Sahith Theegala betting profile: Travelers Championship
Sahith Theegala will compete June 20-23 in Cromwell, CT, at the 2024 Travelers Championship. In his most recent tournament he placed 32nd in the U.S. Open, shooting 7-over at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club.
The Travelers Championship tournament and course info
- Date: June 20-23, 2024
- Location: Cromwell, CT
- Course: TPC River Highlands
- Par: 70 / 6,835 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Keegan Bradley
At the Travelers Championship
- Over his last three trips to the Travelers Championship, Theegala has an average score of 12-under, with an average finish of 27th.
- Theegala finished 52nd (with a score of 7-under) in his most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship (in 2023).
- Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.761 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 7.288 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.036 in SG: Putting (first).
- Bradley also posted numbers of 315.6 in average driving distance (sixth in field), 83.33% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 28 putts per round (11th).
Theegala's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/22/2023
|52
|66-70-66-71
|-7
|6/23/2022
|2
|67-65-64-67
|-17
|6/25/2020
|MC
|69-71
|E
Theegala's recent performances
- Theegala has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five appearances.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Over his last five appearances, Theegala has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of 1-over over his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Sahith Theegala has averaged 304.7 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Theegala is averaging -0.160 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Theegala is averaging 2.228 Strokes Gained: Total.
Theegala's advanced stats and rankings
- Theegala owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.441 (19th) this season, while his average driving distance of 302.9 yards ranks 51st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Theegala ranks 23rd on TOUR with a mark of 0.441.
- On the greens, Theegala's 0.454 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 25th on TOUR this season, and his 28.75 putts-per-round average ranks 72nd. He has broken par 24.58% of the time (75th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|51
|302.9
|304.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|28
|67.51%
|62.04%
|Putts Per Round
|72
|28.75
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|75
|24.58%
|20.68%
|Bogey Avoidance
|35
|13.84%
|18.21%
Theegala's best finishes
- Theegala has participated in 17 tournaments this season, and he has secured three top-five finishes and five top-10 finishes.
- In those 17 events, he made the cut 14 times (82.4%).
- Theegala, who has 1833 points, currently ranks seventh in the FedExCup standings.
Theegala's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Theegala's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.250 (he finished 28th in that event).
- Theegala posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 5.562.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Theegala's best effort this season was in March 2024 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 2.713. He finished sixth in that event.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Theegala posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (8.397). That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Theegala recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.258) at the WM Phoenix Open, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked fifth in the field (he finished fifth in that tournament).
Theegala's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|19
|0.441
|1.503
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|23
|0.441
|1.876
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|123
|-0.117
|-0.991
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|25
|0.454
|-0.160
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|7
|1.219
|2.228
Theegala's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|52
|66-70-66-71
|-7
|7
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|79-68
|+5
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|13
|67-68-69-66
|-10
|229
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|15
|66-72-69-67
|-6
|200
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|1
|68-64-67-68
|-21
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|19
|67-73-69-70
|-1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|December 8-10
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|9
|58-74-64
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|2
|64-69-68-63
|-28
|400
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|64
|72-68-75-73
|E
|4
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|70-67-70
|-9
|88
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|5
|65-64-69-69
|-17
|110
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|37
|72-69-70-71
|-2
|23
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|6
|68-72-75-68
|-5
|263
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|9
|70-67-67-71
|-13
|188
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|28
|70-70-68-67
|-5
|30
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|45
|74-74-74-75
|+9
|15
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|2
|66-67-67-68
|-16
|400
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-73
|-6
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|52
|73-65-82-72
|+8
|11
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|12
|65-67-67-73
|-12
|133
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|12
|73-71-69-75
|E
|145
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|32
|77-68-72-70
|+7
|27
All stats in this article are accurate for Theegala as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
