Nick Dunlap betting profile: Travelers Championship
In his most recent tournament, Nick Dunlap missed the cut at the U.S. Open. He'll be after better results June 20-23 in Cromwell, CT, at the 2024 Travelers Championship.
The Travelers Championship tournament and course info
- Date: June 20-23, 2024
- Location: Cromwell, CT
- Course: TPC River Highlands
- Par: 70 / 6,835 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Keegan Bradley
At the Travelers Championship
- In the past five years, this is Dunlap's first time playing at the Travelers Championship.
- Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.761 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 7.288 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.036 in SG: Putting (first).
- Bradley also posted numbers of 315.6 in average driving distance (sixth in field), 83.33% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 28 putts per round (11th).
Dunlap's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Dunlap has finished in the top 20 once.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.
- Dunlap has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
- He has finished with an average score of -4 those three times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Nick Dunlap has averaged 307.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Dunlap is averaging 1.458 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Dunlap has an average of 1.439 in his past five tournaments.
Dunlap's advanced stats and rankings
- Dunlap has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.401 this season, which ranks 156th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (304.3 yards) ranks 48th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Dunlap sports a -0.146 average that ranks 119th on TOUR. He ranks 175th with a 58.54% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Dunlap's 0.262 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 46th on TOUR this season, and his 28.22 putts-per-round average ranks 21st. He has broken par 26.56% of the time (28th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|48
|304.3
|307.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|175
|58.54%
|60.07%
|Putts Per Round
|21
|28.22
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|28
|26.56%
|23.96%
|Bogey Avoidance
|159
|17.89%
|17.36%
Dunlap's best finishes
- Dunlap has played 14 tournaments this season, winning one of them. He has also come away with .
- In those 14 tournaments, he had a 64.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (nine cuts made).
- With 332 points, Dunlap currently ranks 93rd in the FedExCup standings.
Dunlap's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Dunlap's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where his 2.357 mark ranked 16th in the field.
- Dunlap produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (June 2024), ranking ninth in the field with a mark of 4.317.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dunlap's best performance this season was in April 2024 at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 2.103. He finished 69th in that event.
- At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, Dunlap delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.969, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished 12th in that tournament).
- Dunlap posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024. That ranked 11th in the field.
Dunlap's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|156
|-0.401
|-0.293
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|119
|-0.146
|1.152
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|119
|-0.104
|-0.879
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|46
|0.262
|1.458
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|139
|-0.390
|1.439
Dunlap's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|1
|64-65-60-70
|-29
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|80
|76-74-73
|+7
|4
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|53
|67-70-71-71
|-5
|7
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|48
|72-74-75-71
|+4
|14
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|11
|68-71-63-69
|-9
|65
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|69
|75-73-68-74
|+6
|6
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|66-67-67-70
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|24
|69-72-72-72
|+1
|70
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|12
|70-73-70-75
|E
|145
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Dunlap as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.