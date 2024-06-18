PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Taylor Pendrith betting profile: Travelers Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    In his most recent tournament at the U.S. Open, Taylor Pendrith concluded the weekend at 3-over, good for a 16th-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 Travelers Championship June 20-23 trying for an improved score.

    Latest odds for Pendrith at the Travelers Championship.

    The Travelers Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: June 20-23, 2024
    • Location: Cromwell, CT
    • Course: TPC River Highlands
    • Par: 70 / 6,835 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Keegan Bradley

    At the Travelers Championship

    • Pendrith missed the cut in his only recent appearance at the Travelers Championship in 2023.
    • With numbers of 0.761 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 7.288 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.036 in SG: Putting (first), Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2023.
    • Bradley averaged 315.6 yards off the tee (sixth in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 83.33% (fifth), and attempted 28 putts per round (11th) in that victory a year ago.

    Pendrith's recent history at the Travelers Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/22/2023MC71-66-3

    Pendrith's recent performances

    • Pendrith has earned one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five tournaments.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five events, Pendrith has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been even-par.
    • Off the tee, Taylor Pendrith has averaged 309.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Pendrith is averaging 3.128 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Pendrith is averaging 4.122 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Pendrith .

    Pendrith's advanced stats and rankings

    • Pendrith has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.004, which ranks 96th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (310.3 yards) ranks 14th, and his 56% driving accuracy average ranks 142nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Pendrith sports a -0.048 average that ranks 100th on TOUR. He ranks 122nd with a 63.66% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Pendrith has delivered a 0.713 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him fifth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 18th with a putts-per-round average of 28.21, and he ranks 58th by breaking par 25.23% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance14310.3309.8
    Greens in Regulation %12263.66%58.64%
    Putts Per Round1828.2128.1
    Par Breakers5825.23%19.75%
    Bogey Avoidance7314.93%17.90%

    Pendrith's best finishes

    • Pendrith has taken part in 17 tournaments this season, earning one win and four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 17 tournaments, he made the cut on 10 occasions.
    • Currently, Pendrith sits 31st in the FedExCup standings with 1072 points.

    Pendrith's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Pendrith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he produced a 4.035 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished first in that event.
    • Pendrith's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 3.090.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pendrith's best effort this season was at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.150 (he finished first in that tournament).
    • At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Pendrith recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.884, which ranked 11th in the field). In that event, he finished 21st.
    • Pendrith recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024. That ranked No. 1 in the field.

    Pendrith's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee960.0040.690
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green100-0.0480.215
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green620.1380.089
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting50.7133.128
    Average Strokes Gained: Total240.8064.122

    Pendrith's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC71-66-3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic1467-64-67-73-1755
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship669-66-68-66-1960
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-68-3--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC74-73+7--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC74-70E--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open369-65-65-67-18--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1572-66-67-65-18--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship865-68-66-68-17--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC68-71-3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1069-67-66-65-1370
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-72-69-4--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open973-66-69-71-973
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-72+3--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-72-1--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-75+6--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-72+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3668-73-68-68-316
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC71-78+5--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1167-69-65-73-1435
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1163-69-66-70-14131
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson164-67-63-67-23500
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1071-67-71-72-3165
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC72-71+1--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open2169-69-66-69-741
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3374-71-77-72+627
    June 13-16U.S. Open1671-70-70-72+3115

    All stats in this article are accurate for Pendrith as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

