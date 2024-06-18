Russell Henley betting profile: Travelers Championship
Russell Henley hits the links June 20-23 in the 2024 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands after a seventh-place finish in the U.S. Open, which was his last competition.
The Travelers Championship tournament and course info
- Date: June 20-23, 2024
- Location: Cromwell, CT
- Course: TPC River Highlands
- Par: 70 / 6,835 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Keegan Bradley
At the Travelers Championship
- In his last five appearances at the Travelers Championship, Henley has an average finish of 19th, and an average score of 11-under.
- In 2023, Henley finished 19th (with a score of 14-under) in his most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Keegan Bradley posted numbers of 0.761 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 7.288 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.036 in SG: Putting (first).
- Bradley averaged 315.6 yards off the tee (sixth in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 83.33% (fifth), and attempted 28 putts per round (11th) in that victory a year ago.
Henley's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/22/2023
|19
|69-65-69-63
|-14
|6/24/2021
|19
|67-66-68-72
|-7
|6/25/2020
|32
|65-69-72-64
|-10
|6/20/2019
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|6/21/2018
|6
|66-65-67-69
|-13
Henley's recent performances
- Henley has finished in the top 20 three times over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top 10 in two of those outings.
- Henley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has carded an average score of 4-under over his last five tournaments.
- Russell Henley has averaged 291.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Henley is averaging 2.450 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Henley is averaging 6.189 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Henley's advanced stats and rankings
- Henley has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.015 this season, which ranks 100th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (287.8 yards) ranks 161st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Henley owns a 0.344 average that ranks 42nd on TOUR. He ranks 129th with a 63.42% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Henley has delivered a 0.503 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 21st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks seventh with a putts-per-round average of 27.72, and he ranks 144th by breaking par 22.01% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|161
|287.8
|291.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|129
|63.42%
|60.00%
|Putts Per Round
|7
|27.72
|27.0
|Par Breakers
|144
|22.01%
|21.39%
|Bogey Avoidance
|18
|13.10%
|13.33%
Henley's best finishes
- Henley has played 14 tournaments this season, coming away with three top-five finishes and five top-10 finishes.
- In those 14 events, he made the cut 13 times, a success rate of 92.9%.
- As of now, Henley has collected 1358 points, which ranks him 13th in the FedExCup standings.
Henley's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Henley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the RBC Heritage (April 2024), ranking 19th in the field at 1.340.
- Henley posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 7.877.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Henley's best performance this season was in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.338. He finished fourth in that event.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Henley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.147). That ranked third in the field.
- Henley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.154) in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open. That ranked fourth in the field.
Henley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|100
|-0.015
|-0.339
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|42
|0.344
|2.422
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|18
|0.325
|1.657
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|21
|0.503
|2.450
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|8
|1.157
|6.189
Henley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|19
|69-65-69-63
|-14
|43
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|35
|69-68-70-67
|-10
|18
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+7
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|2
|62-66-65-69
|-18
|245
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|6
|67-68-67-67
|-11
|323
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|8
|69-69-70-63
|-9
|330
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|14
|65-71-72-66
|-6
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|13
|72-66-65-62
|-17
|--
|December 8-10
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|13
|64-70-66
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|52
|69-72-72-68
|-11
|11
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|4
|69-66-66-63
|-16
|123
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|72-73-68
|-3
|8
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|70-69-69-71
|-5
|65
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|41
|71-69-65-72
|-7
|13
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|4
|68-69-72-72
|-7
|313
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|4
|69-69-71-69
|-10
|135
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|38
|73-77-74-71
|+7
|20
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|12
|67-69-69-68
|-11
|136
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|10
|68-73-73-67
|-3
|165
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|23
|70-69-66-69
|-10
|80
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|27
|73-71-74-75
|+5
|53
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|7
|70-70-72-67
|-1
|238
All stats in this article are accurate for Henley as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
