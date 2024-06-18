Peter Malnati betting profile: Travelers Championship

This season, Malnati's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.577 (he finished first in that tournament).

Malnati's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 4.915.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Malnati's best performance this season was at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.664 (he finished 37th in that tournament).

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Malnati recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 8.359, which ranked him third in the field. He finished first in that event.