Justin Rose betting profile: Travelers Championship
Justin Rose placed 36th in the Travelers Championship in 2021, shooting a 4-under on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher June 20-23 in Cromwell, CT, at TPC River Highlands .
The Travelers Championship tournament and course info
- Date: June 20-23, 2024
- Location: Cromwell, CT
- Course: TPC River Highlands
- Par: 70 / 6,835 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Keegan Bradley
At the Travelers Championship
- Rose's average finish has been 36th, and his average score 4-under, over his last two appearances at the Travelers Championship.
- In Rose's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2021, he finished 36th after posting a score of 4-under.
- When Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.761 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in the field), 7.288 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.036 SG: Putting (first).
- En route to his victory last year, Bradley posted an average driving distance of 315.6 (sixth in field), hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 28 putts per round (11th).
Rose's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/24/2021
|36
|70-63-74-69
|-4
|6/25/2020
|MC
|67-73
|E
Rose's recent performances
- Rose has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
- Rose has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 2-under.
- Justin Rose has averaged 302.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Rose is averaging -0.406 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Rose is averaging 0.554 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rose's advanced stats and rankings
- Rose's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.087 ranks 111th on TOUR this season, and his 66.3% driving accuracy average ranks 40th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Rose ranks 146th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.359, while he ranks 156th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 61.73%.
- On the greens, Rose's 0.112 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 73rd on TOUR this season, and his 28.29 putts-per-round average ranks 25th. He has broken par 21.23% of the time (153rd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|102
|297.2
|302.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|156
|61.73%
|60.42%
|Putts Per Round
|25
|28.29
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|153
|21.23%
|20.49%
|Bogey Avoidance
|21
|13.21%
|15.97%
Rose's best finishes
- Rose hasn't won any of the 14 tournaments he has played this season, though he has collected one top-10 finish.
- In those 14 events, he made the cut nine times (64.3%).
- Currently, Rose sits 74th in the FedExCup standings with 500 points.
Rose's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Rose's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where his 2.157 mark ranked 17th in the field.
- Rose's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he posted a 5.900 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 32nd in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rose's best performance this season was in January 2024 at The Sentry, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 1.593. He finished 40th in that tournament.
- At The Sentry in January 2024, Rose posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.839). That ranked 15th in the field.
- Rose posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.337) at the Charles Schwab Challenge (May 2024), which ranked him 32nd in the field. He finished 32nd in that tournament.
Rose's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|111
|-0.087
|0.106
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|146
|-0.359
|0.918
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|88
|0.032
|-0.064
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|73
|0.112
|-0.406
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|129
|-0.302
|0.554
Rose's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|20
|76-67-61-68
|-8
|168
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|22
|70-65-68-73
|-4
|156
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|8
|72-71-68-66
|-11
|--
|December 8-10
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|9
|58-72-66
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|40
|71-69-75-61
|-16
|20
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|67-70-67-70
|-6
|5
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|69-71-74-73
|-1
|5
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|11
|68-71-66
|-11
|155
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|64
|69-71-73-70
|-1
|4
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|72-77
|+5
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|73-78
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|44
|70-73-66-71
|-4
|16
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|52
|74-68-79-71
|+8
|11
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|6
|70-67-64-69
|-14
|263
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|32
|70-71-66-73
|E
|22
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|80-73
|+9
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Rose as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.