Shane Lowry betting profile: Travelers Championship
Shane Lowry seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 Travelers Championship. He finished 19th at the par-70 TPC River Highlands in 2023.
The Travelers Championship tournament and course info
- Date: June 20-23, 2024
- Location: Cromwell, CT
- Course: TPC River Highlands
- Par: 70 / 6,835 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Keegan Bradley
At the Travelers Championship
- Over his last two trips to the Travelers Championship, Lowry has an average score of 9-under, with an average finish of 40th.
- In Lowry's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2023, he finished 19th after posting a score of 14-under.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Keegan Bradley posted numbers of 0.761 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 7.288 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.036 in SG: Putting (first).
- En route to his victory last year, Bradley posted an average driving distance of 315.6 (sixth in field), hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 28 putts per round (11th).
Lowry's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/22/2023
|19
|64-69-69-64
|-14
|6/25/2020
|60
|66-69-74-67
|-4
Lowry's recent performances
- Lowry has earned one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five events.
- Lowry has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.
- He has finished with an average score of 1 those five times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Shane Lowry has averaged 301.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Lowry is averaging 1.239 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lowry is averaging 2.483 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lowry's advanced stats and rankings
- Lowry owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.275 (42nd) this season, while his average driving distance of 297.9 yards ranks 98th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lowry owns a 0.516 average that ranks 14th on TOUR. He ranks 64th with a 65.86% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lowry has registered a -0.040 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 106th on TOUR, while he ranks 132nd with a putts-per-round average of 29.23. He has broken par 24.88% of the time (67th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|98
|297.9
|301.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|64
|65.86%
|61.94%
|Putts Per Round
|132
|29.23
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|67
|24.88%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|144
|17.25%
|15.00%
Lowry's best finishes
- Lowry has played 14 tournaments this season, coming away with one win along with three top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
- In those 14 tournaments, he had a 92.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (13 cuts made).
- As of now, Lowry has compiled 1418 points, which ranks him 12th in the FedExCup standings.
Lowry's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Lowry's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, as he produced a 3.037 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
- Lowry delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 6.315.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lowry's best performance this season was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where his 2.657 mark ranked seventh in the field.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Lowry delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.253, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 19th in the field.
- Lowry posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.492) at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked third in the field (he finished third in that tournament).
Lowry's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|42
|0.275
|1.167
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|14
|0.516
|0.435
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|108
|-0.055
|-0.357
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|106
|-0.040
|1.239
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|31
|0.697
|2.483
Lowry's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|19
|64-69-69-64
|-14
|43
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|12
|71-64-65-73
|-7
|56
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|72-77
|+7
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|51
|68-69-70-70
|-3
|7
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|67-67-70
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|66-73-73-70
|-6
|30
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|60
|67-70-68-76
|-3
|5
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|4
|67-67-66-71
|-13
|104
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|3
|66-71-70-72
|-9
|350
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|71-70-72-66
|-9
|90
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|43
|73-74-75-74
|+8
|18
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|64
|70-72-68-75
|+1
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|1
|61-70-64-68
|-143
|400
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|75-71-73-72
|+7
|14
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|6
|69-69-62-70
|-14
|263
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|33
|72-68-68-68
|-4
|23
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|49
|74-73-68-85
|+12
|14
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|19
|74-71-70-69
|+4
|103
All stats in this article are accurate for Lowry as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
