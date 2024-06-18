PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Stephan Jaeger betting profile: Travelers Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Stephan Jaeger placed 64th in the Travelers Championship in 2023, shooting a 3-under on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher June 20-23 in Cromwell, CT, at TPC River Highlands .

    Latest odds for Jaeger at the Travelers Championship.

    The Travelers Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: June 20-23, 2024
    • Location: Cromwell, CT
    • Course: TPC River Highlands
    • Par: 70 / 6,835 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Keegan Bradley

    At the Travelers Championship

    • In his last three appearances at the Travelers Championship, Jaeger has an average finish of 47th, and an average score of 4-under.
    • Jaeger finished 64th (with a score of 3-under) in his most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship (in 2023).
    • When Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.761 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in the field), 7.288 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.036 SG: Putting (first).
    • Bradley averaged 315.6 yards off the tee (sixth in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 83.33% (fifth), and attempted 28 putts per round (11th) in that victory a year ago.

    Jaeger's recent history at the Travelers Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/22/20236466-68-69-74-3
    6/23/2022MC67-72-1
    6/20/20193070-68-70-67-5

    Jaeger's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Jaeger has finished in the top 20 once.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five events, Jaeger has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
    • He has finished with an average score of -2 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Stephan Jaeger has averaged 309.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Jaeger has an average of -0.428 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Jaeger is averaging 0.568 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Jaeger .

    Jaeger's advanced stats and rankings

    • Jaeger owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.371 (29th) this season, while his average driving distance of 309.5 yards ranks 17th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Jaeger sports a -0.005 average that ranks 95th on TOUR. He ranks 92nd with a 64.71% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Jaeger's -0.005 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 93rd on TOUR this season, and his 28.63 putts-per-round average ranks 63rd. He has broken par 25.05% of the time (64th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance17309.5309.5
    Greens in Regulation %9264.71%61.73%
    Putts Per Round6328.6329.0
    Par Breakers6425.05%20.06%
    Bogey Avoidance6514.81%15.12%

    Jaeger's best finishes

    • Jaeger has participated in 16 tournaments this season, and he has come away with one win along with three top-five finishes.
    • In those 16 events, he made the cut 12 times (75%).
    • With 1172 points, Jaeger currently sits 19th in the FedExCup standings.

    Jaeger's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Jaeger's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked best in the field with a mark of 5.521. He finished 20th in that tournament.
    • Jaeger produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking eighth in the field with a mark of 4.493.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Jaeger's best effort this season was in April 2024 at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.278. He finished 18th in that tournament.
    • At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Jaeger posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.398, which ranked third in the field). In that event, he finished first.
    • Jaeger recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024. That ranked No. 1 in the field.

    Jaeger's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee290.3711.307
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green95-0.005-0.766
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green280.2900.455
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting93-0.005-0.428
    Average Strokes Gained: Total340.6510.568

    Jaeger's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 22-25Travelers Championship6466-68-69-74-34
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic969-68-70-63-1870
    July 6-9John Deere Classic1368-69-66-66-1556
    July 27-303M Open3071-66-71-66-1024
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship1467-66-64-73-1051
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2069-65-69-69-8168
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship4572-69-70-71-6--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship2571-68-72-66-11--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship4566-65-75-68-14--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2869-66-68-65-14--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1865-67-69-68-1144
    January 18-21The American Express5269-65-67-72-157
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open368-64-73-72-11145
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7173-74-69E5
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta368-68-69-65-14145
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-71-1--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4472-67-76-76+316
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open169-66-66-67-12500
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC74-80+10--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1867-68-67-73-988
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2066-68-66-68-1642
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2173-65-71-75E90
    May 16-19PGA Championship7670-71-70-78+55
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-75+6--
    June 13-16U.S. Open2170-70-73-72+585

    All stats in this article are accurate for Jaeger as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

