Max Homa betting profile: Travelers Championship

    Max Homa looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club when he tees off in Cromwell, CT, for the 2024 Travelers Championship .

    Latest odds for Homa at the Travelers Championship.

    The Travelers Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: June 20-23, 2024
    • Location: Cromwell, CT
    • Course: TPC River Highlands
    • Par: 70 / 6,835 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Keegan Bradley

    At the Travelers Championship

    • Over Homa's last four visits to the the Travelers Championship, he has missed the cut each time.
    • Homa last participated in the Travelers Championship in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 3-under.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Keegan Bradley posted numbers of 0.761 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 7.288 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.036 in SG: Putting (first).
    • Bradley's average driving distance was 315.6 (sixth in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 28 putts per round (11th) en route to his win last year.

    Homa's recent history at the Travelers Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/22/2023MC72-65-3
    6/24/2021MC69-71E
    6/25/2020MC71-67-2
    6/20/2019MC70-69-1

    Homa's recent performances

    • Homa has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Homa has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 3-under in his last five events.
    • Max Homa has averaged 303.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Homa has an average of -0.074 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Homa is averaging 1.831 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Homa's advanced stats and rankings

    • Homa has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.163, which ranks 127th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (300.1 yards) ranks 77th, and his 61% driving accuracy average ranks 98th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Homa ranks 50th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.284. Additionally, he ranks 118th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.84%.
    • On the greens, Homa's 0.060 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 81st on TOUR this season, and his 28.57 putts-per-round average ranks 54th. He has broken par 21.59% of the time (147th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance77300.1303.6
    Greens in Regulation %11863.84%59.03%
    Putts Per Round5428.5728.4
    Par Breakers14721.59%18.40%
    Bogey Avoidance2513.52%17.01%

    Homa's best finishes

    • Homa hasn't won any of the 15 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has earned one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 15 tournaments, he made the cut on 12 occasions.
    • Currently, Homa has 1167 points, ranking him 21st in the FedExCup standings.

    Homa's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Homa delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at The Sentry (January 2024), ranking fourth in the field at 3.081.
    • Homa's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, as he delivered a 4.360 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 22nd in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Homa's best effort this season was at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he produced a 3.609 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished eighth in that tournament.
    • At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, Homa posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.465, which was his best so far this season. That ranked third in the field.
    • Homa delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.367) at the Farmers Insurance Open, which was held in January 2024. That performance ranked sixth in the field (he finished 13th in that tournament).

    Homa's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee127-0.163-1.109
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green500.2841.493
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green190.3221.522
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting810.060-0.074
    Average Strokes Gained: Total470.5041.831

    Homa's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC72-65-3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic2169-68-69-67-1541
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open1266-68-67-72-756
    July 20-22The Open Championship1068-73-70-69-477
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship668-66-65-70-11323
    August 17-20BMW Championship568-62-71-68-11420
    August 24-27TOUR Championship970-67-69-68-6--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship770-66-70-69-13--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1369-73-71-69-6--
    January 4-7The Sentry1467-69-68-66-22113
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open1370-70-71-69-853
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am6669-73-72-26
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-69E--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1673-65-70-69-7115
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard871-69-71-73-4191
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6468-75-74-71E7
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2568-74-72-70-430
    April 11-14Masters Tournament367-71-73-73-4325
    April 18-21RBC Heritage5571-70-66-75-210
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship869-70-72-69-4213
    May 16-19PGA Championship3568-70-69-69-824
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC78-69+7--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2271-73-72-76+480
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC71-75+6--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Homa as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

