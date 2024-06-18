Taylor Moore betting profile: Travelers Championship

This season, Moore's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.812.

Moore's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.280 (he finished 31st in that tournament).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moore's best performance this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.808.

At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Moore recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.760, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him seventh in the field (he finished second in that event).