Matt Fitzpatrick betting profile: Travelers Championship
In his most recent competition at the U.S. Open, Matt Fitzpatrick ended the weekend at 13-over, good for a 64th-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 Travelers Championship June 20-23 trying for a higher finish.
The Travelers Championship tournament and course info
- Date: June 20-23, 2024
- Location: Cromwell, CT
- Course: TPC River Highlands
- Par: 70 / 6,835 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Keegan Bradley
At the Travelers Championship
- In his last two appearances at the Travelers Championship, Fitzpatrick has an average finish of 49th, and an average score of 8-under.
- Fitzpatrick finished 49th (with a score of 8-under) in his most recent go-round at the Travelers Championship (in 2023).
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Keegan Bradley posted numbers of 0.761 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 7.288 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.036 in SG: Putting (first).
- En route to his victory last year, Bradley posted an average driving distance of 315.6 (sixth in field), hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 28 putts per round (11th).
Fitzpatrick's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/22/2023
|49
|67-67-70-68
|-8
|6/25/2020
|MC
|70-68
|-2
Fitzpatrick's recent performances
- Fitzpatrick has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Fitzpatrick has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has carded an average score of even-par over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Matt Fitzpatrick has averaged 302.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Fitzpatrick is averaging -0.435 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Fitzpatrick is averaging 0.433 Strokes Gained: Total.
Fitzpatrick's advanced stats and rankings
- Fitzpatrick has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.077 this season, which ranks 82nd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (300.9 yards) ranks 69th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Fitzpatrick ranks 89th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.028. Additionally, he ranks 112th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.05%.
- On the greens, Fitzpatrick's 0.271 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 43rd this season, while he averages 28.29 putts per round (25th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|69
|300.9
|302.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|112
|64.05%
|42.90%
|Putts Per Round
|25
|28.29
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|46
|25.60%
|20.68%
|Bogey Avoidance
|64
|14.71%
|15.74%
Fitzpatrick's best finishes
- Fitzpatrick hasn't won any of the 16 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has secured two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 16 events, he made the cut 12 times (75%).
- Currently, Fitzpatrick ranks 34th in the FedExCup standings with 1026 points.
Fitzpatrick's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Fitzpatrick's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he produced a 3.987 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 15th in that tournament.
- Fitzpatrick's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he posted a 4.406 mark, which ranked him 17th in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fitzpatrick posted his best mark this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 14th in the field at 3.330. In that event, he finished 10th.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Fitzpatrick recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (7.295, which ranked second in the field). In that tournament, he finished fifth.
- Fitzpatrick delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.126) in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship. That ranked fifth in the field.
Fitzpatrick's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|82
|0.077
|0.614
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|89
|0.028
|-0.631
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|73
|0.092
|0.885
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|43
|0.271
|-0.435
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|51
|0.468
|0.433
Fitzpatrick's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|49
|67-67-70-68
|-8
|9
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|41
|72-72-67-75
|+2
|13
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|66
|73-68-71-72
|+4
|14
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|2
|66-67-66-66
|-15
|980
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|9
|67-68-71-68
|-6
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|4
|70-68-65-70
|-15
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|69-64-69-68
|-22
|113
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|69-68-76
|-3
|8
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|15
|69-66-70-68
|-11
|54
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|21
|70-67-70-67
|-10
|37
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|5
|66-69-68-69
|-16
|300
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|10
|71-74-70-67
|-6
|68
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|22
|71-73-73-75
|+4
|73
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|28
|70-66-70-70
|-8
|50
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|66-68-65-69
|-20
|31
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|52
|74-73-78-67
|+8
|11
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|5
|73-70-74-69
|-2
|275
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|64
|73-72-79-69
|+13
|7
All stats in this article are accurate for Fitzpatrick as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.