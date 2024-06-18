Matthieu Pavon betting profile: Travelers Championship
1 Min Read
PINEHURST, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 13: Matthieu Pavon of France lines up a putt on the 15th green during the first round of the 124th U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort on June 13, 2024 in Pinehurst, North Carolina. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Matthieu Pavon will play June 20-23 in Cromwell, CT, at the 2024 Travelers Championship. In his most recent tournament he finished fifth in the U.S. Open, shooting 3-under at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club.
The Travelers Championship tournament and course info
- Date: June 20-23, 2024
- Location: Cromwell, CT
- Course: TPC River Highlands
- Par: 70 / 6,835 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Keegan Bradley
At the Travelers Championship
- Pavon is competing at the Travelers Championship for the first time in the past five years.
- Keegan Bradley finished with 0.761 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in the field), 7.288 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.036 SG: Putting (first) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Bradley's average driving distance was 315.6 (sixth in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 28 putts per round (11th) en route to his win last year.
Pavon's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Pavon has finished in the top five once.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
- Pavon has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.
- He has an average score relative to par of 4-over in his last five events.
- Matthieu Pavon has averaged 297.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Pavon has an average of -1.618 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Pavon is averaging -3.999 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Pavon's advanced stats and rankings
- Pavon has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.023 this season, which ranks 91st on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (298.1 yards) ranks 97th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Pavon has a 0.347 average that ranks 38th on TOUR. He ranks 105th with a 64.36% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Pavon has delivered a 0.189 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 61st on TOUR, while he ranks 120th with a putts-per-round average of 29.10. He has broken par 23.85% of the time (103rd on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|97
|298.1
|297.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|105
|64.36%
|57.64%
|Putts Per Round
|120
|29.10
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|103
|23.85%
|15.28%
|Bogey Avoidance
|103
|15.85%
|19.79%
Pavon's best finishes
- Pavon has taken part in 13 tournaments this season, taking home the win in one of them. He has also come away with three finishes in the top-five and four finishes in the top-10.
- In those 13 events, he made the cut 10 times (76.9%).
- Currently, Pavon sits 11th in the FedExCup standings with 1445 points.
Pavon's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Pavon posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking in the field at 2.349.
- Pavon's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.394 (he finished first in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pavon's best effort this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked 47th in the field with a mark of -0.317.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Pavon delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.965), which ranked fifth in the field.
- Pavon delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.639) in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
Pavon's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|91
|0.023
|-1.151
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|38
|0.347
|0.469
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|162
|-0.378
|-1.699
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|61
|0.189
|-1.618
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|82
|0.181
|-3.999
Pavon's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|7
|66-66-67-67
|-14
|85
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|67-66-68-70
|-17
|14
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|1
|69-65-72-69
|-13
|500
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|3
|65-70-66
|-15
|350
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|67-68-70-70
|-9
|27
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|52
|74-68-76-76
|+6
|12
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|12
|70-73-74-72
|+1
|140
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|49
|69-73-70-69
|-3
|12
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|67
|76-74-74-77
|+17
|7
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-77
|+11
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|5
|67-70-69-71
|-3
|300
All stats in this article are accurate for Pavon as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.