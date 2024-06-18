3H AGO
Nick Taylor betting profile: Travelers Championship
Nick Taylor looks to perform better in the 2024 Travelers Championship than the last time he played in this event in 2021 when he missed the cut.
The Travelers Championship tournament and course info
- Date: June 20-23, 2024
- Location: Cromwell, CT
- Course: TPC River Highlands
- Par: 70 / 6,835 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Keegan Bradley
At the Travelers Championship
- Over his last four trips to the Travelers Championship, Taylor has an average score of even-par, with an average finish of 71st.
- Taylor last participated in the Travelers Championship in 2021, missing the cut with a score of 2-over.
- With numbers of 0.761 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 7.288 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.036 in SG: Putting (first), Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Bradley's average driving distance was 315.6 (sixth in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (11th).
Taylor's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/24/2021
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|6/20/2019
|71
|69-69-72
|E
|6/21/2018
|MC
|72-73
|+5
Taylor's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Taylor has an average finish of 35th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Taylor has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He has finished with an average score of 6 those two times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Nick Taylor has averaged 293.8 yards in his past five starts.
- Taylor is averaging -1.586 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Taylor is averaging -1.128 Strokes Gained: Total.
Taylor's advanced stats and rankings
- Taylor's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.144 ranks 125th on TOUR this season, and his 63.1% driving accuracy average ranks 73rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Taylor ranks 63rd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.216. Additionally, he ranks 160th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 61.22%.
- On the greens, Taylor has registered a 0.205 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 55th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 31st with a putts-per-round average of 28.31, and he ranks 52nd by breaking par 25.38% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|153
|290.0
|293.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|160
|61.22%
|53.97%
|Putts Per Round
|31
|28.31
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|52
|25.38%
|14.29%
|Bogey Avoidance
|156
|17.76%
|22.22%
Taylor's best finishes
- Taylor has participated in 17 tournaments this season, winning one of them. He has also earned three finishes in the top-10.
- In those 17 tournaments, he made the cut on 12 occasions.
- With 945 points, Taylor currently ranks 37th in the FedExCup standings.
Taylor's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship, where his 1.038 mark ranked 33rd in the field.
- Taylor put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 5.655.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Taylor posted his best effort this season at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking in the field at 4.781. In that event, he missed the cut.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Taylor posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.934 (his best mark this season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished in that tournament.
- Taylor recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (16.258) at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.
Taylor's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|125
|-0.144
|-0.204
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|63
|0.216
|-1.516
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|89
|0.030
|2.178
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|55
|0.205
|-1.586
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|68
|0.307
|-1.128
Taylor's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|19
|68-70-65-71
|-6
|42
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|24
|71-68-68-66
|-7
|130
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|47
|71-72-74-73
|+10
|40
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|25
|71-67-69-72
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|13
|65-67-69-67
|-16
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|68-73-69-70
|E
|--
|December 8-10
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|8
|58-70-67
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|52
|69-69-73-70
|-11
|11
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|7
|69-67-65-65
|-14
|85
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-67-70
|-11
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|71
|71-77-68
|E
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|1
|60-70-68-65
|-23
|500
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|39
|70-69-70-74
|-1
|20
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|12
|69-71-74-71
|-3
|133
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|26
|66-68-76-70
|-8
|60
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|64
|68-74-75-70
|+3
|4
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|77-81
|+14
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|49
|71-70-69-71
|-3
|12
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|10
|63-69-64-71
|-21
|46
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|43
|71-69-75-75
|+6
|17
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|27
|73-73-74-73
|+5
|53
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
