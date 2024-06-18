Denny McCarthy betting profile: Travelers Championship
Denny McCarthy will play June 20-23 in Cromwell, CT, at the 2024 Travelers Championship. In his most recent tournament he finished 32nd in the U.S. Open, shooting 7-over at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club.
The Travelers Championship tournament and course info
- Date: June 20-23, 2024
- Location: Cromwell, CT
- Course: TPC River Highlands
- Par: 70 / 6,835 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Keegan Bradley
At the Travelers Championship
- Over his last six trips to the Travelers Championship, McCarthy has an average score of 6-under, with an average finish of 42nd.
- In 2023, McCarthy finished seventh (with a score of 18-under) in his most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship.
- Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.761 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 7.288 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.036 in SG: Putting (first).
- Bradley's average driving distance was 315.6 (sixth in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 28 putts per round (11th) en route to his win last year.
McCarthy's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/22/2023
|7
|60-65-70-67
|-18
|6/23/2022
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|6/24/2021
|73
|72-66-71-73
|+2
|6/25/2020
|W/D
|67
|-3
|6/20/2019
|MC
|71-69
|E
|6/21/2018
|47
|70-68-66-73
|-3
McCarthy's recent performances
- McCarthy has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.
- McCarthy has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 2-over across his last five events.
- Denny McCarthy has averaged 294.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- McCarthy is averaging 3.887 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McCarthy is averaging 2.414 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McCarthy's advanced stats and rankings
- McCarthy owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.317 (147th) this season, while his average driving distance of 288.9 yards ranks 157th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, McCarthy owns a -0.078 average that ranks 110th on TOUR. He ranks 172nd with a 59.60% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McCarthy has delivered a 0.838 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him second on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of 27.44. He has broken par 21.47% of the time (150th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|157
|288.9
|294.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|172
|59.60%
|52.78%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|27.44
|27.7
|Par Breakers
|150
|21.47%
|16.36%
|Bogey Avoidance
|7
|12.24%
|15.74%
McCarthy's best finishes
- McCarthy has participated in 16 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has collected one finish in the top-five and two finishes in the top-10.
- In those 16 events, he made the cut 14 times, a success rate of 87.5%.
- Currently, McCarthy sits 42nd in the FedExCup standings with 909 points.
McCarthy's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season McCarthy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where his 1.033 mark ranked 31st in the field.
- McCarthy's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.606.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McCarthy's best performance this season was in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.960. He finished second in that event.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, McCarthy recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (8.150). That ranked second in the field.
- McCarthy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (21.154) in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that event.
McCarthy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|147
|-0.317
|-0.819
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|110
|-0.078
|-1.300
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|25
|0.297
|0.647
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|2
|0.838
|3.887
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|27
|0.740
|2.414
McCarthy's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|7
|60-65-70-67
|-18
|88
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|6
|68-64-66-70
|-16
|81
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-78
|+12
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|66
|67-73-70-74
|+4
|14
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|10
|69-69-65-70
|-7
|262
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|5
|65-67-66-65
|-19
|--
|December 8-10
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|4
|57-71-65
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|43
|70-69-71-67
|-15
|18
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|24
|68-70-66-66
|-10
|33
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|26
|68-70-70
|-8
|60
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|22
|72-68-66-69
|-9
|37
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|39
|69-74-68-72
|-1
|20
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|48
|72-74-72-74
|+4
|14
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|71-71-71-69
|-6
|22
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|2
|68-70-67-63
|-39
|300
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|45
|74-74-79-70
|+9
|15
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|28
|69-70-66-71
|-8
|50
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|6
|70-71-69-69
|-5
|263
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|24
|70-66-70-73
|-1
|32
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|39
|76-70-73-76
|+7
|21
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|32
|75-67-72-73
|+7
|27
All stats in this article are accurate for McCarthy as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
