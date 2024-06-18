Russell Henley betting profile: Travelers Championship

Henley has finished in the top 20 three times over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top 10 in two of those outings.

Henley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

He has carded an average score of 4-under over his last five tournaments.

Russell Henley has averaged 291.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Henley is averaging 2.450 Strokes Gained: Putting.