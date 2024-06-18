PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Nick Taylor betting profile: Travelers Championship

Nick Taylor betting profile: Travelers Championship

    Nick Taylor looks to perform better in the 2024 Travelers Championship than the last time he played in this event in 2021 when he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Taylor at the Travelers Championship.

    The Travelers Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: June 20-23, 2024
    • Location: Cromwell, CT
    • Course: TPC River Highlands
    • Par: 70 / 6,835 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Keegan Bradley

    At the Travelers Championship

    • Over his last four trips to the Travelers Championship, Taylor has an average score of even-par, with an average finish of 71st.
    • Taylor last participated in the Travelers Championship in 2021, missing the cut with a score of 2-over.
    • With numbers of 0.761 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 7.288 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.036 in SG: Putting (first), Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Bradley's average driving distance was 315.6 (sixth in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (11th).

    Taylor's recent history at the Travelers Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/24/2021MC70-72+2
    6/20/20197169-69-72E
    6/21/2018MC72-73+5

    Taylor's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Taylor has an average finish of 35th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • Taylor has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • He has finished with an average score of 6 those two times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Nick Taylor has averaged 293.8 yards in his past five starts.
    • Taylor is averaging -1.586 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Taylor is averaging -1.128 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Taylor .

    Taylor's advanced stats and rankings

    • Taylor's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.144 ranks 125th on TOUR this season, and his 63.1% driving accuracy average ranks 73rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Taylor ranks 63rd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.216. Additionally, he ranks 160th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 61.22%.
    • On the greens, Taylor has registered a 0.205 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 55th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 31st with a putts-per-round average of 28.31, and he ranks 52nd by breaking par 25.38% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance153290.0293.8
    Greens in Regulation %16061.22%53.97%
    Putts Per Round3128.3129.3
    Par Breakers5225.38%14.29%
    Bogey Avoidance15617.76%22.22%

    Taylor's best finishes

    • Taylor has participated in 17 tournaments this season, winning one of them. He has also earned three finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 17 tournaments, he made the cut on 12 occasions.
    • With 945 points, Taylor currently ranks 37th in the FedExCup standings.

    Taylor's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship, where his 1.038 mark ranked 33rd in the field.
    • Taylor put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 5.655.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Taylor posted his best effort this season at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking in the field at 4.781. In that event, he missed the cut.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Taylor posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.934 (his best mark this season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished in that tournament.
    • Taylor recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (16.258) at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.

    Taylor's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee125-0.144-0.204
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green630.216-1.516
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green890.0302.178
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting550.205-1.586
    Average Strokes Gained: Total680.307-1.128

    Taylor's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC72-74+4--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open1968-70-65-71-642
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC73-75+6--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2471-68-68-66-7130
    August 17-20BMW Championship4771-72-74-73+1040
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2571-67-69-72-1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1365-67-69-67-16--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2168-73-69-70E--
    December 8-10Grant Thornton Invitational858-70-67E--
    January 4-7The Sentry5269-69-73-70-1111
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii769-67-65-65-1485
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-67-70-11--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7171-77-68E5
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open160-70-68-65-23500
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3970-69-70-74-120
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1269-71-74-71-3133
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship2666-68-76-70-860
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6468-74-75-70+34
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC77-81+14--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4971-70-69-71-312
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1063-69-64-71-2146
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4371-69-75-75+617
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC72-71+1--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-71+3--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2773-73-74-73+553
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC74-74+8--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

