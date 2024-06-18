Patrick Rodgers betting profile: Travelers Championship
1 Min Read
Patrick Rodgers looks to fair better in the 2024 Travelers Championship than the last time he played in this tournament in 2023 when he failed to make the cut.
The Travelers Championship tournament and course info
- Date: June 20-23, 2024
- Location: Cromwell, CT
- Course: TPC River Highlands
- Par: 70 / 6,835 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Keegan Bradley
At the Travelers Championship
- Rodgers' average finish has been 46th, and his average score 3-under, over his last five appearances at the Travelers Championship.
- In Rodgers' most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Keegan Bradley finished with 0.761 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in the field), 7.288 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.036 SG: Putting (first) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Bradley's average driving distance was 315.6 (sixth in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (11th).
Rodgers' recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/22/2023
|MC
|66-72
|-2
|6/24/2021
|76
|65-71-74-73
|+3
|6/25/2020
|MC
|67-72
|-1
|6/21/2018
|26
|69-68-67-68
|-8
Rodgers' recent performances
- Rodgers has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Rodgers has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has finished with an average score of -3 those three times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Patrick Rodgers has averaged 303.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Rodgers is averaging -0.872 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Rodgers has an average of -0.960 in his past five tournaments.
Rodgers' advanced stats and rankings
- Rodgers has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.207 this season (57th on TOUR). His average driving distance (305.2 yards) ranks 41st, while his 55.2% driving accuracy average ranks 148th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Rodgers sports a -0.226 mark (131st on TOUR).
- On the greens, Rodgers' -0.228 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 128th on TOUR this season, and his 29.40 putts-per-round average ranks 145th. He has broken par 20.78% of the time (158th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|41
|305.2
|303.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|24
|67.78%
|61.11%
|Putts Per Round
|145
|29.40
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|158
|20.78%
|17.71%
|Bogey Avoidance
|28
|13.67%
|14.24%
Rodgers' best finishes
- Rodgers has not won any of the 16 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has secured one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 16 tournaments, he made the cut on 10 occasions.
- Currently, Rodgers sits 51st in the FedExCup standings with 703 points.
Rodgers' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Rodgers' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.268 (he finished sixth in that tournament).
- Rodgers' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The Sentry, where his 3.151 mark ranked 10th in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rodgers' best performance this season was in May 2024 at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.508. He finished 29th in that tournament.
- At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Rodgers recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.813). That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Rodgers delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, a performance that ranked him sixth in the field.
Rodgers' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|57
|0.207
|0.376
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|131
|-0.226
|-1.159
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|66
|0.124
|0.694
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|128
|-0.228
|-0.872
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|116
|-0.123
|-0.960
Rodgers' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|66-72
|-2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|37
|69-67-69-70
|-9
|17
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-73
|E
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|52
|70-72-66-70
|-2
|26
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|37
|71-73-70-68
|+2
|72
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|W/D
|73
|+2
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|69-65-70-66
|-22
|113
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|24
|70-66-68-66
|-10
|33
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|9
|73-64-73-69
|-9
|73
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|79
|76-74-71
|+5
|5
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|6
|66-70-68-67
|-13
|95
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|25
|72-74-72-70
|E
|65
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|74
|67-74-73-70
|+4
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|W/D
|78
|+6
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|5
|66-66-68-70
|-14
|263
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|29
|70-70-74-72
|+2
|45
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|45
|72-67-68-75
|+2
|10
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-80
|+13
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.