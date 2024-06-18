Sahith Theegala betting profile: Travelers Championship

This season, Theegala's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.250 (he finished 28th in that event).

Theegala posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 5.562.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Theegala's best effort this season was in March 2024 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 2.713. He finished sixth in that event.

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Theegala posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (8.397). That ranked No. 1 in the field.