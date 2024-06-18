Taylor Pendrith betting profile: Travelers Championship
1 Min Read
In his most recent tournament at the U.S. Open, Taylor Pendrith concluded the weekend at 3-over, good for a 16th-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 Travelers Championship June 20-23 trying for an improved score.
The Travelers Championship tournament and course info
- Date: June 20-23, 2024
- Location: Cromwell, CT
- Course: TPC River Highlands
- Par: 70 / 6,835 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Keegan Bradley
At the Travelers Championship
- Pendrith missed the cut in his only recent appearance at the Travelers Championship in 2023.
- With numbers of 0.761 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 7.288 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.036 in SG: Putting (first), Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2023.
- Bradley averaged 315.6 yards off the tee (sixth in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 83.33% (fifth), and attempted 28 putts per round (11th) in that victory a year ago.
Pendrith's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/22/2023
|MC
|71-66
|-3
Pendrith's recent performances
- Pendrith has earned one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five tournaments.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Pendrith has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- In his last five events, his average score has been even-par.
- Off the tee, Taylor Pendrith has averaged 309.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Pendrith is averaging 3.128 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Pendrith is averaging 4.122 Strokes Gained: Total.
Pendrith's advanced stats and rankings
- Pendrith has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.004, which ranks 96th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (310.3 yards) ranks 14th, and his 56% driving accuracy average ranks 142nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Pendrith sports a -0.048 average that ranks 100th on TOUR. He ranks 122nd with a 63.66% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Pendrith has delivered a 0.713 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him fifth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 18th with a putts-per-round average of 28.21, and he ranks 58th by breaking par 25.23% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|14
|310.3
|309.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|122
|63.66%
|58.64%
|Putts Per Round
|18
|28.21
|28.1
|Par Breakers
|58
|25.23%
|19.75%
|Bogey Avoidance
|73
|14.93%
|17.90%
Pendrith's best finishes
- Pendrith has taken part in 17 tournaments this season, earning one win and four top-10 finishes.
- In those 17 tournaments, he made the cut on 10 occasions.
- Currently, Pendrith sits 31st in the FedExCup standings with 1072 points.
Pendrith's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Pendrith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he produced a 4.035 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished first in that event.
- Pendrith's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 3.090.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pendrith's best effort this season was at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.150 (he finished first in that tournament).
- At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Pendrith recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.884, which ranked 11th in the field). In that event, he finished 21st.
- Pendrith recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Pendrith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|96
|0.004
|0.690
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|100
|-0.048
|0.215
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|62
|0.138
|0.089
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|5
|0.713
|3.128
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|24
|0.806
|4.122
Pendrith's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|71-66
|-3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|14
|67-64-67-73
|-17
|55
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|6
|69-66-68-66
|-19
|60
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|3
|69-65-65-67
|-18
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|15
|72-66-67-65
|-18
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|8
|65-68-66-68
|-17
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|10
|69-67-66-65
|-13
|70
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-72-69
|-4
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|9
|73-66-69-71
|-9
|73
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|68-73-68-68
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-78
|+5
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|11
|67-69-65-73
|-14
|35
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|63-69-66-70
|-141
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|1
|64-67-63-67
|-23
|500
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|10
|71-67-71-72
|-3
|165
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|21
|69-69-66-69
|-7
|41
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|33
|74-71-77-72
|+6
|27
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|16
|71-70-70-72
|+3
|115
All stats in this article are accurate for Pendrith as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.