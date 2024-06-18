PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Sam Burns betting profile: Travelers Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    In his most recent tournament at the U.S. Open, Sam Burns finished the weekend at even-par, good for a ninth-place finish. He competes in the 2024 Travelers Championship June 20-23 seeking a better finish.

    Latest odds for Burns at the Travelers Championship.

    The Travelers Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: June 20-23, 2024
    • Location: Cromwell, CT
    • Course: TPC River Highlands
    • Par: 70 / 6,835 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Keegan Bradley

    At the Travelers Championship

    • In his last four appearances at the Travelers Championship, Burns has an average finish of 27th, and an average score of 7-under.
    • In Burns' most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2022, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of even-par.
    • Keegan Bradley finished with 0.761 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in the field), 7.288 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.036 SG: Putting (first) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Bradley posted an average driving distance of 315.6 (sixth in field), hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 28.00 putts per round (11th).

    Burns' recent history at the Travelers Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/23/2022MC70-70E
    6/24/20211366-71-67-68-8
    6/25/20202468-66-68-67-11
    6/20/20194367-69-72-69-3

    Burns' recent performances

    • Burns has finished in the top 20 four times over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top 10 in two of those outings.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Burns has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five events.
    • He has an average score of 2-under across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Sam Burns has averaged 308.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Burns is averaging 1.247 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Burns is averaging 5.322 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Burns .

    Burns' advanced stats and rankings

    • Burns has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.388, which ranks 27th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (305.0 yards) ranks 43rd, and his 65.9% driving accuracy average ranks 44th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Burns ranks 69th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.181. Additionally, he ranks 78th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.19%.
    • On the greens, Burns' 0.366 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 31st this season, while he averages 28.18 putts per round (17th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance43305.0308.7
    Greens in Regulation %7865.19%61.73%
    Putts Per Round1728.1828.6
    Par Breakers3026.53%19.14%
    Bogey Avoidance1112.47%13.89%

    Burns' best finishes

    • While Burns hasn't won any of the 15 tournaments he has played this season, he has come away with one top-five finish and six top-10 finishes.
    • In those 15 tournaments, he had a 80% success rate in terms of making the cut (12 cuts made).
    • With 1171 points, Burns currently ranks 20th in the FedExCup standings.

    Burns' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Burns' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.454.
    • Burns' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 4.057. He finished 10th in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Burns' best effort this season was in June 2024 at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.328. He finished 15th in that event.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Burns delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.223 (his best mark this season), which ranked 12th in the field. He finished third in that event.
    • Burns recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.258) at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024. That ranked third in the field.

    Burns' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee270.3881.729
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green690.1810.646
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green840.0431.699
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting310.3661.247
    Average Strokes Gained: Total160.9795.322

    Burns' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open1967-65-71-71-642
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC73-75+6--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship1469-69-65-67-1051
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship5273-70-67-68-226
    August 17-20BMW Championship1571-70-62-71-6200
    August 24-27TOUR Championship966-66-71-67-10--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1671-76-68-69-4--
    January 4-7The Sentry3369-68-68-69-1827
    January 18-21The American Express666-61-65-71-2592
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1068-69-67-12175
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open368-67-67-64-18163
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1070-71-68-67-8150
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3068-72-71-78+138
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4573-70-65-76-414
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-72+1--
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC80-73+9--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4470-69-72-69-416
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1371-68-70-73-2135
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1063-71-67-70-968
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1571-75-71-73+2115
    June 13-16U.S. Open973-67-73-67E180

    All stats in this article are accurate for Burns as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

