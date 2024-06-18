Nick Taylor betting profile: Travelers Championship

In his last five tournaments, Taylor has an average finish of 35th.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.

Taylor has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

He has finished with an average score of 6 those two times he's made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, Nick Taylor has averaged 293.8 yards in his past five starts.

Taylor is averaging -1.586 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.