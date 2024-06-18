Michael Thorbjornsen betting profile: Travelers Championship
Michael Thorbjornsen enters the 2024 Travelers Championship June 20-23 coming off a 17th-place finish in the John Deere Classic in his last competition.
The Travelers Championship tournament and course info
- Date: June 20-23, 2024
- Location: Cromwell, CT
- Course: TPC River Highlands
- Par: 70 / 6,835 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Keegan Bradley
At the Travelers Championship
- Thorbjornsen's average finish has been fourth, and his average score 15-under, over his last two appearances at the Travelers Championship.
- In 2023, Thorbjornsen failed to make the cut (with a score of 3-over) in his most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship.
- When Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.761 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in the field), 7.288 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.036 SG: Putting (first).
- Bradley's average driving distance was 315.6 (sixth in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 28 putts per round (11th) en route to his win last year.
Thorbjornsen's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/22/2023
|MC
|77-66
|+3
|6/23/2022
|4
|68-65-66-66
|-15
Thorbjornsen's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Thorbjornsen has finished in the top 20 once.
- He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
- Thorbjornsen has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- He posted a final score of -14 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five events.
- Off the tee, Michael Thorbjornsen has averaged 315.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Thorbjornsen has an average of -1.308 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Thorbjornsen is averaging -1.931 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Thorbjornsen's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|318.3
|315.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|66.11%
|67.59%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.10
|30.2
|Par Breakers
|-
|23.33%
|21.30%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|17.78%
|18.06%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Thorbjornsen's best finishes
- Thorbjornsen did not secure a top-10 finish last season (he participated in four tournaments).
- In those four events, he made the cut one time.
- Last season Thorbjornsen had his best performance at the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run. He shot 14-under and finished 17th (seven shots back of the winner).
Thorbjornsen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.137
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.041
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.720
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.308
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.931
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Thorbjornsen's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|77-66
|+3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|17
|73-63-66-68
|-14
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Thorbjornsen as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
