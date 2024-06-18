Scottie Scheffler betting profile: Travelers Championship

Scheffler has claimed victory twice while also posting three top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes over his last five tournaments.

Scheffler has finished within three shots of the leader in two of his last five events. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner three times and finished with a better-than-average score four times.

He has carded an average score of 8-under over his last five tournaments.

In terms of driving distance, Scottie Scheffler has averaged 307.8 yards in his past five starts.

Scheffler has an average of -0.210 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.