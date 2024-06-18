Shane Lowry betting profile: Travelers Championship

This season Lowry's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, as he produced a 3.037 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished third in that tournament.

Lowry delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 6.315.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lowry's best performance this season was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where his 2.657 mark ranked seventh in the field.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Lowry delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.253, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 19th in the field.