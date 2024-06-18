Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: Travelers Championship

This season, Hughes' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.306. He finished 26th in that event.

Hughes' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he posted a 3.136 mark, which ranked him 18th in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hughes' best performance this season was at The Genesis Invitational, where his 6.478 mark ranked second in the field.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Hughes delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 9.615, which was his best so far this season. That ranked second in the field.