Si Woo Kim betting profile: Travelers Championship
Si Woo Kim will compete in the 2024 Travelers Championship from June 20-23 after a 32nd-place finish at the U.S. Open.
The Travelers Championship tournament and course info
- Date: June 20-23, 2024
- Location: Cromwell, CT
- Course: TPC River Highlands
- Par: 70 / 6,835 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Keegan Bradley
At the Travelers Championship
- In his last six appearances at the Travelers Championship, Kim has an average finish of 19th, and an average score of 11-under.
- In 2023, Kim failed to make the cut (with a score of 2-over) in his most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Keegan Bradley posted numbers of 0.761 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 7.288 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.036 in SG: Putting (first).
- Bradley's average driving distance was 315.6 (sixth in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 28 putts per round (11th) en route to his win last year.
Kim's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/22/2023
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|6/23/2022
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|6/24/2021
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|6/25/2020
|11
|68-66-68-65
|-13
|6/20/2019
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|6/21/2018
|26
|66-70-70-66
|-8
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five appearances.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Kim has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
- He has carded an average score of 3-over over his last five tournaments.
- Si Woo Kim has averaged 296.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has an average of -2.543 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kim has an average of 1.414 in his past five tournaments.
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.440, which ranks 20th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (292.8 yards) ranks 135th, and his 74.4% driving accuracy average ranks sixth.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim ranks 10th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.555, while he ranks 70th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.48%.
- On the greens, Kim's -0.450 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 160th on TOUR this season, and his 28.61 putts-per-round average ranks 61st. He has broken par 23.59% of the time (109th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|135
|292.8
|296.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|70
|65.48%
|57.10%
|Putts Per Round
|61
|28.61
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|109
|23.59%
|14.51%
|Bogey Avoidance
|10
|12.39%
|14.51%
Kim's best finishes
- Kim hasn't won any of the 17 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has earned one top-10 finish.
- In those 17 events, he made the cut 16 times.
- With 1088 points, Kim currently sits 28th in the FedExCup standings.
Kim's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he delivered a 3.964 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 42nd in that tournament.
- Kim produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking fifth in the field at 5.598. In that event, he finished 13th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best performance this season was in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.464. He finished 17th in that event.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.772). That ranked ninth in the field.
- Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (which ranked him sixth in the field). In that event, he finished sixth.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|20
|0.440
|0.930
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|10
|0.555
|1.879
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|20
|0.320
|1.148
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|160
|-0.450
|-2.543
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|20
|0.864
|1.414
Kim's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|69-80
|+7
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|33
|70-67-69-68
|-6
|21
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|16
|68-67-68-68
|-9
|200
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|31
|71-69-69-71
|E
|100
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|20
|70-72-68-66
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|71
|70-66-72-68
|-6
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|25
|70-66-70-66
|-20
|68
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|69-66-70-67
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|64-66-66-73
|-19
|30
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|14
|66-71-69
|-10
|118
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|12
|68-68-69-67
|-12
|61
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|44
|69-74-69-72
|E
|16
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|30
|75-70-71-73
|+1
|38
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|6
|70-71-68-64
|-15
|263
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|17
|69-70-68-66
|-7
|48
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|30
|74-76-73-70
|+5
|40
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|68-69-67-71
|-9
|88
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|68-65-67-67
|-17
|53
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|16
|70-73-70-70
|-1
|110
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|56
|71-71-67-75
|+4
|5
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|15
|72-70-73-75
|+2
|115
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|32
|71-72-74-70
|+7
|27
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
