Peter Malnati betting profile: Travelers Championship
Peter Malnati enters play June 20-23 in the 2024 Travelers Championship after failing to make the cut in the same event in 2023.
Latest odds for Malnati at the Travelers Championship.
The Travelers Championship tournament and course info
- Date: June 20-23, 2024
- Location: Cromwell, CT
- Course: TPC River Highlands
- Par: 70 / 6,835 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Keegan Bradley
At the Travelers Championship
- Malnati's average finish has been 50th, and his average score 3-under, over his last seven appearances at the Travelers Championship.
- Malnati missed the cut (with a score of 2-under) in his most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship in 2023.
- With numbers of 0.761 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 7.288 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.036 in SG: Putting (first), Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Bradley's average driving distance was 315.6 (sixth in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (11th).
Malnati's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/22/2023
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|6/23/2022
|64
|69-68-69-74
|E
|6/24/2021
|54
|68-70-69-71
|-2
|6/25/2020
|MC
|73-74
|+7
|6/20/2019
|30
|66-70-69-70
|-5
|6/21/2018
|26
|64-72-68-68
|-8
Malnati's recent performances
- In his last five events, Malnati has an average finish of 45th.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Malnati has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 7-over across his last five events.
- Peter Malnati has averaged 302.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Malnati has an average of 1.114 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Malnati is averaging -1.781 Strokes Gained: Total.
Malnati's advanced stats and rankings
- Malnati's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.475 ranks 163rd on TOUR this season, and his 52.9% driving accuracy average ranks 166th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Malnati ranks 122nd on TOUR with a mark of -0.172.
- On the greens, Malnati's 0.606 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 13th this season, while he averages 28.28 putts per round (24th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|113
|296.0
|302.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|168
|60.17%
|50.35%
|Putts Per Round
|24
|28.28
|28.0
|Par Breakers
|87
|24.11%
|18.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|152
|17.49%
|22.57%
Malnati's best finishes
- Malnati has played 17 tournaments this season, and he has earned one win and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 17 events, he made the cut 10 times.
- With 783 points, Malnati currently ranks 48th in the FedExCup standings.
Malnati's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Malnati's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.577 (he finished first in that tournament).
- Malnati's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 4.915.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Malnati's best performance this season was at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.664 (he finished 37th in that tournament).
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Malnati recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 8.359, which ranked him third in the field. He finished first in that event.
- Malnati recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.547) at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.
Malnati's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|163
|-0.475
|-2.041
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|122
|-0.172
|-1.547
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|71
|0.096
|0.693
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|13
|0.606
|1.114
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|96
|0.056
|-1.781
Malnati's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|9
|69-66-67-68
|-18
|70
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|52
|67-72-70-71
|-8
|4
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|11
|71-68-66-71
|-12
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|51
|66-71-70-74
|-7
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-76
|+6
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|59
|73-66-67-70
|-12
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|37
|71-66-64-71
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-66-71
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|14
|69-68-69
|-10
|118
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|68-68-69-67
|-12
|66
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|68
|70-73-66-81
|+2
|6
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|1
|66-71-68-67
|-12
|500
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|68-73-67-69
|-3
|16
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|82-72
|+10
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|49
|73-67-71-70
|-3
|12
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|19
|65-71-62-71
|-19
|16
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|66
|73-72-80-73
|+14
|7
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|37
|72-69-73-67
|+1
|16
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|33
|72-73-74-75
|+6
|27
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Malnati as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.