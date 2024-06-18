3H AGO
Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: Travelers Championship
1 Min Read
Mackenzie Hughes hits the links June 20-23 in the 2024 Travelers Championship after failing to make the cut in the same tournament in 2023.
Latest odds for Hughes at the Travelers Championship.
The Travelers Championship tournament and course info
- Date: June 20-23, 2024
- Location: Cromwell, CT
- Course: TPC River Highlands
- Par: 70 / 6,835 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Keegan Bradley
At the Travelers Championship
- In his last seven appearances at the Travelers Championship, Hughes has an average finish of 36th, and an average score of 6-under.
- Hughes missed the cut (with a score of even-par) in his most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship in 2023.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Keegan Bradley posted numbers of 0.761 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 7.288 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.036 in SG: Putting (first).
- Bradley's average driving distance was 315.6 (sixth in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 28 putts per round (11th) en route to his win last year.
Hughes' recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/22/2023
|W/D
|76
|E
|6/23/2022
|25
|70-66-68-68
|-8
|6/24/2021
|76
|67-71-71-74
|+3
|6/25/2020
|3
|60-68-68-67
|-17
|6/20/2019
|51
|64-74-69-71
|-2
|6/21/2018
|42
|67-68-71-70
|-4
Hughes' recent performances
- Hughes has finished in the top 10 in two of his last five events.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
- Hughes has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five tournaments.
- Mackenzie Hughes has averaged 300.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hughes has an average of 2.899 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hughes is averaging 1.100 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bet now on Hughes .
Hughes' advanced stats and rankings
- Hughes has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.103 this season, which ranks 114th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (296.9 yards) ranks 106th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hughes ranks 143rd on TOUR with a mark of -0.320.
- On the greens, Hughes has registered a 0.548 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 15th on TOUR, while he ranks sixth with a putts-per-round average of 27.71. He has broken par 21.31% of the time (152nd on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|106
|296.9
|300.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|166
|60.40%
|53.17%
|Putts Per Round
|6
|27.71
|27.6
|Par Breakers
|152
|21.31%
|20.24%
|Bogey Avoidance
|16
|12.83%
|16.27%
Hughes' best finishes
- Hughes has taken part in 16 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has come away with one finish in the top-five and three finishes in the top-10.
- In those 16 tournaments, he had a 75% success rate in terms of making the cut (12 cuts made).
- Hughes, who has 809 points, currently ranks 46th in the FedExCup standings.
Hughes' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hughes' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.306. He finished 26th in that event.
- Hughes' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he posted a 3.136 mark, which ranked him 18th in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hughes' best performance this season was at The Genesis Invitational, where his 6.478 mark ranked second in the field.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Hughes delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 9.615, which was his best so far this season. That ranked second in the field.
- Hughes posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.547) at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), which ranked him third in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
Hughes' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|114
|-0.103
|-0.273
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|143
|-0.320
|-0.974
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|26
|0.294
|-0.551
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|15
|0.548
|2.899
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|55
|0.419
|1.100
Hughes' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|W/D
|76
|E
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|30
|69-68-69-68
|-10
|24
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|58
|67-68-75-69
|-1
|21
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|52
|72-67-74-70
|-5
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|48
|70-72-70-72
|+4
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|7
|71-65-63-68
|-21
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|2
|68-66-60-63
|-25
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|25
|68-70-70-64
|-20
|68
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|64
|70-67-78-73
|E
|4
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|71
|76-70-70
|E
|5
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|31
|69-65-72-74
|-4
|38
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|77-73
|+8
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|30
|75-71-71-72
|+1
|38
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|26
|70-73-69-68
|-8
|60
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|3
|68-68-69-70
|-9
|163
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|14
|66-72-69-65
|-8
|55
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|39
|66-66-75-71
|-6
|20
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|41
|71-64-72-64
|-13
|12
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|6
|73-71-69-66
|-5
|263
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|7
|69-64-67-70
|-10
|85
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|78-71
|+5
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-82
|+14
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hughes as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.