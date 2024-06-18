Sepp Straka betting profile: Travelers Championship
Sepp Straka placed 38th in the Travelers Championship in 2023, shooting a 10-under on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher June 20-23 in Cromwell, CT, at TPC River Highlands .
The Travelers Championship tournament and course info
- Date: June 20-23, 2024
- Location: Cromwell, CT
- Course: TPC River Highlands
- Par: 70 / 6,835 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Keegan Bradley
At the Travelers Championship
- In his last five appearances at the Travelers Championship, Straka has an average finish of 24th, and an average score of 10-under.
- Straka last participated in the Travelers Championship in 2023, finishing 38th with a score of 10-under.
- With numbers of 0.761 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 7.288 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.036 in SG: Putting (first), Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2023.
- Bradley averaged 315.6 yards off the tee (sixth in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 83.33% (fifth), and attempted 28 putts per round (11th) in that victory a year ago.
Straka's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/22/2023
|38
|69-67-68-66
|-10
|6/23/2022
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|6/24/2021
|10
|66-70-69-66
|-9
|6/25/2020
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|6/20/2019
|MC
|70-69
|-1
Straka's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Straka has two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Straka has finished in the top 10 three times.
- He has finished with an average score of 0 those four times he's made the cut.
- Sepp Straka has averaged 295.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Straka is averaging 0.368 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Straka is averaging 4.214 Strokes Gained: Total.
Straka's advanced stats and rankings
- Straka owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.343 (34th) this season, while his average driving distance of 292.1 yards ranks 144th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Straka ranks 44th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.321. Additionally, he ranks 51st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.44%.
- On the greens, Straka's 0.013 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 86th on TOUR this season, and his 29.06 putts-per-round average ranks 115th. He has broken par 21.43% of the time (151st).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|144
|292.1
|295.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|51
|66.44%
|62.35%
|Putts Per Round
|115
|29.06
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|151
|21.43%
|17.28%
|Bogey Avoidance
|46
|14.17%
|14.20%
Straka's best finishes
- Straka has taken part in 16 tournaments this season, and he has come away with three top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
- In those 16 events, he made the cut 11 times, a success rate of 68.8%.
- Currently, Straka has 1332 points, ranking him 14th in the FedExCup standings.
Straka's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Straka's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, as he produced a 2.690 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
- Straka's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.704.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Straka produced his best mark this season at the Charles Schwab Challenge (May 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 3.515.
- At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Straka delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.849 (his best mark this season), which ranked eighth in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
- Straka delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.339) in June 2024 at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. That ranked fifth in the field.
Straka's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|34
|0.343
|1.237
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|44
|0.321
|3.190
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|136
|-0.196
|-0.581
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|86
|0.013
|0.368
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|49
|0.481
|4.214
Straka's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|38
|69-67-68-66
|-10
|15
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|64
|68-66-76-71
|-7
|4
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|1
|73-63-65-62
|-21
|500
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|2
|71-67-70-69
|-7
|203
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|63
|72-73-71-65
|+1
|18
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|37
|71-74-71-66
|+2
|72
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|14
|66-71-65-69
|-9
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|2
|72-67-68-64
|-17
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|12
|67-66-70-66
|-23
|150
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|26
|69-71-68
|-8
|60
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|57
|69-73-78-80
|+12
|9
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|16
|68-70-70-70
|-10
|115
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|16
|73-71-74-72
|+2
|113
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|5
|66-65-67-72
|-14
|263
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|66-69-65-68
|-144
|31
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|8
|68-71-67-74
|-4
|213
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|5
|68-66-71-70
|-5
|96
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|5
|72-70-68-76
|-2
|275
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|56
|70-72-78-72
|+12
|9
All stats in this article are accurate for Straka as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.