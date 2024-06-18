Seamus Power betting profile: Travelers Championship

Power has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.

He's made the cut in two of his last five tournaments.

Over his last five tournaments, Power has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He has carded an average score of 2-over over his last five tournaments.

Seamus Power has averaged 299.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Power is averaging -0.276 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.