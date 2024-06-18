Si Woo Kim betting profile: Travelers Championship

This season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he delivered a 3.964 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 42nd in that tournament.

Kim produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking fifth in the field at 5.598. In that event, he finished 13th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best performance this season was in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.464. He finished 17th in that event.

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.772). That ranked ninth in the field.