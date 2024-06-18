Sungjae Im betting profile: Travelers Championship

This season, Im posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking third in the field at 4.367. In that tournament, he finished 31st.

Im's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 3.141 (he finished ninth in that tournament).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Im posted his best performance this season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (June 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 3.411.

At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, Im delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.058, which ranked fourth in the field). In that event, he finished fourth.