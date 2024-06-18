PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Si Woo Kim betting profile: Travelers Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Si Woo Kim will compete in the 2024 Travelers Championship from June 20-23 after a 32nd-place finish at the U.S. Open.

    Latest odds for Kim at the Travelers Championship.

    The Travelers Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: June 20-23, 2024
    • Location: Cromwell, CT
    • Course: TPC River Highlands
    • Par: 70 / 6,835 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Keegan Bradley

    At the Travelers Championship

    • In his last six appearances at the Travelers Championship, Kim has an average finish of 19th, and an average score of 11-under.
    • In 2023, Kim failed to make the cut (with a score of 2-over) in his most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Keegan Bradley posted numbers of 0.761 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 7.288 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.036 in SG: Putting (first).
    • Bradley's average driving distance was 315.6 (sixth in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 28 putts per round (11th) en route to his win last year.

    Kim's recent history at the Travelers Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/22/2023MC72-70+2
    6/23/2022MC72-67-1
    6/24/2021MC74-70+4
    6/25/20201168-66-68-65-13
    6/20/2019MC70-69-1
    6/21/20182666-70-70-66-8

    Kim's recent performances

    • Kim has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five appearances.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Kim has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
    • He has carded an average score of 3-over over his last five tournaments.
    • Si Woo Kim has averaged 296.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has an average of -2.543 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kim has an average of 1.414 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Kim .

    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.440, which ranks 20th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (292.8 yards) ranks 135th, and his 74.4% driving accuracy average ranks sixth.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim ranks 10th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.555, while he ranks 70th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.48%.
    • On the greens, Kim's -0.450 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 160th on TOUR this season, and his 28.61 putts-per-round average ranks 61st. He has broken par 23.59% of the time (109th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance135292.8296.8
    Greens in Regulation %7065.48%57.10%
    Putts Per Round6128.6128.7
    Par Breakers10923.59%14.51%
    Bogey Avoidance1012.39%14.51%

    Kim's best finishes

    • Kim hasn't won any of the 17 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has earned one top-10 finish.
    • In those 17 events, he made the cut 16 times.
    • With 1088 points, Kim currently sits 28th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kim's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he delivered a 3.964 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 42nd in that tournament.
    • Kim produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking fifth in the field at 5.598. In that event, he finished 13th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best performance this season was in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.464. He finished 17th in that event.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.772). That ranked ninth in the field.
    • Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (which ranked him sixth in the field). In that event, he finished sixth.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee200.4400.930
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green100.5551.879
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green200.3201.148
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting160-0.450-2.543
    Average Strokes Gained: Total200.8641.414

    Kim's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC72-70+2--
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC69-80+7--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3370-67-69-68-621
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship1668-67-68-68-9200
    August 17-20BMW Championship3171-69-69-71E100
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2070-72-68-66-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-72+2--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic7170-66-72-68-6--
    January 4-7The Sentry2570-66-70-66-2068
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4269-66-70-67-811
    January 18-21The American Express2564-66-66-73-1930
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1466-71-69-10118
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1268-68-69-67-1261
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational4469-74-69-72E16
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3075-70-71-73+138
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship670-71-68-64-15263
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1769-70-68-66-748
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3074-76-73-70+540
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1868-69-67-71-988
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson1368-65-67-67-1753
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1670-73-70-70-1110
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC73-74+5--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5671-71-67-75+45
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1572-70-73-75+2115
    June 13-16U.S. Open3271-72-74-70+727

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

