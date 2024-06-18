PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Sepp Straka betting profile: Travelers Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Sepp Straka placed 38th in the Travelers Championship in 2023, shooting a 10-under on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher June 20-23 in Cromwell, CT, at TPC River Highlands .

    Latest odds for Straka at the Travelers Championship.

    The Travelers Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: June 20-23, 2024
    • Location: Cromwell, CT
    • Course: TPC River Highlands
    • Par: 70 / 6,835 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Keegan Bradley

    At the Travelers Championship

    • In his last five appearances at the Travelers Championship, Straka has an average finish of 24th, and an average score of 10-under.
    • Straka last participated in the Travelers Championship in 2023, finishing 38th with a score of 10-under.
    • With numbers of 0.761 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 7.288 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.036 in SG: Putting (first), Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2023.
    • Bradley averaged 315.6 yards off the tee (sixth in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 83.33% (fifth), and attempted 28 putts per round (11th) in that victory a year ago.

    Straka's recent history at the Travelers Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/22/20233869-67-68-66-10
    6/23/2022MC72-71+3
    6/24/20211066-70-69-66-9
    6/25/2020MC69-72+1
    6/20/2019MC70-69-1

    Straka's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Straka has two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five appearances, Straka has finished in the top 10 three times.
    • He has finished with an average score of 0 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Sepp Straka has averaged 295.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Straka is averaging 0.368 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Straka is averaging 4.214 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Straka .

    Straka's advanced stats and rankings

    • Straka owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.343 (34th) this season, while his average driving distance of 292.1 yards ranks 144th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Straka ranks 44th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.321. Additionally, he ranks 51st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.44%.
    • On the greens, Straka's 0.013 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 86th on TOUR this season, and his 29.06 putts-per-round average ranks 115th. He has broken par 21.43% of the time (151st).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance144292.1295.7
    Greens in Regulation %5166.44%62.35%
    Putts Per Round11529.0629.0
    Par Breakers15121.43%17.28%
    Bogey Avoidance4614.17%14.20%

    Straka's best finishes

    • Straka has taken part in 16 tournaments this season, and he has come away with three top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 16 events, he made the cut 11 times, a success rate of 68.8%.
    • Currently, Straka has 1332 points, ranking him 14th in the FedExCup standings.

    Straka's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Straka's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, as he produced a 2.690 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
    • Straka's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.704.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Straka produced his best mark this season at the Charles Schwab Challenge (May 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 3.515.
    • At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Straka delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.849 (his best mark this season), which ranked eighth in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
    • Straka delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.339) in June 2024 at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. That ranked fifth in the field.

    Straka's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee340.3431.237
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green440.3213.190
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green136-0.196-0.581
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting860.0130.368
    Average Strokes Gained: Total490.4814.214

    Straka's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 22-25Travelers Championship3869-67-68-66-1015
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic6468-66-76-71-74
    July 6-9John Deere Classic173-63-65-62-21500
    July 20-22The Open Championship271-67-70-69-7203
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-71E--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6372-73-71-65+118
    August 17-20BMW Championship3771-74-71-66+272
    August 24-27TOUR Championship1466-71-65-69-9--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge272-67-68-64-17--
    January 4-7The Sentry1267-66-70-66-23150
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-75+4--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2669-71-68-860
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC73-71+2--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-74E--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5769-73-78-80+129
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1668-70-70-70-10115
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament1673-71-74-72+2113
    April 18-21RBC Heritage566-65-67-72-14263
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1166-69-65-68-14431
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship868-71-67-74-4213
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC71-73+2--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge568-66-71-70-596
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday572-70-68-76-2275
    June 13-16U.S. Open5670-72-78-72+129

    All stats in this article are accurate for Straka as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

