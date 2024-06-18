Taylor Pendrith betting profile: Travelers Championship

This season Pendrith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he produced a 4.035 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished first in that event.

Pendrith's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 3.090.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pendrith's best effort this season was at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.150 (he finished first in that tournament).

At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Pendrith recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.884, which ranked 11th in the field). In that event, he finished 21st.