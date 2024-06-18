PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Patrick Rodgers betting profile: Travelers Championship

    Patrick Rodgers looks to fair better in the 2024 Travelers Championship than the last time he played in this tournament in 2023 when he failed to make the cut.

    Latest odds for Rodgers at the Travelers Championship.

    The Travelers Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: June 20-23, 2024
    • Location: Cromwell, CT
    • Course: TPC River Highlands
    • Par: 70 / 6,835 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Keegan Bradley

    At the Travelers Championship

    • Rodgers' average finish has been 46th, and his average score 3-under, over his last five appearances at the Travelers Championship.
    • In Rodgers' most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Keegan Bradley finished with 0.761 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in the field), 7.288 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.036 SG: Putting (first) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Bradley's average driving distance was 315.6 (sixth in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (11th).

    Rodgers' recent history at the Travelers Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/22/2023MC66-72-2
    6/24/20217665-71-74-73+3
    6/25/2020MC67-72-1
    6/21/20182669-68-67-68-8

    Rodgers' recent performances

    • Rodgers has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Rodgers has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • He has finished with an average score of -3 those three times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Patrick Rodgers has averaged 303.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Rodgers is averaging -0.872 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Rodgers has an average of -0.960 in his past five tournaments.
    Rodgers' advanced stats and rankings

    • Rodgers has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.207 this season (57th on TOUR). His average driving distance (305.2 yards) ranks 41st, while his 55.2% driving accuracy average ranks 148th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Rodgers sports a -0.226 mark (131st on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Rodgers' -0.228 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 128th on TOUR this season, and his 29.40 putts-per-round average ranks 145th. He has broken par 20.78% of the time (158th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance41305.2303.3
    Greens in Regulation %2467.78%61.11%
    Putts Per Round14529.4029.0
    Par Breakers15820.78%17.71%
    Bogey Avoidance2813.67%14.24%

    Rodgers' best finishes

    • Rodgers has not won any of the 16 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has secured one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 16 tournaments, he made the cut on 10 occasions.
    • Currently, Rodgers sits 51st in the FedExCup standings with 703 points.

    Rodgers' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Rodgers' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.268 (he finished sixth in that tournament).
    • Rodgers' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The Sentry, where his 3.151 mark ranked 10th in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rodgers' best performance this season was in May 2024 at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.508. He finished 29th in that tournament.
    • At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Rodgers recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.813). That ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Rodgers delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, a performance that ranked him sixth in the field.

    Rodgers' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee570.2070.376
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green131-0.226-1.159
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green660.1240.694
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting128-0.228-0.872
    Average Strokes Gained: Total116-0.123-0.960

    Rodgers' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC66-72-2--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC70-69-3--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-70E--
    July 27-303M Open3769-67-69-70-917
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-73E--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship5270-72-66-70-226
    August 17-20BMW Championship3771-73-70-68+272
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenW/D73+2--
    January 4-7The Sentry1469-65-70-66-22113
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii2470-66-68-66-1033
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open973-64-73-69-973
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7976-74-71+55
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC71-73+2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta666-70-68-67-1395
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2572-74-72-70E65
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-73+1--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC73-71+2--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open7467-74-73-70+42
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenW/D78+6--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage566-66-68-70-14263
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2970-70-74-72+245
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC70-76+4--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge4572-67-68-75+210
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC77-80+13--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

