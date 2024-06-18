Taylor Moore betting profile: Travelers Championship
1 Min Read
At the U.S. Open, Taylor Moore struggled, missing the cut at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club. He is trying for better results in Cromwell, CT, at the 2024 Travelers Championship from June 20-23.
The Travelers Championship tournament and course info
- Date: June 20-23, 2024
- Location: Cromwell, CT
- Course: TPC River Highlands
- Par: 70 / 6,835 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Keegan Bradley
At the Travelers Championship
- Over his last two trips to the Travelers Championship, Moore has an average score of 2-under, with an average finish of 56th.
- In 2023, Moore missed the cut (with a score of 1-over) in his most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Keegan Bradley posted numbers of 0.761 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 7.288 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.036 in SG: Putting (first).
- Bradley's average driving distance was 315.6 (sixth in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 28 putts per round (11th) en route to his win last year.
Moore's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/22/2023
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|6/23/2022
|56
|68-68-70-72
|-2
Moore's recent performances
- Moore has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Moore has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has an average score of 4-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Taylor Moore has averaged 310.7 yards in his past five starts.
- Moore is averaging 0.872 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Moore is averaging -1.195 Strokes Gained: Total.
Moore's advanced stats and rankings
- Moore owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.213 (56th) this season, while his average driving distance of 303.1 yards ranks 50th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Moore owns a -0.165 mark (121st on TOUR).
- On the greens, Moore's -0.009 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 94th this season, and his 28.82 putts-per-round average ranks 79th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|50
|303.1
|310.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|77
|65.20%
|53.57%
|Putts Per Round
|79
|28.82
|28.2
|Par Breakers
|145
|21.93%
|17.86%
|Bogey Avoidance
|76
|15.01%
|19.05%
Moore's best finishes
- Moore has taken part in 17 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has come away with one finish in the top-five.
- In those 17 events, he made the cut 13 times, a success rate of 76.5%.
- With 673 points, Moore currently sits 54th in the FedExCup standings.
Moore's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Moore's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.812.
- Moore's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.280 (he finished 31st in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moore's best performance this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.808.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Moore recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.760, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him seventh in the field (he finished second in that event).
- Moore delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that event.
Moore's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|56
|0.213
|0.858
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|121
|-0.165
|-2.064
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|65
|0.126
|-0.860
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|94
|-0.009
|0.872
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|85
|0.166
|-1.195
Moore's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|4
|64-67-69-67
|-21
|115
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-70
|+4
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|69-67-73-63
|-8
|37
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|5
|66-66-65-71
|-12
|440
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|49
|72-74-80-72
|+18
|36
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|29
|71-75-72-69
|+7
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|71-69-70-70
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|25
|71-65-70-66
|-20
|68
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|70
|70-71-73-75
|+1
|3
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|70-70-71
|-5
|13
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|39
|69-70-72-66
|-7
|17
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|31
|69-73-68-70
|-4
|38
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|48
|72-71-73-76
|+4
|14
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|31
|72-68-70-71
|-7
|38
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|12
|69-73-69-68
|-5
|58
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|2
|64-71-67-67
|-11
|167
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|20
|71-75-75-70
|+3
|98
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|58
|68-70-71-74
|-1
|8
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-72
|-7
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|38
|68-68-76-76
|+4
|21
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|12
|67-68-69-68
|-12
|133
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-75
|+4
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-81
|+12
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.