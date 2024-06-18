PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Scottie Scheffler betting profile: Travelers Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Scottie Scheffler placed fourth in the Travelers Championship in 2023, shooting a 19-under on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher June 20-23 in Cromwell, CT, at TPC River Highlands .

    Latest odds for Scheffler at the Travelers Championship.

    The Travelers Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: June 20-23, 2024
    • Location: Cromwell, CT
    • Course: TPC River Highlands
    • Par: 70 / 6,835 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Keegan Bradley

    At the Travelers Championship

    • Over his last four trips to the Travelers Championship, Scheffler has an average score of 11-under, with an average finish of 21st.
    • In Scheffler's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2023, he finished fourth after posting a score of 19-under.
    • Keegan Bradley finished with 0.761 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in the field), 7.288 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.036 SG: Putting (first) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Bradley's average driving distance was 315.6 (sixth in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (11th).

    Scheffler's recent history at the Travelers Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/22/2023463-70-63-65-19
    6/23/20221368-67-65-70-10
    6/24/20214769-65-71-72-3
    6/25/2020MC70-67-3

    Scheffler's recent performances

    • Scheffler has claimed victory twice while also posting three top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes over his last five tournaments.
    • Scheffler has finished within three shots of the leader in two of his last five events. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner three times and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
    • He has carded an average score of 8-under over his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Scottie Scheffler has averaged 307.8 yards in his past five starts.
    • Scheffler has an average of -0.210 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Scheffler has an average of 10.471 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Scheffler .

    Scheffler's advanced stats and rankings

    • Scheffler owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.825 (fourth) this season, while his average driving distance of 302.4 yards ranks 55th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Scheffler sports a 1.520 average that ranks first on TOUR. He ranks first with a 72.98% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Scheffler has registered a -0.015 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 95th on TOUR, while he ranks 25th with a putts-per-round average of 28.29. He has broken par 30.39% of the time (first on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance55302.4307.8
    Greens in Regulation %172.98%70.56%
    Putts Per Round2528.2928.5
    Par Breakers130.39%23.06%
    Bogey Avoidance19.26%9.17%

    Scheffler's best finishes

    • Scheffler has played 14 tournaments this season, winning five of them. He has also secured nine finishes in the top-five and 12 finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 14 tournaments, he made the cut on 14 occasions.
    • As of now, Scheffler has accumulated 5068 points, which ranks him first in the FedExCup standings.

    Scheffler's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Scheffler's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 6.477 mark ranked best in the field.
    • Scheffler's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where his 12.957 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Scheffler's best mark this season was at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.010.
    • At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, Scheffler recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.348, which was his best so far this season. That ranked fifth in the field.
    • Scheffler recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (17.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.

    Scheffler's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee40.8252.896
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green11.5206.981
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green110.3970.805
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting95-0.015-0.210
    Average Strokes Gained: Total12.72810.471

    Scheffler's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 22-25Travelers Championship463-70-63-65-19115
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open368-65-67-70-10145
    July 20-22The Open Championship2370-75-72-67E36
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3167-66-71-70-692
    August 17-20BMW Championship266-69-64-66-15980
    August 24-27TOUR Championship671-65-73-70-1--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge169-66-65-68-20--
    January 4-7The Sentry566-64-71-66-25250
    January 18-21The American Express1767-66-69-65-2148
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am669-64-70-13238
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open368-66-66-66-18163
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1068-70-70-68-8150
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard170-67-70-66-15700
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship167-69-68-64-20750
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open265-70-66-68-11167
    April 11-14Masters Tournament166-72-71-68-11750
    April 18-21RBC Heritage169-65-63-68-19700
    May 16-19PGA Championship867-66-73-65-13191
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge272-65-63-71-9245
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday167-68-71-74-8700
    June 13-16U.S. Open4171-74-71-72+817

    All stats in this article are accurate for Scheffler as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

