Adam Schenk betting profile: Travelers Championship
1 Min Read
Adam Schenk didn't fare well the last time he took the course in the Travelers Championship in 2023, missing the cut. He looks for better results this time around at TPC River Highlands.
The Travelers Championship tournament and course info
- Date: June 20-23, 2024
- Location: Cromwell, CT
- Course: TPC River Highlands
- Par: 70 / 6,835 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Keegan Bradley
At the Travelers Championship
- Schenk has missed the cut in his last six appearances at the Travelers Championship.
- Schenk last played at the Travelers Championship in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 2-under.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Keegan Bradley posted numbers of 0.761 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 7.288 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.036 in SG: Putting (first).
- Bradley also posted numbers of 315.6 in average driving distance (sixth in field), 83.33% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 28 putts per round (11th).
Schenk's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/22/2023
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|6/23/2022
|MC
|72-68
|E
|6/24/2021
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|6/25/2020
|MC
|72-65
|-3
|6/20/2019
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|6/21/2018
|MC
|75-68
|+3
Schenk's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Schenk finished outside the top 20.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
- Schenk hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 64th.
- In his last five appearances, he finished 12 relative to par in his only made cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Adam Schenk has averaged 297.0 yards in his past five starts.
- Schenk is averaging 0.355 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Schenk is averaging -5.081 Strokes Gained: Total.
Schenk's advanced stats and rankings
- Schenk's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.180 ranks 64th on TOUR this season, and his 65.1% driving accuracy average ranks 56th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Schenk ranks 151st on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.398. Additionally, he ranks 108th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.18%.
- On the greens, Schenk's 0.193 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 58th on TOUR this season, and his 28.72 putts-per-round average ranks 67th. He has broken par 22.99% of the time (125th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|74
|300.3
|297.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|108
|64.18%
|51.52%
|Putts Per Round
|67
|28.72
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|125
|22.99%
|14.14%
|Bogey Avoidance
|74
|14.94%
|21.21%
Schenk's best finishes
- Schenk has not won any of the 19 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has come away with one top-five finish.
- In those 19 events, he made the cut 12 times (63.2%).
- With 568 points, Schenk currently ranks 64th in the FedExCup standings.
Schenk's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Schenk's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 3.667. He finished 19th in that tournament.
- Schenk's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he produced a 3.278 mark, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 13th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schenk produced his best effort this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking seventh in the field with a mark of 3.432.
- At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Schenk posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.258, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him sixth in the field (he finished fifth in that tournament).
- Schenk delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.154) at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
Schenk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|64
|0.180
|-1.422
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|151
|-0.398
|-2.276
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|104
|-0.038
|-1.737
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|58
|0.193
|0.355
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|109
|-0.062
|-5.081
Schenk's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|7
|65-68-69-66
|-20
|90
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|4
|65-66-67-68
|-18
|123
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|79-75
|+12
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|64
|73-65-70-72
|E
|4
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|6
|69-66-68-66
|-11
|323
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|34
|72-69-68-72
|+1
|84
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|9
|63-70-69-69
|-9
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|73-73-69-70
|+5
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|19
|68-66-67-65
|-16
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|29
|69-65-70-69
|-19
|48
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-67-68
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|70-68-73-71
|-6
|30
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|74-71-66
|-5
|13
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|17
|70-69-70-65
|-10
|47
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|56
|70-69-73-68
|-4
|6
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|71-71-66-71
|-9
|90
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|70-71-70-71
|-2
|18
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|5
|71-69-72-67
|-9
|105
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|12
|73-71-72-73
|+1
|140
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|49
|73-69-65-74
|-3
|12
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|66-67-68-66
|-17
|53
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|64
|72-73-73-78
|+12
|7
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|W/D
|75
|+5
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|72-81
|+9
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|79-72
|+11
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Schenk as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.