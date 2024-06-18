PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Peter Malnati betting profile: Travelers Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Peter Malnati betting profile: Travelers Championship

    Peter Malnati enters play June 20-23 in the 2024 Travelers Championship after failing to make the cut in the same event in 2023.

    Latest odds for Malnati at the Travelers Championship.

    The Travelers Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: June 20-23, 2024
    • Location: Cromwell, CT
    • Course: TPC River Highlands
    • Par: 70 / 6,835 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Keegan Bradley

    At the Travelers Championship

    • Malnati's average finish has been 50th, and his average score 3-under, over his last seven appearances at the Travelers Championship.
    • Malnati missed the cut (with a score of 2-under) in his most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship in 2023.
    • With numbers of 0.761 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 7.288 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.036 in SG: Putting (first), Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Bradley's average driving distance was 315.6 (sixth in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (11th).

    Malnati's recent history at the Travelers Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/22/2023MC69-69-2
    6/23/20226469-68-69-74E
    6/24/20215468-70-69-71-2
    6/25/2020MC73-74+7
    6/20/20193066-70-69-70-5
    6/21/20182664-72-68-68-8

    Malnati's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Malnati has an average finish of 45th.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Malnati has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of 7-over across his last five events.
    • Peter Malnati has averaged 302.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Malnati has an average of 1.114 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Malnati is averaging -1.781 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Malnati .

    Malnati's advanced stats and rankings

    • Malnati's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.475 ranks 163rd on TOUR this season, and his 52.9% driving accuracy average ranks 166th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Malnati ranks 122nd on TOUR with a mark of -0.172.
    • On the greens, Malnati's 0.606 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 13th this season, while he averages 28.28 putts per round (24th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance113296.0302.2
    Greens in Regulation %16860.17%50.35%
    Putts Per Round2428.2828.0
    Par Breakers8724.11%18.06%
    Bogey Avoidance15217.49%22.57%

    Malnati's best finishes

    • Malnati has played 17 tournaments this season, and he has earned one win and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 17 events, he made the cut 10 times.
    • With 783 points, Malnati currently ranks 48th in the FedExCup standings.

    Malnati's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Malnati's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.577 (he finished first in that tournament).
    • Malnati's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 4.915.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Malnati's best performance this season was at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.664 (he finished 37th in that tournament).
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Malnati recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 8.359, which ranked him third in the field. He finished first in that event.
    • Malnati recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.547) at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.

    Malnati's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee163-0.475-2.041
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green122-0.172-1.547
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green710.0960.693
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting130.6061.114
    Average Strokes Gained: Total960.056-1.781

    Malnati's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC69-69-2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic969-66-67-68-1870
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-72+1--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship5267-72-70-71-84
    July 27-303M OpenMC70-75+3--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-70-1--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1171-68-66-71-12--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship5166-71-70-74-7--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-76+6--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5973-66-67-70-12--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3771-66-64-71-12--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-71-2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-70+1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-66-71-8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1469-68-69-10118
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-72+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches968-68-69-67-1266
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6870-73-66-81+26
    March 21-24Valspar Championship166-71-68-67-12500
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3668-73-67-69-316
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC82-72+10--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4973-67-71-70-312
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1965-71-62-71-1916
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6673-72-80-73+147
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC72-70E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3772-69-73-67+116
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3372-73-74-75+627
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC74-73+7--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Malnati as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

