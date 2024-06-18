Max Homa betting profile: Travelers Championship
Max Homa looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club when he tees off in Cromwell, CT, for the 2024 Travelers Championship .
The Travelers Championship tournament and course info
- Date: June 20-23, 2024
- Location: Cromwell, CT
- Course: TPC River Highlands
- Par: 70 / 6,835 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Keegan Bradley
At the Travelers Championship
- Over Homa's last four visits to the the Travelers Championship, he has missed the cut each time.
- Homa last participated in the Travelers Championship in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 3-under.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Keegan Bradley posted numbers of 0.761 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 7.288 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.036 in SG: Putting (first).
- Bradley's average driving distance was 315.6 (sixth in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 28 putts per round (11th) en route to his win last year.
Homa's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/22/2023
|MC
|72-65
|-3
|6/24/2021
|MC
|69-71
|E
|6/25/2020
|MC
|71-67
|-2
|6/20/2019
|MC
|70-69
|-1
Homa's recent performances
- Homa has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Homa has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 3-under in his last five events.
- Max Homa has averaged 303.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Homa has an average of -0.074 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Homa is averaging 1.831 Strokes Gained: Total.
Homa's advanced stats and rankings
- Homa has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.163, which ranks 127th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (300.1 yards) ranks 77th, and his 61% driving accuracy average ranks 98th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Homa ranks 50th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.284. Additionally, he ranks 118th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.84%.
- On the greens, Homa's 0.060 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 81st on TOUR this season, and his 28.57 putts-per-round average ranks 54th. He has broken par 21.59% of the time (147th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|77
|300.1
|303.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|118
|63.84%
|59.03%
|Putts Per Round
|54
|28.57
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|147
|21.59%
|18.40%
|Bogey Avoidance
|25
|13.52%
|17.01%
Homa's best finishes
- Homa hasn't won any of the 15 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has earned one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 15 tournaments, he made the cut on 12 occasions.
- Currently, Homa has 1167 points, ranking him 21st in the FedExCup standings.
Homa's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Homa delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at The Sentry (January 2024), ranking fourth in the field at 3.081.
- Homa's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, as he delivered a 4.360 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 22nd in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Homa's best effort this season was at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he produced a 3.609 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished eighth in that tournament.
- At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, Homa posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.465, which was his best so far this season. That ranked third in the field.
- Homa delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.367) at the Farmers Insurance Open, which was held in January 2024. That performance ranked sixth in the field (he finished 13th in that tournament).
Homa's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|127
|-0.163
|-1.109
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|50
|0.284
|1.493
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|19
|0.322
|1.522
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|81
|0.060
|-0.074
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|47
|0.504
|1.831
Homa's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|72-65
|-3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|21
|69-68-69-67
|-15
|41
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|12
|66-68-67-72
|-7
|56
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|10
|68-73-70-69
|-4
|77
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|6
|68-66-65-70
|-11
|323
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|5
|68-62-71-68
|-11
|420
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|9
|70-67-69-68
|-6
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|7
|70-66-70-69
|-13
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|13
|69-73-71-69
|-6
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|67-69-68-66
|-22
|113
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|70-70-71-69
|-8
|53
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|66
|69-73-72
|-2
|6
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|16
|73-65-70-69
|-7
|115
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|8
|71-69-71-73
|-4
|191
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|64
|68-75-74-71
|E
|7
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|68-74-72-70
|-4
|30
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|3
|67-71-73-73
|-4
|325
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|55
|71-70-66-75
|-2
|10
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|8
|69-70-72-69
|-4
|213
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|35
|68-70-69-69
|-8
|24
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|78-69
|+7
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|22
|71-73-72-76
|+4
|80
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Homa as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.