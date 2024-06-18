Max Homa betting profile: Travelers Championship

This season, Homa delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at The Sentry (January 2024), ranking fourth in the field at 3.081.

Homa's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, as he delivered a 4.360 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 22nd in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Homa's best effort this season was at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he produced a 3.609 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished eighth in that tournament.

At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, Homa posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.465, which was his best so far this season. That ranked third in the field.