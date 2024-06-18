Patrick Cantlay betting profile: Travelers Championship
ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 07: Patrick Cantlay waves to the crowd after making a putt on the 18th hole during the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 07, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Patrick Cantlay enters play June 20-23 in the 2024 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands after a third-place finish in the U.S. Open, which was his most recent tournament.
The Travelers Championship tournament and course info
- Date: June 20-23, 2024
- Location: Cromwell, CT
- Course: TPC River Highlands
- Par: 70 / 6,835 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Keegan Bradley
At the Travelers Championship
- In his last six appearances at the Travelers Championship, Cantlay has an average finish of 12th, and an average score of 11-under.
- Cantlay last participated in the Travelers Championship in 2023, finishing fourth with a score of 19-under.
- When Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.761 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in the field), 7.288 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.036 SG: Putting (first).
- En route to his victory last year, Bradley posted an average driving distance of 315.6 (sixth in field), hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 28.00 putts per round (11th).
Cantlay's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/22/2023
|4
|65-68-61-67
|-19
|6/23/2022
|13
|64-67-63-76
|-10
|6/24/2021
|13
|68-66-70-68
|-8
|6/25/2020
|11
|66-67-69-65
|-13
|6/20/2019
|15
|66-72-65-69
|-8
|6/21/2018
|15
|69-68-65-68
|-10
Cantlay's recent performances
- Cantlay has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five events.
- Over his last five appearances, Cantlay has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has an average score relative to par of 6-under in his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Patrick Cantlay has averaged 304.2 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Cantlay is averaging 0.612 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Cantlay is averaging 3.352 Strokes Gained: Total.
Cantlay's advanced stats and rankings
- Cantlay has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.092, which ranks 77th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (299.4 yards) ranks 87th, and his 63.8% driving accuracy average ranks 68th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Cantlay ranks 88th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.053. Additionally, he ranks 149th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 62.10%.
- On the greens, Cantlay's 0.209 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 53rd on TOUR this season, and his 28.09 putts-per-round average ranks 15th. He has broken par 27.90% of the time (14th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|87
|299.4
|304.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|149
|62.10%
|44.75%
|Putts Per Round
|15
|28.09
|27.8
|Par Breakers
|14
|27.90%
|21.91%
|Bogey Avoidance
|101
|15.80%
|13.27%
Cantlay's best finishes
- Cantlay has taken part in 14 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has secured three finishes in the top-five.
- In those 14 events, he made the cut 13 times (92.9%).
- Currently, Cantlay has 1455 points, ranking him 10th in the FedExCup standings.
Cantlay's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Cantlay's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The Sentry in January 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 2.932.
- Cantlay's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he delivered a 4.487 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cantlay's best effort this season was in April 2024 at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.362. He finished third in that tournament.
- At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, Cantlay recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.170), which ranked second in the field.
- Cantlay posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.284) at The Genesis Invitational (which ranked him fourth in the field). In that tournament, he finished fourth.
Cantlay's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|77
|0.092
|-0.251
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|88
|0.053
|1.358
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|36
|0.242
|1.634
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|53
|0.209
|0.612
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|39
|0.596
|3.352
Cantlay's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|4
|65-68-61-67
|-19
|115
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|33
|70-75-67-73
|+1
|22
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|2
|68-67-66-64
|-29
|0
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|15
|68-68-71-67
|-6
|200
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|5
|69-68-68-66
|-9
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|12
|66-68-68-67
|-23
|150
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|52
|64-66-67-76
|-15
|7
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|65-73-74-75
|-1
|5
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|11
|64-70-71
|-11
|155
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|4
|64-65-70-72
|-13
|300
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|74-72-70-74
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|68
|72-70-73-75
|+2
|6
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|22
|71-75-70-76
|+4
|73
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|3
|67-66-68-68
|-15
|338
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|65-67-68-70
|-18
|9
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|29
|73-72-72-69
|+2
|45
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|53
|70-68-73-68
|-5
|10
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|3
|65-71-70-70
|-4
|338
All stats in this article are accurate for Cantlay as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.