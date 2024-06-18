Stephan Jaeger betting profile: Travelers Championship
1 Min Read
Stephan Jaeger placed 64th in the Travelers Championship in 2023, shooting a 3-under on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher June 20-23 in Cromwell, CT, at TPC River Highlands .
The Travelers Championship tournament and course info
- Date: June 20-23, 2024
- Location: Cromwell, CT
- Course: TPC River Highlands
- Par: 70 / 6,835 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Keegan Bradley
At the Travelers Championship
- In his last three appearances at the Travelers Championship, Jaeger has an average finish of 47th, and an average score of 4-under.
- Jaeger finished 64th (with a score of 3-under) in his most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship (in 2023).
- When Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.761 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in the field), 7.288 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.036 SG: Putting (first).
- Bradley averaged 315.6 yards off the tee (sixth in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 83.33% (fifth), and attempted 28 putts per round (11th) in that victory a year ago.
Jaeger's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/22/2023
|64
|66-68-69-74
|-3
|6/23/2022
|MC
|67-72
|-1
|6/20/2019
|30
|70-68-70-67
|-5
Jaeger's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Jaeger has finished in the top 20 once.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Over his last five events, Jaeger has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of -2 those four times he's made the cut.
- Stephan Jaeger has averaged 309.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Jaeger has an average of -0.428 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Jaeger is averaging 0.568 Strokes Gained: Total.
Jaeger's advanced stats and rankings
- Jaeger owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.371 (29th) this season, while his average driving distance of 309.5 yards ranks 17th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Jaeger sports a -0.005 average that ranks 95th on TOUR. He ranks 92nd with a 64.71% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Jaeger's -0.005 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 93rd on TOUR this season, and his 28.63 putts-per-round average ranks 63rd. He has broken par 25.05% of the time (64th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|17
|309.5
|309.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|92
|64.71%
|61.73%
|Putts Per Round
|63
|28.63
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|64
|25.05%
|20.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|65
|14.81%
|15.12%
Jaeger's best finishes
- Jaeger has participated in 16 tournaments this season, and he has come away with one win along with three top-five finishes.
- In those 16 events, he made the cut 12 times (75%).
- With 1172 points, Jaeger currently sits 19th in the FedExCup standings.
Jaeger's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Jaeger's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked best in the field with a mark of 5.521. He finished 20th in that tournament.
- Jaeger produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking eighth in the field with a mark of 4.493.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Jaeger's best effort this season was in April 2024 at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.278. He finished 18th in that tournament.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Jaeger posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.398, which ranked third in the field). In that event, he finished first.
- Jaeger recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Jaeger's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|29
|0.371
|1.307
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|95
|-0.005
|-0.766
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|28
|0.290
|0.455
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|93
|-0.005
|-0.428
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|34
|0.651
|0.568
Jaeger's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|64
|66-68-69-74
|-3
|4
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|9
|69-68-70-63
|-18
|70
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|13
|68-69-66-66
|-15
|56
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|30
|71-66-71-66
|-10
|24
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|14
|67-66-64-73
|-10
|51
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|20
|69-65-69-69
|-8
|168
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|45
|72-69-70-71
|-6
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|25
|71-68-72-66
|-11
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|66-65-75-68
|-14
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|69-66-68-65
|-14
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|18
|65-67-69-68
|-11
|44
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|52
|69-65-67-72
|-15
|7
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|3
|68-64-73-72
|-11
|145
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|71
|73-74-69
|E
|5
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|3
|68-68-69-65
|-14
|145
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|44
|72-67-76-76
|+3
|16
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|1
|69-66-66-67
|-12
|500
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|74-80
|+10
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|67-68-67-73
|-9
|88
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|20
|66-68-66-68
|-16
|42
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|21
|73-65-71-75
|E
|90
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|76
|70-71-70-78
|+5
|5
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|21
|70-70-73-72
|+5
|85
All stats in this article are accurate for Jaeger as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.