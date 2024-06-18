Patrick Rodgers betting profile: Travelers Championship

Rodgers has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.

He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.

Over his last five tournaments, Rodgers has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.

He has finished with an average score of -3 those three times he's made the cut.

Off the tee, Patrick Rodgers has averaged 303.3 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Rodgers is averaging -0.872 Strokes Gained: Putting.