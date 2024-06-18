PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Adam Schenk betting profile: Travelers Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Adam Schenk didn't fare well the last time he took the course in the Travelers Championship in 2023, missing the cut. He looks for better results this time around at TPC River Highlands.

    The Travelers Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: June 20-23, 2024
    • Location: Cromwell, CT
    • Course: TPC River Highlands
    • Par: 70 / 6,835 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Keegan Bradley

    At the Travelers Championship

    • Schenk has missed the cut in his last six appearances at the Travelers Championship.
    • Schenk last played at the Travelers Championship in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 2-under.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Keegan Bradley posted numbers of 0.761 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 7.288 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.036 in SG: Putting (first).
    • Bradley also posted numbers of 315.6 in average driving distance (sixth in field), 83.33% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 28 putts per round (11th).

    Schenk's recent history at the Travelers Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/22/2023MC68-70-2
    6/23/2022MC72-68E
    6/24/2021MC72-67-1
    6/25/2020MC72-65-3
    6/20/2019MC69-72+1
    6/21/2018MC75-68+3

    Schenk's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Schenk finished outside the top 20.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
    • Schenk hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 64th.
    • In his last five appearances, he finished 12 relative to par in his only made cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Adam Schenk has averaged 297.0 yards in his past five starts.
    • Schenk is averaging 0.355 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Schenk is averaging -5.081 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Schenk's advanced stats and rankings

    • Schenk's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.180 ranks 64th on TOUR this season, and his 65.1% driving accuracy average ranks 56th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Schenk ranks 151st on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.398. Additionally, he ranks 108th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.18%.
    • On the greens, Schenk's 0.193 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 58th on TOUR this season, and his 28.72 putts-per-round average ranks 67th. He has broken par 22.99% of the time (125th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance74300.3297.0
    Greens in Regulation %10864.18%51.52%
    Putts Per Round6728.7229.1
    Par Breakers12522.99%14.14%
    Bogey Avoidance7414.94%21.21%

    Schenk's best finishes

    • Schenk has not won any of the 19 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has come away with one top-five finish.
    • In those 19 events, he made the cut 12 times (63.2%).
    • With 568 points, Schenk currently ranks 64th in the FedExCup standings.

    Schenk's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Schenk's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 3.667. He finished 19th in that tournament.
    • Schenk's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he produced a 3.278 mark, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 13th in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schenk produced his best effort this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking seventh in the field with a mark of 3.432.
    • At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Schenk posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.258, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him sixth in the field (he finished fifth in that tournament).
    • Schenk delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.154) at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that event.

    Schenk's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee640.180-1.422
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green151-0.398-2.276
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green104-0.038-1.737
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting580.1930.355
    Average Strokes Gained: Total109-0.062-5.081

    Schenk's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC68-70-2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic765-68-69-66-2090
    July 6-9John Deere Classic465-66-67-68-18123
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC79-75+12--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship6473-65-70-72E4
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship669-66-68-66-11323
    August 17-20BMW Championship3472-69-68-72+184
    August 24-27TOUR Championship963-70-69-69-9--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-68-2--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5173-73-69-70+5--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic1968-66-67-65-16--
    January 4-7The Sentry2969-65-70-69-1948
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-67-68-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2570-68-73-71-630
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4774-71-66-513
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1770-69-70-65-1047
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC74-73+5--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches5670-69-73-68-46
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC72-76+4--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1971-71-66-71-990
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3370-71-70-71-218
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open571-69-72-67-9105
    April 11-14Masters Tournament1273-71-72-73+1140
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4973-69-65-74-312
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson1366-67-68-66-1753
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6472-73-73-78+127
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC71-72+1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeW/D75+5--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC72-81+9--
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC79-72+11--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schenk as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

