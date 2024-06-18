Adam Schenk betting profile: Travelers Championship

This season, Schenk's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 3.667. He finished 19th in that tournament.

Schenk's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he produced a 3.278 mark, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 13th in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schenk produced his best effort this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking seventh in the field with a mark of 3.432.

At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Schenk posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.258, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him sixth in the field (he finished fifth in that tournament).