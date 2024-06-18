PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sahith Theegala betting profile: Travelers Championship

    Sahith Theegala will compete June 20-23 in Cromwell, CT, at the 2024 Travelers Championship. In his most recent tournament he placed 32nd in the U.S. Open, shooting 7-over at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club.

    Latest odds for Theegala at the Travelers Championship.

    The Travelers Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: June 20-23, 2024
    • Location: Cromwell, CT
    • Course: TPC River Highlands
    • Par: 70 / 6,835 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Keegan Bradley

    At the Travelers Championship

    • Over his last three trips to the Travelers Championship, Theegala has an average score of 12-under, with an average finish of 27th.
    • Theegala finished 52nd (with a score of 7-under) in his most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship (in 2023).
    • Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.761 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 7.288 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.036 in SG: Putting (first).
    • Bradley also posted numbers of 315.6 in average driving distance (sixth in field), 83.33% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 28 putts per round (11th).

    Theegala's recent history at the Travelers Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/22/20235266-70-66-71-7
    6/23/2022267-65-64-67-17
    6/25/2020MC69-71E

    Theegala's recent performances

    • Theegala has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five appearances.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five appearances, Theegala has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has carded an average score of 1-over over his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Sahith Theegala has averaged 304.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Theegala is averaging -0.160 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Theegala is averaging 2.228 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Theegala .

    Theegala's advanced stats and rankings

    • Theegala owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.441 (19th) this season, while his average driving distance of 302.9 yards ranks 51st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Theegala ranks 23rd on TOUR with a mark of 0.441.
    • On the greens, Theegala's 0.454 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 25th on TOUR this season, and his 28.75 putts-per-round average ranks 72nd. He has broken par 24.58% of the time (75th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance51302.9304.7
    Greens in Regulation %2867.51%62.04%
    Putts Per Round7228.7529.3
    Par Breakers7524.58%20.68%
    Bogey Avoidance3513.84%18.21%

    Theegala's best finishes

    • Theegala has participated in 17 tournaments this season, and he has secured three top-five finishes and five top-10 finishes.
    • In those 17 events, he made the cut 14 times (82.4%).
    • Theegala, who has 1833 points, currently ranks seventh in the FedExCup standings.

    Theegala's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Theegala's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.250 (he finished 28th in that event).
    • Theegala posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 5.562.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Theegala's best effort this season was in March 2024 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 2.713. He finished sixth in that event.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Theegala posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (8.397). That ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Theegala recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.258) at the WM Phoenix Open, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked fifth in the field (he finished fifth in that tournament).

    Theegala's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee190.4411.503
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green230.4411.876
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green123-0.117-0.991
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting250.454-0.160
    Average Strokes Gained: Total71.2192.228

    Theegala's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 22-25Travelers Championship5266-70-66-71-77
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-69E--
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC79-68+5--
    July 27-303M OpenMC72-67-3--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship1367-68-69-66-10229
    August 17-20BMW Championship1566-72-69-67-6200
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship168-64-67-68-21--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1967-73-69-70-1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-71-3--
    December 8-10Grant Thornton Invitational958-74-64E--
    January 4-7The Sentry264-69-68-63-28400
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-67-1--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open6472-68-75-73E4
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2070-67-70-988
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open565-64-69-69-17110
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3772-69-70-71-223
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard668-72-75-68-5263
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship970-67-67-71-13188
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2870-70-68-67-530
    April 11-14Masters Tournament4574-74-74-75+915
    April 18-21RBC Heritage266-67-67-68-16400
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-73-6--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship5273-65-82-72+811
    May 16-19PGA Championship1265-67-67-73-12133
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC74-71+5--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1273-71-69-75E145
    June 13-16U.S. Open3277-68-72-70+727

    All stats in this article are accurate for Theegala as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

