Robert MacIntyre betting profile: Travelers Championship

This season, MacIntyre put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking third in the field at 4.142. In that tournament, he finished sixth.

MacIntyre's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 3.481. He finished sixth in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, MacIntyre's best mark this season was at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he put up a 2.902 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished first in that tournament.

At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, MacIntyre posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 11.193, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished first in that tournament).