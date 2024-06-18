Justin Rose betting profile: Travelers Championship

This season Rose's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where his 2.157 mark ranked 17th in the field.

Rose's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he posted a 5.900 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 32nd in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rose's best performance this season was in January 2024 at The Sentry, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 1.593. He finished 40th in that tournament.

At The Sentry in January 2024, Rose posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.839). That ranked 15th in the field.