Chris Kirk betting profile: Travelers Championship

In his last five tournaments, Kirk has an average finish of 35th.

He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.

Over his last five events, Kirk has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He has finished with an average score of 6 those two times he's made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, Chris Kirk has averaged 299.3 yards in his past five starts.

Kirk is averaging -0.986 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.