Patrick Cantlay betting profile: Travelers Championship

This season, Cantlay's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The Sentry in January 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 2.932.

Cantlay's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he delivered a 4.487 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cantlay's best effort this season was in April 2024 at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.362. He finished third in that tournament.

At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, Cantlay recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.170), which ranked second in the field.