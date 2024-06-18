PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Russell Henley betting profile: Travelers Championship

    Russell Henley hits the links June 20-23 in the 2024 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands after a seventh-place finish in the U.S. Open, which was his last competition.

    Latest odds for Henley at the Travelers Championship.

    The Travelers Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: June 20-23, 2024
    • Location: Cromwell, CT
    • Course: TPC River Highlands
    • Par: 70 / 6,835 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Keegan Bradley

    At the Travelers Championship

    • In his last five appearances at the Travelers Championship, Henley has an average finish of 19th, and an average score of 11-under.
    • In 2023, Henley finished 19th (with a score of 14-under) in his most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Keegan Bradley posted numbers of 0.761 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 7.288 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.036 in SG: Putting (first).
    • Bradley averaged 315.6 yards off the tee (sixth in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 83.33% (fifth), and attempted 28 putts per round (11th) in that victory a year ago.

    Henley's recent history at the Travelers Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/22/20231969-65-69-63-14
    6/24/20211967-66-68-72-7
    6/25/20203265-69-72-64-10
    6/20/2019MC74-71+5
    6/21/2018666-65-67-69-13

    Henley's recent performances

    • Henley has finished in the top 20 three times over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top 10 in two of those outings.
    • Henley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has carded an average score of 4-under over his last five tournaments.
    • Russell Henley has averaged 291.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Henley is averaging 2.450 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Henley is averaging 6.189 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Henley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Henley has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.015 this season, which ranks 100th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (287.8 yards) ranks 161st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Henley owns a 0.344 average that ranks 42nd on TOUR. He ranks 129th with a 63.42% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Henley has delivered a 0.503 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 21st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks seventh with a putts-per-round average of 27.72, and he ranks 144th by breaking par 22.01% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance161287.8291.7
    Greens in Regulation %12963.42%60.00%
    Putts Per Round727.7227.0
    Par Breakers14422.01%21.39%
    Bogey Avoidance1813.10%13.33%

    Henley's best finishes

    • Henley has played 14 tournaments this season, coming away with three top-five finishes and five top-10 finishes.
    • In those 14 events, he made the cut 13 times, a success rate of 92.9%.
    • As of now, Henley has collected 1358 points, which ranks him 13th in the FedExCup standings.

    Henley's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Henley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the RBC Heritage (April 2024), ranking 19th in the field at 1.340.
    • Henley posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 7.877.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Henley's best performance this season was in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.338. He finished fourth in that event.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Henley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.147). That ranked third in the field.
    • Henley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.154) in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open. That ranked fourth in the field.

    Henley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee100-0.015-0.339
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green420.3442.422
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green180.3251.657
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting210.5032.450
    Average Strokes Gained: Total81.1576.189

    Henley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 22-25Travelers Championship1969-65-69-63-1443
    July 6-9John Deere Classic3569-68-70-67-1018
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC73-76+7--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship262-66-65-69-18245
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship667-68-67-67-11323
    August 17-20BMW Championship869-69-70-63-9330
    August 24-27TOUR Championship1465-71-72-66-6--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic1372-66-65-62-17--
    December 8-10Grant Thornton Invitational1364-70-66E--
    January 4-7The Sentry5269-72-72-68-1111
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii469-66-66-63-16123
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5872-73-68-38
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational2470-69-69-71-565
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4171-69-65-72-713
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard468-69-72-72-7313
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open469-69-71-69-10135
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3873-77-74-71+720
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1267-69-69-68-11136
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1068-73-73-67-3165
    May 16-19PGA Championship2370-69-66-69-1080
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2773-71-74-75+553
    June 13-16U.S. Open770-70-72-67-1238

    All stats in this article are accurate for Henley as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

