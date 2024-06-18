Nick Dunlap betting profile: Travelers Championship

This season Dunlap's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where his 2.357 mark ranked 16th in the field.

Dunlap produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (June 2024), ranking ninth in the field with a mark of 4.317.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dunlap's best performance this season was in April 2024 at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 2.103. He finished 69th in that event.

At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, Dunlap delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.969, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished 12th in that tournament).