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five events, Kirk has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of 6 those two times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Chris Kirk has averaged 299.3 yards in his past five starts.
- Kirk is averaging -0.986 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kirk is averaging -2.362 Strokes Gained: Total.
Kirk's advanced stats and rankings
- Kirk owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.350 (32nd) this season, while his average driving distance of 296.8 yards ranks 108th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kirk owns a 0.216 mark (63rd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Kirk has delivered a -0.373 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 150th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 40th with a putts-per-round average of 28.45, and he ranks 55th by breaking par 25.30% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|108
|296.8
|299.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|131
|63.36%
|50.00%
|Putts Per Round
|40
|28.45
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|55
|25.30%
|12.30%
|Bogey Avoidance
|111
|16.08%
|22.22%
Kirk's best finishes
- Kirk has participated in 15 tournaments this season, taking home the win in one of them. He has also come away with two finishes in the top-10.
- In those 15 tournaments, he had a 73.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (11 cuts made).
- As of now, Kirk has compiled 1273 points, which ranks him 17th in the FedExCup standings.
Kirk's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Kirk posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking fourth in the field at 4.248. In that event, he finished 18th.
- Kirk's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.722.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kirk delivered his best mark this season at The Sentry (January 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 3.533.
- At The Sentry in January 2024, Kirk recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.601), which ranked 11th in the field.
- Kirk posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.459) at The Sentry in January 2024, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.
Kirk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|32
|0.350
|-0.285
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|63
|0.216
|-0.487
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|60
|0.142
|-0.604
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|150
|-0.373
|-0.986
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|66
|0.336
|-2.362
Kirk's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|14
|67-68-67-69
|-17
|55
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|21
|68-66-66-71
|-13
|39
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|78-70
|+6
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|16
|71-67-67-66
|-9
|200
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|29
|66-66-75-71
|-2
|115
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|69-67-66-66
|-14
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|1
|67-65-66-65
|-29
|700
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|18
|66-66-67-70
|-11
|44
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|47
|68-64-67-73
|-16
|9
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|26
|71-69-68
|-8
|60
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|67-70-73-65
|-9
|27
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|44
|69-74-72-76
|+3
|16
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|26
|68-70-73-69
|-8
|60
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|16
|74-75-68-73
|+2
|113
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|10
|69-67-67-69
|-12
|170
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|43
|73-72-74-71
|+6
|17
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|78-74
|+8
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|26
|71-71-72-72
|+6
|58
All stats in this article are accurate for Kirk as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
