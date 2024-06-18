PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Taylor Moore betting profile: Travelers Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Taylor Moore betting profile: Travelers Championship

    At the U.S. Open, Taylor Moore struggled, missing the cut at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club. He is trying for better results in Cromwell, CT, at the 2024 Travelers Championship from June 20-23.

    Latest odds for Moore at the Travelers Championship.

    The Travelers Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: June 20-23, 2024
    • Location: Cromwell, CT
    • Course: TPC River Highlands
    • Par: 70 / 6,835 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Keegan Bradley

    At the Travelers Championship

    • Over his last two trips to the Travelers Championship, Moore has an average score of 2-under, with an average finish of 56th.
    • In 2023, Moore missed the cut (with a score of 1-over) in his most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Keegan Bradley posted numbers of 0.761 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 7.288 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.036 in SG: Putting (first).
    • Bradley's average driving distance was 315.6 (sixth in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 28 putts per round (11th) en route to his win last year.

    Moore's recent history at the Travelers Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/22/2023MC71-70+1
    6/23/20225668-68-70-72-2

    Moore's recent performances

    • Moore has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Moore has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has an average score of 4-under across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Taylor Moore has averaged 310.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • Moore is averaging 0.872 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Moore is averaging -1.195 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Moore .

    Moore's advanced stats and rankings

    • Moore owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.213 (56th) this season, while his average driving distance of 303.1 yards ranks 50th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Moore owns a -0.165 mark (121st on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Moore's -0.009 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 94th this season, and his 28.82 putts-per-round average ranks 79th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance50303.1310.7
    Greens in Regulation %7765.20%53.57%
    Putts Per Round7928.8228.2
    Par Breakers14521.93%17.86%
    Bogey Avoidance7615.01%19.05%

    Moore's best finishes

    • Moore has taken part in 17 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has come away with one finish in the top-five.
    • In those 17 events, he made the cut 13 times, a success rate of 76.5%.
    • With 673 points, Moore currently sits 54th in the FedExCup standings.

    Moore's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Moore's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.812.
    • Moore's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.280 (he finished 31st in that tournament).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moore's best performance this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.808.
    • At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Moore recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.760, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him seventh in the field (he finished second in that event).
    • Moore delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that event.

    Moore's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee560.2130.858
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green121-0.165-2.064
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green650.126-0.860
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting94-0.0090.872
    Average Strokes Gained: Total850.166-1.195

    Moore's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC71-70+1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic464-67-69-67-21115
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC70-70-2--
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC76-70+4--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2269-67-73-63-837
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship566-66-65-71-12440
    August 17-20BMW Championship4972-74-80-72+1836
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2971-75-72-69+7--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2171-69-70-70E--
    January 4-7The Sentry2571-65-70-66-2068
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7070-71-73-75+13
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4770-70-71-513
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open3969-70-72-66-717
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3169-73-68-70-438
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4872-71-73-76+414
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3172-68-70-71-738
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1269-73-69-68-558
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open264-71-67-67-11167
    April 11-14Masters Tournament2071-75-75-70+398
    April 18-21RBC Heritage5868-70-71-74-18
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-72-7--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship3868-68-76-76+421
    May 16-19PGA Championship1267-68-69-68-12133
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-75+4--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-81+12--
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC76-72+8--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.