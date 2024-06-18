PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Denny McCarthy betting profile: Travelers Championship

Betting Profile

    Denny McCarthy will play June 20-23 in Cromwell, CT, at the 2024 Travelers Championship. In his most recent tournament he finished 32nd in the U.S. Open, shooting 7-over at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club.

    Latest odds for McCarthy at the Travelers Championship.

    The Travelers Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: June 20-23, 2024
    • Location: Cromwell, CT
    • Course: TPC River Highlands
    • Par: 70 / 6,835 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Keegan Bradley

    At the Travelers Championship

    • Over his last six trips to the Travelers Championship, McCarthy has an average score of 6-under, with an average finish of 42nd.
    • In 2023, McCarthy finished seventh (with a score of 18-under) in his most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship.
    • Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.761 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 7.288 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.036 in SG: Putting (first).
    • Bradley's average driving distance was 315.6 (sixth in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 28 putts per round (11th) en route to his win last year.

    McCarthy's recent history at the Travelers Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/22/2023760-65-70-67-18
    6/23/2022MC70-71+1
    6/24/20217372-66-71-73+2
    6/25/2020W/D67-3
    6/20/2019MC71-69E
    6/21/20184770-68-66-73-3

    McCarthy's recent performances

    • McCarthy has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.
    • McCarthy has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of 2-over across his last five events.
    • Denny McCarthy has averaged 294.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • McCarthy is averaging 3.887 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • McCarthy is averaging 2.414 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    McCarthy's advanced stats and rankings

    • McCarthy owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.317 (147th) this season, while his average driving distance of 288.9 yards ranks 157th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, McCarthy owns a -0.078 average that ranks 110th on TOUR. He ranks 172nd with a 59.60% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, McCarthy has delivered a 0.838 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him second on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of 27.44. He has broken par 21.47% of the time (150th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance157288.9294.0
    Greens in Regulation %17259.60%52.78%
    Putts Per Round127.4427.7
    Par Breakers15021.47%16.36%
    Bogey Avoidance712.24%15.74%

    McCarthy's best finishes

    • McCarthy has participated in 16 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has collected one finish in the top-five and two finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 16 events, he made the cut 14 times, a success rate of 87.5%.
    • Currently, McCarthy sits 42nd in the FedExCup standings with 909 points.

    McCarthy's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season McCarthy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where his 1.033 mark ranked 31st in the field.
    • McCarthy's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.606.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McCarthy's best performance this season was in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.960. He finished second in that event.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, McCarthy recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (8.150). That ranked second in the field.
    • McCarthy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (21.154) in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that event.

    McCarthy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee147-0.317-0.819
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green110-0.078-1.300
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green250.2970.647
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting20.8383.887
    Average Strokes Gained: Total270.7402.414

    McCarthy's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 22-25Travelers Championship760-65-70-67-1888
    July 6-9John Deere Classic668-64-66-70-1681
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC76-78+12--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-68-1--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6667-73-70-74+414
    August 17-20BMW Championship1069-69-65-70-7262
    November 16-19The RSM Classic565-67-66-65-19--
    December 8-10Grant Thornton Invitational457-71-65E--
    January 4-7The Sentry4370-69-71-67-1518
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii2468-70-66-66-1033
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2668-70-70-860
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2272-68-66-69-937
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3969-74-68-72-120
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-72-1--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4872-74-72-74+414
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3571-71-71-69-622
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open268-70-67-63-39300
    April 11-14Masters Tournament4574-74-79-70+915
    April 18-21RBC Heritage2869-70-66-71-850
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship670-71-69-69-5263
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC73-73+4--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge2470-66-70-73-132
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3976-70-73-76+721
    June 13-16U.S. Open3275-67-72-73+727

    All stats in this article are accurate for McCarthy as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

