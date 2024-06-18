Sepp Straka betting profile: Travelers Championship

This season Straka's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, as he produced a 2.690 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished fifth in that event.

Straka's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.704.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Straka produced his best mark this season at the Charles Schwab Challenge (May 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 3.515.

At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Straka delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.849 (his best mark this season), which ranked eighth in the field. He finished fifth in that event.