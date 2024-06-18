3H AGO
Seamus Power betting profile: Travelers Championship
Seamus Power enters play June 20-23 in the 2024 Travelers Championship after missing the cut in the same event in 2023.
Latest odds for Power at the Travelers Championship.
The Travelers Championship tournament and course info
- Date: June 20-23, 2024
- Location: Cromwell, CT
- Course: TPC River Highlands
- Par: 70 / 6,835 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Keegan Bradley
At the Travelers Championship
- In his last six appearances at the Travelers Championship, Power has an average finish of 37th, and an average score of 5-under.
- Power last played at the Travelers Championship in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 3-under.
- With numbers of 0.761 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 7.288 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.036 in SG: Putting (first), Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Bradley posted an average driving distance of 315.6 (sixth in field), hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 28 putts per round (11th).
Power's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/22/2023
|MC
|69-68
|-3
|6/23/2022
|25
|67-65-70-70
|-8
|6/24/2021
|19
|66-67-71-69
|-7
|6/20/2019
|66
|66-70-71-75
|+2
|6/21/2018
|36
|70-67-70-67
|-6
Power's recent performances
- Power has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Power has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of 2-over over his last five tournaments.
- Seamus Power has averaged 299.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Power is averaging -0.276 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Power is averaging 0.087 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Power's advanced stats and rankings
- Power has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.192, which ranks 132nd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (295.3 yards) ranks 120th, and his 62% driving accuracy average ranks 86th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Power has a 0.186 average that ranks 68th on TOUR. He ranks 98th with a 64.57% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Power has registered a -0.252 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 133rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 87th with a putts-per-round average of 28.87, and he ranks 171st by breaking par 19.50% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|120
|295.3
|299.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|98
|64.57%
|59.92%
|Putts Per Round
|87
|28.87
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|171
|19.50%
|18.65%
|Bogey Avoidance
|45
|14.15%
|16.27%
Power's best finishes
- Power, who has played 16 tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
- In those 16 tournaments, he made the cut on 11 occasions.
- Currently, Power has 509 points, placing him 72nd in the FedExCup standings.
Power's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Power's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 22nd in the field with a mark of 1.929.
- Power produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Wells Fargo Championship (May 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 6.869.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Power's best effort this season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 2.676 mark ranked 11th in the field.
- At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Power delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.900, which ranked fourth in the field). In that tournament, he finished 31st.
- Power posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.547) in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship. That ranked 26th in the field.
Power's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|132
|-0.192
|-0.764
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|68
|0.186
|1.398
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|85
|0.039
|-0.271
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|133
|-0.252
|-0.276
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|125
|-0.219
|0.087
Power's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-68
|-3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|13
|66-69-70-64
|-15
|56
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|66
|71-73-71-69
|+4
|14
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|48
|76-72-74-72
|+14
|38
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|50
|71-71-71-67
|-12
|13
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|74
|72-66-69-72
|-1
|2
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|72-69-68
|-7
|31
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|66
|71-69-74-69
|-1
|3
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|31
|74-68-67-71
|-4
|38
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|21
|72-74-69-72
|-1
|88
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|64
|72-69-78-69
|E
|7
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|26
|68-69-68-76
|-3
|30
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|12
|65-70-66-72
|-11
|136
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-67
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|16
|72-71-70-70
|-1
|110
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|27
|69-74-73-77
|+5
|53
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-76
|+7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Power as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
