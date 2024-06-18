PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Chris Kirk betting profile: Travelers Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Chris Kirk enters play June 20-23 in the 2024 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands following a 26th-place finish in the U.S. Open his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Kirk at the Travelers Championship.

    The Travelers Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: June 20-23, 2024
    • Location: Cromwell, CT
    • Course: TPC River Highlands
    • Par: 70 / 6,835 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Keegan Bradley

    At the Travelers Championship

    • Kirk missed the cut in his only recent appearance at the Travelers Championship in 2021.
    • Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.761 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 7.288 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.036 in SG: Putting (first).
    • Bradley's average driving distance was 315.6 (sixth in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 28 putts per round (11th) en route to his win last year.

    Kirk's recent history at the Travelers Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/24/2021MC71-70+1

    Kirk's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Kirk has an average finish of 35th.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five events, Kirk has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has finished with an average score of 6 those two times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Chris Kirk has averaged 299.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • Kirk is averaging -0.986 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Kirk is averaging -2.362 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Kirk .

    Kirk's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kirk owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.350 (32nd) this season, while his average driving distance of 296.8 yards ranks 108th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kirk owns a 0.216 mark (63rd on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Kirk has delivered a -0.373 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 150th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 40th with a putts-per-round average of 28.45, and he ranks 55th by breaking par 25.30% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance108296.8299.3
    Greens in Regulation %13163.36%50.00%
    Putts Per Round4028.4529.0
    Par Breakers5525.30%12.30%
    Bogey Avoidance11116.08%22.22%

    Kirk's best finishes

    • Kirk has participated in 15 tournaments this season, taking home the win in one of them. He has also come away with two finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 15 tournaments, he had a 73.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (11 cuts made).
    • As of now, Kirk has compiled 1273 points, which ranks him 17th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kirk's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Kirk posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking fourth in the field at 4.248. In that event, he finished 18th.
    • Kirk's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.722.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kirk delivered his best mark this season at The Sentry (January 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 3.533.
    • At The Sentry in January 2024, Kirk recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.601), which ranked 11th in the field.
    • Kirk posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.459) at The Sentry in January 2024, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.

    Kirk's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee320.350-0.285
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green630.216-0.487
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green600.142-0.604
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting150-0.373-0.986
    Average Strokes Gained: Total660.336-2.362

    Kirk's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic1467-68-67-69-1755
    July 6-9John Deere Classic2168-66-66-71-1339
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC78-70+6--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC73-71+4--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship1671-67-67-66-9200
    August 17-20BMW Championship2966-66-75-71-2115
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2869-67-66-66-14--
    January 4-7The Sentry167-65-66-65-29700
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1866-66-67-70-1144
    January 18-21The American Express4768-64-67-73-169
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2671-69-68-860
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC72-74+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2867-70-73-65-927
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4469-74-72-76+316
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship2668-70-73-69-860
    April 11-14Masters Tournament1674-75-68-73+2113
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1069-67-67-69-12170
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4373-72-74-71+617
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC73-74+5--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-74+5--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC78-74+8--
    June 13-16U.S. Open2671-71-72-72+658

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kirk as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

