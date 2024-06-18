Stephan Jaeger betting profile: Travelers Championship

This season, Jaeger's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked best in the field with a mark of 5.521. He finished 20th in that tournament.

Jaeger produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking eighth in the field with a mark of 4.493.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Jaeger's best effort this season was in April 2024 at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.278. He finished 18th in that tournament.

At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Jaeger posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.398, which ranked third in the field). In that event, he finished first.