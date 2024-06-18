Sam Burns betting profile: Travelers Championship

This season, Burns' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.454.

Burns' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 4.057. He finished 10th in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Burns' best effort this season was in June 2024 at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.328. He finished 15th in that event.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Burns delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.223 (his best mark this season), which ranked 12th in the field. He finished third in that event.