Scottie Scheffler betting profile: Travelers Championship
Scottie Scheffler placed fourth in the Travelers Championship in 2023, shooting a 19-under on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher June 20-23 in Cromwell, CT, at TPC River Highlands .
The Travelers Championship tournament and course info
- Date: June 20-23, 2024
- Location: Cromwell, CT
- Course: TPC River Highlands
- Par: 70 / 6,835 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Keegan Bradley
At the Travelers Championship
- Over his last four trips to the Travelers Championship, Scheffler has an average score of 11-under, with an average finish of 21st.
- In Scheffler's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2023, he finished fourth after posting a score of 19-under.
- Keegan Bradley finished with 0.761 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in the field), 7.288 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.036 SG: Putting (first) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Bradley's average driving distance was 315.6 (sixth in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (11th).
Scheffler's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/22/2023
|4
|63-70-63-65
|-19
|6/23/2022
|13
|68-67-65-70
|-10
|6/24/2021
|47
|69-65-71-72
|-3
|6/25/2020
|MC
|70-67
|-3
Scheffler's recent performances
- Scheffler has claimed victory twice while also posting three top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes over his last five tournaments.
- Scheffler has finished within three shots of the leader in two of his last five events. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner three times and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
- He has carded an average score of 8-under over his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Scottie Scheffler has averaged 307.8 yards in his past five starts.
- Scheffler has an average of -0.210 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Scheffler has an average of 10.471 in his past five tournaments.
Scheffler's advanced stats and rankings
- Scheffler owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.825 (fourth) this season, while his average driving distance of 302.4 yards ranks 55th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Scheffler sports a 1.520 average that ranks first on TOUR. He ranks first with a 72.98% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Scheffler has registered a -0.015 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 95th on TOUR, while he ranks 25th with a putts-per-round average of 28.29. He has broken par 30.39% of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|55
|302.4
|307.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|72.98%
|70.56%
|Putts Per Round
|25
|28.29
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|1
|30.39%
|23.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|9.26%
|9.17%
Scheffler's best finishes
- Scheffler has played 14 tournaments this season, winning five of them. He has also secured nine finishes in the top-five and 12 finishes in the top-10.
- In those 14 tournaments, he made the cut on 14 occasions.
- As of now, Scheffler has accumulated 5068 points, which ranks him first in the FedExCup standings.
Scheffler's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Scheffler's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 6.477 mark ranked best in the field.
- Scheffler's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where his 12.957 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Scheffler's best mark this season was at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.010.
- At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, Scheffler recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.348, which was his best so far this season. That ranked fifth in the field.
- Scheffler recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (17.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.
Scheffler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|4
|0.825
|2.896
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|1
|1.520
|6.981
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|11
|0.397
|0.805
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|95
|-0.015
|-0.210
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|1
|2.728
|10.471
Scheffler's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|4
|63-70-63-65
|-19
|115
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|3
|68-65-67-70
|-10
|145
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|23
|70-75-72-67
|E
|36
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|31
|67-66-71-70
|-6
|92
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|2
|66-69-64-66
|-15
|980
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|6
|71-65-73-70
|-1
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|1
|69-66-65-68
|-20
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|5
|66-64-71-66
|-25
|250
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|17
|67-66-69-65
|-21
|48
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|6
|69-64-70
|-13
|238
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|3
|68-66-66-66
|-18
|163
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|10
|68-70-70-68
|-8
|150
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|1
|70-67-70-66
|-15
|700
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|1
|67-69-68-64
|-20
|750
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|2
|65-70-66-68
|-11
|167
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|1
|66-72-71-68
|-11
|750
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|1
|69-65-63-68
|-19
|700
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|8
|67-66-73-65
|-13
|191
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|2
|72-65-63-71
|-9
|245
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|1
|67-68-71-74
|-8
|700
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|41
|71-74-71-72
|+8
|17
All stats in this article are accurate for Scheffler as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
