Robert MacIntyre betting profile: Travelers Championship
1 Min Read
Robert MacIntyre enters play in Cromwell, CT, trying for better results June 20-23 in the 2024 Travelers Championship after failing to make the cut in his last competition, the U.S. Open.
The Travelers Championship tournament and course info
- Date: June 20-23, 2024
- Location: Cromwell, CT
- Course: TPC River Highlands
- Par: 70 / 6,835 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Keegan Bradley
At the Travelers Championship
- In the past five years, this is MacIntyre's first time competing at the Travelers Championship.
- When Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.761 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in the field), 7.288 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.036 SG: Putting (first).
- Bradley also posted numbers of 315.6 in average driving distance (sixth in field), 83.33% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 28 putts per round (11th).
MacIntyre's recent performances
- MacIntyre has finished atop the leaderboard once while also posting two top-10 finishes over his last five appearances.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, MacIntyre has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has carded an average score of 14-under over his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Robert MacIntyre has averaged 310.5 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, MacIntyre is averaging 3.741 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, MacIntyre is averaging 6.355 Strokes Gained: Total.
MacIntyre's advanced stats and rankings
- MacIntyre has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.256 this season, which ranks 48th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (302.3 yards) ranks 57th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, MacIntyre ranks 95th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.005, while he ranks 56th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.18%.
- On the greens, MacIntyre has registered a 0.239 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 50th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 90th with a putts-per-round average of 28.89, and he ranks 77th by breaking par 24.52% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|57
|302.3
|310.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|56
|66.18%
|65.28%
|Putts Per Round
|90
|28.89
|27.7
|Par Breakers
|77
|24.52%
|23.26%
|Bogey Avoidance
|90
|15.46%
|11.81%
MacIntyre's best finishes
- MacIntyre has played 17 tournaments this season, coming away with one win and four top-10 finishes.
- In those 17 events, he made the cut nine times.
- MacIntyre, who has 911 points, currently sits 40th in the FedExCup standings.
MacIntyre's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, MacIntyre put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking third in the field at 4.142. In that tournament, he finished sixth.
- MacIntyre's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 3.481. He finished sixth in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, MacIntyre's best mark this season was at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he put up a 2.902 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
- At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, MacIntyre posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 11.193, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished first in that tournament).
- MacIntyre delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (15.875) at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.
MacIntyre's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|48
|0.256
|1.370
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|95
|-0.005
|0.603
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|69
|0.105
|0.641
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|50
|0.239
|3.741
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|40
|0.594
|6.355
MacIntyre's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|2
|67-69-66-64
|-14
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|71
|74-71-73-76
|+10
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|52
|71-66-69-67
|-7
|7
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-69-71
|-5
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|78-70
|+4
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|6
|71-66-65-69
|-13
|95
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|60
|68-72-71-70
|-3
|5
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|70-67-68-72
|-11
|12
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|70-72-70-70
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|8
|62-71-64-69
|-141
|52
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-68
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|13
|64-67-68-72
|-13
|31
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|8
|66-69-66-70
|-13
|191
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|1
|64-66-66-68
|-16
|500
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|70-76
|+6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for MacIntyre as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.