3H AGO

Sungjae Im betting profile: Travelers Championship

1 Min Read

Sungjae Im betting profile: Travelers Championship

    Sungjae Im shot 12-under and placed 29th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at TPC River Highlands June 20-23 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Travelers Championship.

    Latest odds for Im at the Travelers Championship.

    The Travelers Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: June 20-23, 2024
    • Location: Cromwell, CT
    • Course: TPC River Highlands
    • Par: 70 / 6,835 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Keegan Bradley

    At the Travelers Championship

    • Over his last three trips to the Travelers Championship, Im has an average score of 8-under, with an average finish of 36th.
    • Im last played at the Travelers Championship in 2023, finishing 29th with a score of 12-under.
    • With numbers of 0.761 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 7.288 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.036 in SG: Putting (first), Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2023.
    • Bradley also posted numbers of 315.6 in average driving distance (sixth in field), 83.33% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 28 putts per round (11th).

    Im's recent history at the Travelers Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/22/20232965-67-67-69-12
    6/25/20205868-68-71-68-5
    6/20/20192168-69-71-66-6

    Im's recent performances

    • Im has posted one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes over his last five events.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
    • Over his last five events, Im has finished in the top 10 three times.
    • He has finished with an average score of -4 those three times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Sungjae Im has averaged 300.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Im is averaging 0.810 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Im is averaging 3.419 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Im .

    Im's advanced stats and rankings

    • Im has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.412 this season, which ranks 22nd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (294.6 yards) ranks 123rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Im ranks 119th on TOUR with a mark of -0.146.
    • On the greens, Im's -0.032 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 98th this season, while he averages 28.45 putts per round (40th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance123294.6300.9
    Greens in Regulation %14662.20%62.15%
    Putts Per Round4028.4529.4
    Par Breakers10223.86%20.14%
    Bogey Avoidance5014.27%15.97%

    Im's best finishes

    • Im has taken part in 17 tournaments this season, and he has secured two top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 17 tournaments, he made the cut on 11 occasions.
    • Currently, Im sits 23rd in the FedExCup standings with 1162 points.

    Im's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Im posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking third in the field at 4.367. In that tournament, he finished 31st.
    • Im's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 3.141 (he finished ninth in that tournament).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Im posted his best performance this season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (June 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 3.411.
    • At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, Im delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.058, which ranked fourth in the field). In that event, he finished fourth.
    • Im recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.926) at the Wells Fargo Championship (May 2024), which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.

    Im's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee220.4121.717
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green119-0.1460.105
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green580.1480.789
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting98-0.0320.810
    Average Strokes Gained: Total630.3833.419

    Im's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 22-25Travelers Championship2965-67-67-69-1227
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic2468-70-66-70-1434
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-70E--
    July 20-22The Open Championship2070-74-67-72-149
    July 27-303M OpenMC70-71-1--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship1469-66-67-68-1051
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship667-65-69-68-11323
    August 17-20BMW Championship768-68-68-66-10360
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2471-71-68-69-1--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1267-71-70-68-4--
    January 4-7The Sentry565-66-73-63-25250
    January 18-21The American Express2566-67-65-71-1930
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am6672-76-66-26
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6670-70-75-68-13
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational4471-71-69-73E16
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-72+1--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1871-70-71-74-2105
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3170-72-69-70-738
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-80+10--
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC77-74+7--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1268-67-71-67-11136
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship468-68-69-73-6313
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge970-64-70-72-475
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday876-71-67-73-1191
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC74-76+10--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Im as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

