Sam Burns betting profile: Travelers Championship
1 Min Read
In his most recent tournament at the U.S. Open, Sam Burns finished the weekend at even-par, good for a ninth-place finish. He competes in the 2024 Travelers Championship June 20-23 seeking a better finish.
The Travelers Championship tournament and course info
- Date: June 20-23, 2024
- Location: Cromwell, CT
- Course: TPC River Highlands
- Par: 70 / 6,835 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Keegan Bradley
At the Travelers Championship
- In his last four appearances at the Travelers Championship, Burns has an average finish of 27th, and an average score of 7-under.
- In Burns' most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2022, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of even-par.
- Keegan Bradley finished with 0.761 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in the field), 7.288 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.036 SG: Putting (first) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Bradley posted an average driving distance of 315.6 (sixth in field), hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 28.00 putts per round (11th).
Burns' recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/23/2022
|MC
|70-70
|E
|6/24/2021
|13
|66-71-67-68
|-8
|6/25/2020
|24
|68-66-68-67
|-11
|6/20/2019
|43
|67-69-72-69
|-3
Burns' recent performances
- Burns has finished in the top 20 four times over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top 10 in two of those outings.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Burns has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five events.
- He has an average score of 2-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Sam Burns has averaged 308.7 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Burns is averaging 1.247 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Burns is averaging 5.322 Strokes Gained: Total.
Burns' advanced stats and rankings
- Burns has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.388, which ranks 27th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (305.0 yards) ranks 43rd, and his 65.9% driving accuracy average ranks 44th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Burns ranks 69th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.181. Additionally, he ranks 78th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.19%.
- On the greens, Burns' 0.366 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 31st this season, while he averages 28.18 putts per round (17th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|43
|305.0
|308.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|78
|65.19%
|61.73%
|Putts Per Round
|17
|28.18
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|30
|26.53%
|19.14%
|Bogey Avoidance
|11
|12.47%
|13.89%
Burns' best finishes
- While Burns hasn't won any of the 15 tournaments he has played this season, he has come away with one top-five finish and six top-10 finishes.
- In those 15 tournaments, he had a 80% success rate in terms of making the cut (12 cuts made).
- With 1171 points, Burns currently ranks 20th in the FedExCup standings.
Burns' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Burns' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.454.
- Burns' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 4.057. He finished 10th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Burns' best effort this season was in June 2024 at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.328. He finished 15th in that event.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Burns delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.223 (his best mark this season), which ranked 12th in the field. He finished third in that event.
- Burns recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.258) at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024. That ranked third in the field.
Burns' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|27
|0.388
|1.729
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|69
|0.181
|0.646
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|84
|0.043
|1.699
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|31
|0.366
|1.247
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|16
|0.979
|5.322
Burns' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|19
|67-65-71-71
|-6
|42
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|14
|69-69-65-67
|-10
|51
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|52
|73-70-67-68
|-2
|26
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|15
|71-70-62-71
|-6
|200
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|9
|66-66-71-67
|-10
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|16
|71-76-68-69
|-4
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|33
|69-68-68-69
|-18
|27
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|6
|66-61-65-71
|-25
|92
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|10
|68-69-67
|-12
|175
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|3
|68-67-67-64
|-18
|163
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|10
|70-71-68-67
|-8
|150
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|30
|68-72-71-78
|+1
|38
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|73-70-65-76
|-4
|14
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|80-73
|+9
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|44
|70-69-72-69
|-4
|16
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|13
|71-68-70-73
|-2
|135
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|10
|63-71-67-70
|-9
|68
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|15
|71-75-71-73
|+2
|115
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|9
|73-67-73-67
|E
|180
All stats in this article are accurate for Burns as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.