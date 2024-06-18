PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Matt Fitzpatrick betting profile: Travelers Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matt Fitzpatrick betting profile: Travelers Championship

    In his most recent competition at the U.S. Open, Matt Fitzpatrick ended the weekend at 13-over, good for a 64th-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 Travelers Championship June 20-23 trying for a higher finish.

    Latest odds for Fitzpatrick at the Travelers Championship.

    The Travelers Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: June 20-23, 2024
    • Location: Cromwell, CT
    • Course: TPC River Highlands
    • Par: 70 / 6,835 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Keegan Bradley

    At the Travelers Championship

    • In his last two appearances at the Travelers Championship, Fitzpatrick has an average finish of 49th, and an average score of 8-under.
    • Fitzpatrick finished 49th (with a score of 8-under) in his most recent go-round at the Travelers Championship (in 2023).
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Keegan Bradley posted numbers of 0.761 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 7.288 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.036 in SG: Putting (first).
    • En route to his victory last year, Bradley posted an average driving distance of 315.6 (sixth in field), hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 28 putts per round (11th).

    Fitzpatrick's recent history at the Travelers Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/22/20234967-67-70-68-8
    6/25/2020MC70-68-2

    Fitzpatrick's recent performances

    • Fitzpatrick has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Fitzpatrick has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has carded an average score of even-par over his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Matt Fitzpatrick has averaged 302.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Fitzpatrick is averaging -0.435 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Fitzpatrick is averaging 0.433 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Fitzpatrick .

    Fitzpatrick's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fitzpatrick has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.077 this season, which ranks 82nd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (300.9 yards) ranks 69th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Fitzpatrick ranks 89th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.028. Additionally, he ranks 112th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.05%.
    • On the greens, Fitzpatrick's 0.271 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 43rd this season, while he averages 28.29 putts per round (25th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance69300.9302.7
    Greens in Regulation %11264.05%42.90%
    Putts Per Round2528.2928.7
    Par Breakers4625.60%20.68%
    Bogey Avoidance6414.71%15.74%

    Fitzpatrick's best finishes

    • Fitzpatrick hasn't won any of the 16 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has secured two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 16 events, he made the cut 12 times (75%).
    • Currently, Fitzpatrick ranks 34th in the FedExCup standings with 1026 points.

    Fitzpatrick's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Fitzpatrick's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he produced a 3.987 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 15th in that tournament.
    • Fitzpatrick's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he posted a 4.406 mark, which ranked him 17th in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fitzpatrick posted his best mark this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 14th in the field at 3.330. In that event, he finished 10th.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Fitzpatrick recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (7.295, which ranked second in the field). In that tournament, he finished fifth.
    • Fitzpatrick delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.126) in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship. That ranked fifth in the field.

    Fitzpatrick's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee820.0770.614
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green890.028-0.631
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green730.0920.885
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting430.271-0.435
    Average Strokes Gained: Total510.4680.433

    Fitzpatrick's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 22-25Travelers Championship4967-67-70-68-89
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC68-73+1--
    July 20-22The Open Championship4172-72-67-75+213
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6673-68-71-72+414
    August 17-20BMW Championship266-67-66-66-15980
    August 24-27TOUR Championship967-68-71-68-6--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge470-68-65-70-15--
    January 4-7The Sentry1469-64-69-68-22113
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC69-71E--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5869-68-76-38
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1569-66-70-68-1154
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC75-71+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2170-67-70-67-1037
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC74-75+5--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship566-69-68-69-16300
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1071-74-70-67-668
    April 11-14Masters Tournament2271-73-73-75+473
    April 18-21RBC Heritage2870-66-70-70-850
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1166-68-65-69-2031
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship5274-73-78-67+811
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC69-73E--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday573-70-74-69-2275
    June 13-16U.S. Open6473-72-79-69+137

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fitzpatrick as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

