3H AGO

Matthieu Pavon betting profile: Travelers Championship

1 Min Read

PINEHURST, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 13: Matthieu Pavon of France lines up a putt on the 15th green during the first round of the 124th U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort on June 13, 2024 in Pinehurst, North Carolina. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    Matthieu Pavon will play June 20-23 in Cromwell, CT, at the 2024 Travelers Championship. In his most recent tournament he finished fifth in the U.S. Open, shooting 3-under at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club.

    Latest odds for Pavon at the Travelers Championship.

    The Travelers Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: June 20-23, 2024
    • Location: Cromwell, CT
    • Course: TPC River Highlands
    • Par: 70 / 6,835 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Keegan Bradley

    At the Travelers Championship

    • Pavon is competing at the Travelers Championship for the first time in the past five years.
    • Keegan Bradley finished with 0.761 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in the field), 7.288 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.036 SG: Putting (first) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Bradley's average driving distance was 315.6 (sixth in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 28 putts per round (11th) en route to his win last year.

    Pavon's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Pavon has finished in the top five once.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
    • Pavon has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 4-over in his last five events.
    • Matthieu Pavon has averaged 297.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Pavon has an average of -1.618 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Pavon is averaging -3.999 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Pavon .

    Pavon's advanced stats and rankings

    • Pavon has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.023 this season, which ranks 91st on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (298.1 yards) ranks 97th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Pavon has a 0.347 average that ranks 38th on TOUR. He ranks 105th with a 64.36% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Pavon has delivered a 0.189 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 61st on TOUR, while he ranks 120th with a putts-per-round average of 29.10. He has broken par 23.85% of the time (103rd on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance97298.1297.9
    Greens in Regulation %10564.36%57.64%
    Putts Per Round12029.1029.8
    Par Breakers10323.85%15.28%
    Bogey Avoidance10315.85%19.79%

    Pavon's best finishes

    • Pavon has taken part in 13 tournaments this season, taking home the win in one of them. He has also come away with three finishes in the top-five and four finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 13 events, he made the cut 10 times (76.9%).
    • Currently, Pavon sits 11th in the FedExCup standings with 1445 points.

    Pavon's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Pavon posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking in the field at 2.349.
    • Pavon's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.394 (he finished first in that tournament).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pavon's best effort this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked 47th in the field with a mark of -0.317.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Pavon delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.965), which ranked fifth in the field.
    • Pavon delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.639) in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.

    Pavon's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee910.023-1.151
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green380.3470.469
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green162-0.378-1.699
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting610.189-1.618
    Average Strokes Gained: Total820.181-3.999

    Pavon's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-69+1--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii766-66-67-67-1485
    January 18-21The American Express3967-66-68-70-1714
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open169-65-72-69-13500
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am365-70-66-15350
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2867-68-70-70-927
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5274-68-76-76+612
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC70-77+3--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament1270-73-74-72+1140
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4969-73-70-69-312
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6776-74-74-77+177
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC76-77+11--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC77-75+8--
    June 13-16U.S. Open567-70-69-71-3300

    All stats in this article are accurate for Pavon as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

