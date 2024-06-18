Matthieu Pavon betting profile: Travelers Championship

Over his last five appearances, Pavon has finished in the top five once.

He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.

Pavon has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.

He has an average score relative to par of 4-over in his last five events.

Matthieu Pavon has averaged 297.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Pavon has an average of -1.618 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.