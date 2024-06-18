PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: Travelers Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Mackenzie Hughes hits the links June 20-23 in the 2024 Travelers Championship after failing to make the cut in the same tournament in 2023.

    Latest odds for Hughes at the Travelers Championship.

    The Travelers Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: June 20-23, 2024
    • Location: Cromwell, CT
    • Course: TPC River Highlands
    • Par: 70 / 6,835 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Keegan Bradley

    At the Travelers Championship

    • In his last seven appearances at the Travelers Championship, Hughes has an average finish of 36th, and an average score of 6-under.
    • Hughes missed the cut (with a score of even-par) in his most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship in 2023.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Keegan Bradley posted numbers of 0.761 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 7.288 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.036 in SG: Putting (first).
    • Bradley's average driving distance was 315.6 (sixth in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 28 putts per round (11th) en route to his win last year.

    Hughes' recent history at the Travelers Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/22/2023W/D76E
    6/23/20222570-66-68-68-8
    6/24/20217667-71-71-74+3
    6/25/2020360-68-68-67-17
    6/20/20195164-74-69-71-2
    6/21/20184267-68-71-70-4

    Hughes' recent performances

    • Hughes has finished in the top 10 in two of his last five events.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
    • Hughes has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five tournaments.
    • Mackenzie Hughes has averaged 300.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Hughes has an average of 2.899 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hughes is averaging 1.100 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Hughes' advanced stats and rankings

    • Hughes has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.103 this season, which ranks 114th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (296.9 yards) ranks 106th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hughes ranks 143rd on TOUR with a mark of -0.320.
    • On the greens, Hughes has registered a 0.548 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 15th on TOUR, while he ranks sixth with a putts-per-round average of 27.71. He has broken par 21.31% of the time (152nd on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance106296.9300.3
    Greens in Regulation %16660.40%53.17%
    Putts Per Round627.7127.6
    Par Breakers15221.31%20.24%
    Bogey Avoidance1612.83%16.27%

    Hughes' best finishes

    • Hughes has taken part in 16 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has come away with one finish in the top-five and three finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 16 tournaments, he had a 75% success rate in terms of making the cut (12 cuts made).
    • Hughes, who has 809 points, currently ranks 46th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hughes' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Hughes' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.306. He finished 26th in that event.
    • Hughes' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he posted a 3.136 mark, which ranked him 18th in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hughes' best performance this season was at The Genesis Invitational, where his 6.478 mark ranked second in the field.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Hughes delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 9.615, which was his best so far this season. That ranked second in the field.
    • Hughes posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.547) at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), which ranked him third in the field. He finished third in that tournament.

    Hughes' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee114-0.103-0.273
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green143-0.320-0.974
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green260.294-0.551
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting150.5482.899
    Average Strokes Gained: Total550.4191.100

    Hughes' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipW/D76E--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC69-70-1--
    July 27-303M Open3069-68-69-68-1024
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-72+2--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship5867-68-75-69-121
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship5272-67-74-70-5--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-70-4--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4870-72-70-72+4--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship771-65-63-68-21--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic268-66-60-63-25--
    January 4-7The Sentry2568-70-70-64-2068
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open6470-67-78-73E4
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7176-70-70E5
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3169-65-72-74-438
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC77-73+8--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3075-71-71-72+138
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship2670-73-69-68-860
    March 21-24Valspar Championship368-68-69-70-9163
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1466-72-69-65-855
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3966-66-75-71-620
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4171-64-72-64-1312
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship673-71-69-66-5263
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC74-70+2--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open769-64-67-70-1085
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC78-71+5--
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC72-82+14--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hughes as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

