3H AGO

Justin Rose betting profile: Travelers Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Justin Rose placed 36th in the Travelers Championship in 2021, shooting a 4-under on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher June 20-23 in Cromwell, CT, at TPC River Highlands .

    Latest odds for Rose at the Travelers Championship.

    The Travelers Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: June 20-23, 2024
    • Location: Cromwell, CT
    • Course: TPC River Highlands
    • Par: 70 / 6,835 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Keegan Bradley

    At the Travelers Championship

    • Rose's average finish has been 36th, and his average score 4-under, over his last two appearances at the Travelers Championship.
    • In Rose's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2021, he finished 36th after posting a score of 4-under.
    • When Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.761 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in the field), 7.288 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.036 SG: Putting (first).
    • En route to his victory last year, Bradley posted an average driving distance of 315.6 (sixth in field), hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 28 putts per round (11th).

    Rose's recent history at the Travelers Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/24/20213670-63-74-69-4
    6/25/2020MC67-73E

    Rose's recent performances

    • Rose has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
    • Rose has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 2-under.
    • Justin Rose has averaged 302.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Rose is averaging -0.406 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Rose is averaging 0.554 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Rose .

    Rose's advanced stats and rankings

    • Rose's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.087 ranks 111th on TOUR this season, and his 66.3% driving accuracy average ranks 40th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Rose ranks 146th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.359, while he ranks 156th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 61.73%.
    • On the greens, Rose's 0.112 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 73rd on TOUR this season, and his 28.29 putts-per-round average ranks 25th. He has broken par 21.23% of the time (153rd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance102297.2302.4
    Greens in Regulation %15661.73%60.42%
    Putts Per Round2528.2928.4
    Par Breakers15321.23%20.49%
    Bogey Avoidance2113.21%15.97%

    Rose's best finishes

    • Rose hasn't won any of the 14 tournaments he has played this season, though he has collected one top-10 finish.
    • In those 14 events, he made the cut nine times (64.3%).
    • Currently, Rose sits 74th in the FedExCup standings with 500 points.

    Rose's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Rose's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where his 2.157 mark ranked 17th in the field.
    • Rose's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he posted a 5.900 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 32nd in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rose's best performance this season was in January 2024 at The Sentry, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 1.593. He finished 40th in that tournament.
    • At The Sentry in January 2024, Rose posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.839). That ranked 15th in the field.
    • Rose posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.337) at the Charles Schwab Challenge (May 2024), which ranked him 32nd in the field. He finished 32nd in that tournament.

    Rose's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee111-0.0870.106
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green146-0.3590.918
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green880.032-0.064
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting730.112-0.406
    Average Strokes Gained: Total129-0.3020.554

    Rose's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-70E--
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC74-74+6--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2076-67-61-68-8168
    August 17-20BMW Championship2270-65-68-73-4156
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge872-71-68-66-11--
    December 8-10Grant Thornton Invitational958-72-66E--
    January 4-7The Sentry4071-69-75-61-1620
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5767-70-67-70-65
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5669-71-74-73-15
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1168-71-66-11155
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6469-71-73-70-14
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC72-77+5--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC70-77+3--
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC73-78+7--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4470-73-66-71-416
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship5274-68-79-71+811
    May 16-19PGA Championship670-67-64-69-14263
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3270-71-66-73E22
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC80-73+9--
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC73-73+6--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rose as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

