Sungjae Im betting profile: Travelers Championship
1 Min Read
Sungjae Im shot 12-under and placed 29th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at TPC River Highlands June 20-23 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Travelers Championship.
The Travelers Championship tournament and course info
- Date: June 20-23, 2024
- Location: Cromwell, CT
- Course: TPC River Highlands
- Par: 70 / 6,835 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Keegan Bradley
At the Travelers Championship
- Over his last three trips to the Travelers Championship, Im has an average score of 8-under, with an average finish of 36th.
- Im last played at the Travelers Championship in 2023, finishing 29th with a score of 12-under.
- With numbers of 0.761 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 7.288 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.036 in SG: Putting (first), Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2023.
- Bradley also posted numbers of 315.6 in average driving distance (sixth in field), 83.33% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 28 putts per round (11th).
Im's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/22/2023
|29
|65-67-67-69
|-12
|6/25/2020
|58
|68-68-71-68
|-5
|6/20/2019
|21
|68-69-71-66
|-6
Im's recent performances
- Im has posted one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes over his last five events.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
- Over his last five events, Im has finished in the top 10 three times.
- He has finished with an average score of -4 those three times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Sungjae Im has averaged 300.9 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Im is averaging 0.810 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Im is averaging 3.419 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Im's advanced stats and rankings
- Im has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.412 this season, which ranks 22nd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (294.6 yards) ranks 123rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Im ranks 119th on TOUR with a mark of -0.146.
- On the greens, Im's -0.032 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 98th this season, while he averages 28.45 putts per round (40th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|123
|294.6
|300.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|146
|62.20%
|62.15%
|Putts Per Round
|40
|28.45
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|102
|23.86%
|20.14%
|Bogey Avoidance
|50
|14.27%
|15.97%
Im's best finishes
- Im has taken part in 17 tournaments this season, and he has secured two top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
- In those 17 tournaments, he made the cut on 11 occasions.
- Currently, Im sits 23rd in the FedExCup standings with 1162 points.
Im's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Im posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking third in the field at 4.367. In that tournament, he finished 31st.
- Im's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 3.141 (he finished ninth in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Im posted his best performance this season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (June 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 3.411.
- At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, Im delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.058, which ranked fourth in the field). In that event, he finished fourth.
- Im recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.926) at the Wells Fargo Championship (May 2024), which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
Im's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|22
|0.412
|1.717
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|119
|-0.146
|0.105
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|58
|0.148
|0.789
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|98
|-0.032
|0.810
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|63
|0.383
|3.419
Im's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|29
|65-67-67-69
|-12
|27
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|24
|68-70-66-70
|-14
|34
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|20
|70-74-67-72
|-1
|49
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|14
|69-66-67-68
|-10
|51
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|6
|67-65-69-68
|-11
|323
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|7
|68-68-68-66
|-10
|360
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|24
|71-71-68-69
|-1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|12
|67-71-70-68
|-4
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|5
|65-66-73-63
|-25
|250
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|66-67-65-71
|-19
|30
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|66
|72-76-66
|-2
|6
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|66
|70-70-75-68
|-1
|3
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|44
|71-71-69-73
|E
|16
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|18
|71-70-71-74
|-2
|105
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|31
|70-72-69-70
|-7
|38
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-80
|+10
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|12
|68-67-71-67
|-11
|136
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|4
|68-68-69-73
|-6
|313
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|9
|70-64-70-72
|-4
|75
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|8
|76-71-67-73
|-1
|191
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-76
|+10
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Im as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.